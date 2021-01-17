WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;41;SSE;3;95% Bellingham;Showers;42;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Cloudy;44;S;3;93% Chehalis;Showers;45;S;8;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;78% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;93% Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;SE;3;81% Ephrata;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88% Everett;Showers;44;SE;3;90% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;100% Friday Harbor;Rain;43;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Rain;44;ESE;6;92% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SSE;7;89% Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;SSE;3;81% Olympia;Cloudy;43;WSW;5;92% Omak;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81% Pasco;Cloudy;36;E;6;92% Port Angeles;Showers;44;Calm;0;92% Pullman;Showers;35;Calm;0;88% Puyallup;Showers;43;S;2;93% Quillayute;Cloudy;44;SE;5;88% Renton;Showers;44;SSE;5;85% Seattle;Cloudy;44;SSE;3;89% Seattle Boeing;Showers;43;SSE;10;88% Shelton;Showers;44;WSW;9;88% Spokane;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;78% Spokane Fairchild;Showers;34;S;5;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;78% Stampede Pass;Showers;37;N;6;54% Tacoma;Cloudy;43;S;6;88% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;S;6;88% Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;5;82% Walla Walla;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;100% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;92% Whidbey Island;Rain;44;SSE;5;85% Yakima;Cloudy;35;WSW;3;88% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather