Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;83;NNW;3;58%

Bellingham;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;86;NNE;1;50%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;3;46%

Eastsound;Clear;77;Calm;0;60%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;80;W;3;41%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;92;NNE;5;21%

Everett;Clear;83;NNE;1;70%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;87;Calm;0;46%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;65%

Hoquiam;Clear;82;Calm;0;57%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;86;Calm;0;56%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;93;E;6;22%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;84;NNW;3;60%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;91;NW;10;26%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;97;NE;10;24%

Port Angeles;Clear;79;N;3;59%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;6;34%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;82;NNW;1;61%

Quillayute;Clear;80;NNE;3;66%

Renton;Partly cloudy;86;Calm;0;52%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;85;N;1;50%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;88;Calm;0;41%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;52%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;29%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;29%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;29%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;32%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;86;NE;3;45%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;86;NE;3;45%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;89;SW;5;47%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;89;ENE;17;25%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;29%

Whidbey Island;Clear;70;Calm;0;60%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;84;W;7;34%

_____

