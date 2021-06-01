Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, May 31, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;8;67%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;2;69%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;55%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;61%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;82%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;16;45%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;77;W;8;36%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;2;74%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;N;7;45%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;65;SW;3;70%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;69;N;3;56%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;81;W;9;32%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;5;48%

Omak;Cloudy;75;WNW;12;41%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;39%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;58;W;3;86%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;53%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;2;63%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;61;N;7;86%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;8;58%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;2;61%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;48%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;70%

Spokane;Cloudy;68;NE;3;38%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;35%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;68;NE;3;38%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;5;71%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;10;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;10;53%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;77;WNW;8;35%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;72;E;8;34%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;77;W;12;36%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;71%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;76;SW;6;39%

