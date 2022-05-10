Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;SSE;2;87%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;50;S;9;74%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;44;SE;2;88%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;1;93%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;33;NNE;2;96%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;46;S;8;75%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;43;NW;16;65%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;47;NW;17;40%

Everett;Cloudy;46;SE;2;91%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;40;SSE;7;89%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;5;73%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;50;WNW;8;65%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Clear;44;WSW;5;59%

Olympia;Mostly clear;40;SSW;8;82%

Omak;Clear;42;WNW;7;52%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;48;SW;5;58%

Port Angeles;Clear;42;WSW;7;76%

Pullman;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;66%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;43;SSE;3;81%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Clear;47;N;6;76%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;2;84%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;47;SE;8;83%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;9;82%

Spokane;Clear;39;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;40;S;8;68%

Spokane Felts;Clear;39;Calm;0;85%

Stampede Pass;Fog;31;SW;3;96%

Tacoma;Clear;45;S;3;81%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;47;SW;9;70%

Vancouver;Cloudy;50;N;6;74%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;46;S;13;53%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;46;WNW;12;47%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;W;14;76%

Yakima;Mostly clear;43;NW;9;55%

_____

