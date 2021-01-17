Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Sunday, January 17, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;41;SSE;3;95%

Bellingham;Showers;42;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Cloudy;44;S;3;93%

Chehalis;Showers;45;S;8;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;78%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;SE;3;81%

Ephrata;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%

Everett;Showers;44;SE;3;90%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;43;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Rain;44;ESE;6;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SSE;7;89%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;SSE;3;81%

Olympia;Cloudy;43;WSW;5;92%

Omak;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%

Pasco;Cloudy;36;E;6;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;44;Calm;0;92%

Pullman;Showers;35;Calm;0;88%

Puyallup;Showers;43;S;2;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;44;SE;5;88%

Renton;Showers;44;SSE;5;85%

Seattle;Cloudy;44;SSE;3;89%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;43;SSE;10;88%

Shelton;Showers;44;WSW;9;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;34;S;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;78%

Stampede Pass;Showers;37;N;6;54%

Tacoma;Cloudy;43;S;6;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;S;6;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;5;82%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;100%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Rain;44;SSE;5;85%

Yakima;Cloudy;35;WSW;3;88%

_____

