WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, October 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;52;WSW;4;96% Bellingham;Rain;51;SSE;8;100% Bremerton;Rain;53;S;4;97% Chehalis;Showers;53;SSE;4;96% Deer Park;Cloudy;51;SSW;5;69% Eastsound;Rain;50;S;8;100% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76% Ephrata;Cloudy;54;S;10;58% Everett;Showers;53;SW;4;92% Fort Lewis;Showers;54;SSE;15;87% Friday Harbor;Rain;49;WSW;7;96% Hoquiam;Rain;57;SSW;22;93% Kelso-Longview;Showers;55;SE;8;83% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;9;61% Olympia;Rain;52;SSW;15;92% Omak;Cloudy;57;SSE;10;55% Pasco;Cloudy;58;SSW;8;57% Port Angeles;Rain;51;SE;5;89% Pullman;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;68% Puyallup;Rain;54;S;5;86% Quillayute;Showers;51;Calm;0;100% Renton;Showers;55;SSE;6;89% Seattle;Rain;54;SSW;4;93% Seattle Boeing;Rain;54;S;13;89% Shelton;Rain;54;S;9;96% Spokane;Showers;53;SSW;8;63% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;49;SSW;13;70% Spokane Felts;Showers;53;SSW;8;63% Stampede Pass;Rain;45;WSW;7;96% Tacoma;Showers;53;S;5;96% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;53;SSW;15;89% Vancouver;Cloudy;58;S;6;69% Walla Walla;Cloudy;54;S;5;63% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;58;N;3;55% Whidbey Island;Showers;50;NW;3;100% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;54;N;5;61%