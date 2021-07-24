WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, July 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;64;N;5;72% Bellingham;Clear;63;Calm;0;86% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;73% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;65;NW;2;85% Deer Park;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;38% Eastsound;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;72% Ellensburg;Clear;72;NW;15;40% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;9;32% Everett;Clear;65;N;2;78% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;65;N;2;67% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;83% Hoquiam;Cloudy;62;W;6;86% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;69;N;3;70% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;35% Olympia;Partly cloudy;68;NNE;6;67% Omak;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;9;29% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;38% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;61;WNW;10;83% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;33% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;2;66% Quillayute;Cloudy;59;NNW;6;96% Renton;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;5;60% Seattle;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;71% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;58% Shelton;Partly cloudy;67;W;7;72% Spokane;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;28% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;3;27% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;28% Stampede Pass;Clear;55;SW;5;74% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;72% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;65;NE;7;67% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;7;47% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;8;23% Wenatchee;Clear;78;WNW;10;33% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;3;83% Yakima;Partly cloudy;76;WNW;7;35% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather