WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, April 21, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;S;7;79%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;50;S;7;79%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;2;91%

Chehalis;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;81%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;43;WNW;8;67%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;9;55%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;2;83%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;90%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;E;3;83%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;89%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;40;N;3;77%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%

Omak;Mostly clear;43;NNW;10;79%

Pasco;Clear;52;S;3;56%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;SW;5;88%

Pullman;Mostly clear;38;ENE;6;82%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;44;ESE;1;90%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;5;91%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;88%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;2;91%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;3;89%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;3;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;99%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;70%

Stampede Pass;Fog;32;Calm;0;95%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;3;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;3;95%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;5;83%

Walla Walla;Clear;45;E;8;68%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;48;WNW;12;51%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;8;79%

Yakima;Mostly clear;43;W;5;62%

