WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, October 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;34;Calm;0;93% Bellingham;Clear;49;NE;12;42% Bremerton;Clear;44;NNE;3;68% Chehalis;Clear;41;NNE;5;86% Deer Park;Clear;35;NNE;8;66% Eastsound;Clear;52;NNE;12;43% Ellensburg;Clear;38;NW;3;46% Ephrata;Clear;40;N;12;50% Everett;Clear;36;N;2;84% Fort Lewis;Clear;35;SE;5;87% Friday Harbor;Clear;48;N;7;47% Hoquiam;Clear;49;E;12;47% Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;85% Moses Lake;Clear;36;NNE;8;69% Olympia;Clear;34;Calm;0;96% Omak;Clear;39;N;10;54% Pasco;Mostly clear;36;NW;7;92% Port Angeles;Clear;36;SW;5;89% Pullman;Clear;36;Calm;0;78% Puyallup;Clear;38;NNW;2;86% Quillayute;Clear;47;NE;8;51% Renton;Clear;46;NNW;8;65% Seattle;Clear;45;N;3;77% Seattle Boeing;Clear;43;Calm;0;73% Shelton;Clear;33;Calm;0;84% Spokane;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;81% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;35;NNE;10;70% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;81% Stampede Pass;Clear;32;SSW;6;53% Tacoma;Clear;45;NNE;14;73% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;45;NNE;14;73% Vancouver;Clear;54;E;15;27% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;40;SE;3;89% Wenatchee;Clear;38;NW;9;50% Whidbey Island;Clear;39;Calm;0;69% Yakima;Clear;34;W;9;75% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather