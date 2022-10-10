WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;51;NNE;1;95% Bellingham;Clear;51;Calm;0;96% Bremerton;Clear;58;NE;1;87% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;55;N;1;91% Deer Park;Clear;50;NNW;1;76% Eastsound;Mostly clear;54;S;5;87% Ellensburg;Clear;58;Calm;0;55% Ephrata;Clear;58;Calm;0;59% Everett;Clear;53;NNE;1;88% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;55;ESE;3;74% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;89% Hoquiam;Showers;55;Calm;0;100% Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;Calm;0;77% Moses Lake;Clear;54;NE;2;72% Olympia;Clear;53;Calm;0;92% Omak;Clear;58;NNW;3;51% Pasco;Clear;58;Calm;0;80% Port Angeles;Clear;53;Calm;0;79% Pullman;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;70% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;1;83% Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;NNW;3;92% Renton;Clear;59;Calm;0;83% Seattle;Clear;60;N;1;78% Seattle Boeing;Clear;59;Calm;0;74% Shelton;Clear;52;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Mostly clear;57;NNE;3;66% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;56;SW;7;54% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;57;NNE;3;66% Stampede Pass;Clear;57;SSW;3;71% Tacoma;Mostly clear;55;N;1;85% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;Calm;0;66% Vancouver;Clear;58;Calm;0;83% Walla Walla;Clear;61;ESE;8;53% Wenatchee;Clear;63;Calm;0;53% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;ESE;8;89% Yakima;Clear;55;W;7;71% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather