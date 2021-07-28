WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, July 28, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;59;N;3;71% Bellingham;Clear;62;S;9;86% Bremerton;Clear;66;NNE;2;68% Chehalis;Mostly clear;60;SW;2;81% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;46% Eastsound;Clear;63;SE;6;67% Ellensburg;Clear;74;NW;15;47% Ephrata;Clear;69;N;6;58% Everett;Clear;62;N;2;74% Fort Lewis;Clear;64;NW;2;70% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;52;N;3;92% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;57;WSW;3;89% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;66;NNW;3;72% Moses Lake;Cloudy;70;ESE;3;56% Olympia;Clear;64;SSE;3;69% Omak;Partly cloudy;80;S;10;30% Pasco;Cloudy;75;SSE;7;61% Port Angeles;Clear;58;W;7;74% Pullman;Cloudy;70;NE;3;45% Puyallup;Mostly clear;68;NW;2;71% Quillayute;Clear;52;Calm;0;96% Renton;Mostly clear;73;N;10;49% Seattle;Clear;67;NNE;2;64% Seattle Boeing;Clear;72;N;3;51% Shelton;Clear;61;WSW;9;77% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;54% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;2;53% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;54% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;5;80% Tacoma;Mostly clear;66;NW;2;73% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;67;WSW;3;70% Vancouver;Clear;72;NNW;5;47% Walla Walla;Clear;76;S;9;44% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;77;NNW;5;43% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;77% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;74;W;9;47% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather