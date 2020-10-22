WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;38;NNE;5;96%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;40;NE;3;89%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;38;N;1;98%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;28;NNW;5;88%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;39;NNW;10;69%

Ephrata;Clear;42;N;12;46%

Everett;Mostly clear;38;NE;1;93%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;41;SSE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;41;E;3;67%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;37;N;9;54%

Olympia;Fog;37;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;40;NNW;9;48%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;73%

Port Angeles;Clear;40;SW;8;82%

Pullman;Clear;33;ENE;6;88%

Puyallup;Cloudy;41;E;1;91%

Quillayute;Clear;39;E;6;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;3;85%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;ENE;1;91%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;3;85%

Shelton;Showers;40;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;3;100%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;5;88%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;44;NNW;3;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;44;NNW;3;82%

Vancouver;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%

Walla Walla;Clear;41;S;9;75%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;3;59%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;82%

Yakima;Mostly clear;40;NW;8;59%

