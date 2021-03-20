WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, March 19, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;47;SE;12;73% Bellingham;Cloudy;49;SSE;14;70% Bremerton;Showers;44;S;7;92% Chehalis;Cloudy;45;SSW;8;93% Deer Park;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;75% Eastsound;Cloudy;50;SSE;18;66% Ellensburg;Cloudy;44;SSE;8;57% Ephrata;Cloudy;41;SSW;9;62% Everett;Showers;48;SSE;4;70% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;46;SSE;21;87% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;SSE;21;76% Hoquiam;Showers;46;SSW;18;92% Kelso-Longview;Rain;47;SSE;12;73% Moses Lake;Showers;50;SSW;5;42% Olympia;Rain;45;S;20;76% Omak;Cloudy;48;SSW;9;49% Pasco;Cloudy;47;WNW;8;60% Port Angeles;Showers;43;WSW;6;79% Pullman;Clear;38;E;10;75% Puyallup;Cloudy;47;S;6;65% Quillayute;Cloudy;44;N;7;97% Renton;Showers;50;S;12;53% Seattle;Rain;47;S;6;73% Seattle Boeing;Rain;49;S;8;58% Shelton;Showers;43;SSE;9;88% Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;5;70% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;36;S;7;69% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;5;70% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;66% Tacoma;Showers;46;S;15;65% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;S;15;65% Vancouver;Cloudy;47;SE;8;68% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;3;60% Wenatchee;Cloudy;48;ESE;3;43% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;49;SSE;28;68% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;48;S;14;45% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather