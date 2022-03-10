Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, March 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;30;NE;3;69%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;72%

Bremerton;Clear;33;NNE;1;62%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;80%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;18;Calm;0;77%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;74%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;27;NNE;8;48%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;22;SSW;5;62%

Everett;Mostly clear;30;NNE;1;72%

Fort Lewis;Clear;29;ESE;3;67%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;32;WNW;3;51%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;39;ENE;5;48%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;23;WSW;2;69%

Olympia;Clear;30;Calm;0;65%

Omak;Mostly clear;24;NW;7;50%

Pasco;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;68%

Port Angeles;Clear;32;WSW;9;53%

Pullman;Mostly clear;20;W;3;71%

Puyallup;Clear;34;NNW;2;61%

Quillayute;Clear;32;ESE;3;43%

Renton;Clear;36;Calm;0;64%

Seattle;Clear;37;NNE;2;56%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;39;NNE;3;46%

Shelton;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;81%

Spokane;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;62%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;21;W;6;61%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;62%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;74%

Tacoma;Clear;38;NE;5;44%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;38;NE;5;44%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;38;Calm;7;62%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;27;S;6;60%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;30;SSE;3;37%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;37;N;3;59%

Yakima;Mostly clear;25;W;3;65%

