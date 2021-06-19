WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, June 19, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;7;77% Bellingham;Mostly clear;59;S;10;57% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;2;80% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;5;87% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;55;NNE;3;63% Eastsound;Mostly clear;57;SSE;7;76% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;66;WNW;25;44% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;76;WNW;20;21% Everett;Cloudy;55;N;2;80% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;60;W;10;70% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;86% Hoquiam;Clear;56;WNW;5;77% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;80% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;75;SW;5;27% Olympia;Partly cloudy;56;SE;5;80% Omak;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;7;37% Pasco;Mostly clear;71;NW;12;40% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;53;W;9;79% Pullman;Clear;59;Calm;0;69% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;2;78% Quillayute;Cloudy;54;NW;5;82% Renton;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;5;59% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;2;77% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;66% Shelton;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;9;79% Spokane;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;40% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;SW;5;36% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;40% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;86% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;77% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;77% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;7;55% Walla Walla;Clear;71;E;9;33% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;14;31% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;W;14;80% Yakima;Clear;73;NNW;20;36% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather