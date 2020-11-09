WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, November 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;29;Calm;0;88%

Bellingham;Clear;40;ENE;10;37%

Bremerton;Clear;30;E;2;79%

Chehalis;Clear;28;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;88%

Eastsound;Clear;43;N;6;33%

Ellensburg;Clear;26;NE;2;72%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;7;66%

Everett;Clear;29;ENE;1;86%

Fort Lewis;Clear;27;SE;7;99%

Friday Harbor;Clear;37;Calm;0;49%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;32;ENE;5;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;NNW;7;69%

Olympia;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%

Omak;Clear;32;NW;9;45%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;37;N;6;54%

Port Angeles;Clear;33;SW;8;63%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;24;NNE;12;68%

Puyallup;Clear;30;E;2;88%

Quillayute;Clear;31;ENE;5;78%

Renton;Clear;33;SSE;5;78%

Seattle;Clear;37;E;1;72%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;31;SSE;6;75%

Shelton;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;26;NE;3;95%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;66%

Stampede Pass;Clear;26;Calm;0;81%

Tacoma;Clear;40;NE;3;41%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;NE;3;41%

Vancouver;Clear;33;Calm;0;76%

Walla Walla;Clear;28;ESE;3;81%

Wenatchee;Clear;35;ESE;6;41%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;58%

Yakima;Clear;26;WNW;5;71%

_____

