WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Monday, January 4, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;42;Calm;0;85% Bellingham;Showers;43;NNE;9;88% Bremerton;Rain;45;E;3;98% Chehalis;Rain;45;S;5;99% Deer Park;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;85% Eastsound;Rain;45;N;7;87% Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;NNE;3;81% Ephrata;Showers;35;N;9;84% Everett;Rain;43;SE;3;91% Fort Lewis;Showers;46;E;9;100% Friday Harbor;Showers;46;ENE;9;79% Hoquiam;Rain;46;E;17;88% Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;10;100% Moses Lake;Showers;39;E;3;79% Olympia;Rain;43;NNW;3;96% Omak;Flurries;34;NW;7;75% Pasco;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;79% Port Angeles;Showers;41;Calm;0;92% Pullman;Cloudy;38;SE;9;69% Puyallup;Rain;43;E;3;95% Quillayute;Showers;43;ENE;8;92% Renton;Rain;44;SSE;3;59% Seattle;Rain;43;ESE;4;89% Seattle Boeing;Rain;43;ESE;3;92% Shelton;Rain;44;NE;3;95% Spokane;Cloudy;37;NNE;3;85% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;35;SE;9;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;NNE;3;85% Stampede Pass;Snow;32;ESE;3;88% Tacoma;Rain;44;N;5;88% Tacoma Narrows;Rain;44;N;5;88% Vancouver;Showers;48;ESE;10;79% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;44% Wenatchee;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;91% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;SE;17;65% Yakima;Cloudy;40;WSW;5;73%