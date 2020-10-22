WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;38;NNE;5;96%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;40;NE;3;89%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;38;N;1;98%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;28;NNW;5;88%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;71%
Ellensburg;Clear;39;NNW;10;69%
Ephrata;Clear;42;N;12;46%
Everett;Mostly clear;38;NE;1;93%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;41;SSE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;41;E;3;67%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;Calm;0;85%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;37;N;9;54%
Olympia;Fog;37;Calm;0;92%
Omak;Clear;40;NNW;9;48%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;73%
Port Angeles;Clear;40;SW;8;82%
Pullman;Clear;33;ENE;6;88%
Puyallup;Cloudy;41;E;1;91%
Quillayute;Clear;39;E;6;92%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;3;85%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;ENE;1;91%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;3;85%
Shelton;Showers;40;Calm;0;96%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;3;100%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;5;88%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;44;NNW;3;82%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;44;NNW;3;82%
Vancouver;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%
Walla Walla;Clear;41;S;9;75%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;3;59%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;82%
Yakima;Mostly clear;40;NW;8;59%
