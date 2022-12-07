WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, December 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;39;ESE;2;90% Bellingham;Showers;37;N;5;88% Bremerton;Fog;37;SSE;2;96% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;40;SE;2;96% Deer Park;Cloudy;23;N;1;95% Eastsound;Showers;41;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Clear;32;WNW;7;72% Ephrata;Cloudy;25;N;6;92% Everett;Cloudy;38;ESE;2;91% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;39;E;3;93% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ESE;6;88% Hoquiam;Showers;45;S;7;89% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;39;SE;5;93% Moses Lake;Cloudy;26;N;1;94% Olympia;Showers;39;SSW;7;92% Omak;Mostly cloudy;21;N;1;88% Pasco;Cloudy;25;NNW;6;92% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;33;SW;6;84% Pullman;Cloudy;31;S;5;85% Puyallup;Showers;39;SSE;2;89% Quillayute;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;95% Renton;Cloudy;41;SSE;5;88% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;2;93% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;7;95% Shelton;Showers;38;Calm;0;100% Spokane;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84% Spokane Fairchild;Ice;21;Calm;0;85% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84% Stampede Pass;Fog;29;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;SSE;2;97% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;42;S;8;85% Vancouver;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;88% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;35;SSW;12;69% Wenatchee;Cloudy;23;WNW;6;84% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;41;ESE;8;85% Yakima;Cloudy;24;WSW;5;88% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather