WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;52;SSE;9;93% Bellingham;Cloudy;53;S;15;92% Bremerton;Showers;55;SSW;5;98% Chehalis;Showers;54;S;7;100% Deer Park;Rain;37;NNW;3;92% Eastsound;Rain;52;S;13;100% Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89% Ephrata;Showers;39;NNW;5;95% Everett;Rain;52;SSE;4;96% Fort Lewis;Showers;54;SSE;13;100% Friday Harbor;Rain;49;SSE;7;100% Hoquiam;Showers;52;SW;15;87% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;54;S;7;96% Moses Lake;Showers;41;W;5;88% Olympia;Cloudy;53;SSW;9;96% Omak;Cloudy;35;ESE;3;88% Pasco;Showers;40;Calm;0;92% Port Angeles;Showers;49;Calm;0;96% Pullman;Showers;39;SE;21;82% Puyallup;Showers;55;SSW;4;95% Quillayute;Cloudy;50;S;3;96% Renton;Showers;54;SSE;6;92% Seattle;Cloudy;54;S;5;94% Seattle Boeing;Showers;54;S;12;92% Shelton;Cloudy;54;SW;12;92% Spokane;Showers;42;E;8;88% Spokane Fairchild;Showers;39;S;16;100% Spokane Felts;Showers;42;E;8;88% Stampede Pass;Rain;33;ENE;3;100% Tacoma;Showers;51;SSW;16;96% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;51;SSW;16;96% Vancouver;Showers;57;SSE;8;83% Walla Walla;Showers;53;SSE;30;63% Wenatchee;Cloudy;32;WNW;3;100% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SE;12;89% Yakima;Cloudy;38;NW;5;89% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather