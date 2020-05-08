WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 7, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;52;Calm;0;68%

Bellingham;Clear;51;Calm;0;73%

Bremerton;Clear;53;N;2;73%

Chehalis;Clear;57;N;6;54%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;88%

Eastsound;Clear;54;S;2;62%

Ellensburg;Clear;51;NE;9;58%

Ephrata;Clear;54;E;7;56%

Everett;Clear;57;NW;1;73%

Fort Lewis;Clear;59;N;8;66%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;N;7;54%

Hoquiam;Clear;61;ENE;8;42%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;63;NNE;9;49%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;58;ESE;7;50%

Olympia;Clear;58;NE;8;45%

Omak;Clear;56;N;9;46%

Pasco;Clear;49;N;6;77%

Port Angeles;Clear;47;Calm;0;79%

Pullman;Clear;43;Calm;0;73%

Puyallup;Clear;53;NNW;3;70%

Quillayute;Clear;58;NE;8;38%

Renton;Clear;58;NNW;9;61%

Seattle;Clear;55;NNE;2;68%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;58;NW;5;57%

Shelton;Clear;53;Calm;0;63%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;46;E;3;75%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%

Stampede Pass;Clear;43;N;3;62%

Tacoma;Clear;55;NNE;13;61%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;55;NNE;13;61%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;62;E;8;23%

Walla Walla;Clear;52;ENE;10;63%

Wenatchee;Clear;54;E;8;52%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;76%

Yakima;Mostly clear;50;W;8;58%

