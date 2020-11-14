WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, November 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;3;67%
Bellingham;Clear;42;S;6;70%
Bremerton;Clear;40;SSW;4;91%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;S;7;93%
Deer Park;Cloudy;35;SSW;16;75%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;43;S;6;70%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;37;NW;4;76%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;38;WSW;25;75%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;41;S;2;82%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;41;S;15;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;9;73%
Hoquiam;Rain;47;W;17;76%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;43;SSE;8;85%
Moses Lake;Clear;38;WSW;15;79%
Olympia;Cloudy;40;S;14;89%
Omak;Cloudy;41;SSE;7;62%
Pasco;Mostly clear;45;WSW;24;60%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;WSW;12;75%
Pullman;Cloudy;36;WSW;25;75%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;5;85%
Quillayute;Cloudy;41;WSW;7;70%
Renton;Clear;45;SE;8;70%
Seattle;Clear;43;SSW;6;80%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;45;SW;8;70%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;40;W;10;89%
Spokane;Cloudy;37;WSW;12;72%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;21;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;WSW;12;72%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;W;9;88%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;42;SW;14;76%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;42;SW;14;76%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;76%
Walla Walla;Clear;41;SSW;22;64%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;34;WNW;13;96%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;W;24;68%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;61%
