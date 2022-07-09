Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;59;WNW;2;78%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;3;89%

Bremerton;Clear;64;NNE;2;82%

Chehalis;Clear;61;NW;1;85%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;56;NNW;2;75%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;5;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;62;NW;9;61%

Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;16;36%

Everett;Clear;60;N;2;78%

Fort Lewis;Clear;64;NW;5;69%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;62;WNW;8;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;66;N;4;56%

Olympia;Clear;59;SSE;3;80%

Omak;Clear;71;W;3;40%

Pasco;Mostly clear;73;NW;6;42%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;W;8;71%

Pullman;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;62;NNW;2;78%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;9;62%

Seattle;Clear;62;NNE;2;74%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;N;5;65%

Shelton;Clear;59;WSW;8;83%

Spokane;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;62%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;62;S;3;60%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;62%

Stampede Pass;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;61;N;2;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;62;N;6;74%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;69;N;5;56%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;73;SSE;7;40%

Wenatchee;Clear;70;NW;12;42%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;7;86%

Yakima;Mostly clear;70;NW;9;50%

