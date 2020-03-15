WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;31;Calm;0;72%

Bellingham;Clear;31;NE;31;33%

Bremerton;Clear;36;NNE;11;62%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;32;N;5;86%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;19;NNE;14;59%

Eastsound;Cloudy;34;NNE;10;37%

Ellensburg;Clear;27;ENE;5;66%

Ephrata;Clear;25;N;13;68%

Everett;Clear;34;N;8;76%

Fort Lewis;Clear;36;NNW;12;67%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;20;40%

Hoquiam;Clear;40;E;14;48%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;37;ESE;5;61%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;29;N;13;66%

Olympia;Clear;34;NNE;8;58%

Omak;Clear;26;NNW;16;50%

Pasco;Cloudy;32;N;14;63%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;34;NE;6;51%

Pullman;Cloudy;26;WNW;8;92%

Puyallup;Clear;36;NNE;8;57%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;34;ENE;17;45%

Renton;Clear;37;Calm;0;52%

Seattle;Clear;37;N;8;61%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;37;Calm;0;54%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;37;N;7;48%

Spokane;Mostly clear;21;Calm;0;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;20;NNE;14;66%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;21;Calm;0;70%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;17;N;3;76%

Tacoma;Clear;35;NNE;15;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;35;NNE;15;53%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;36;E;12;59%

Walla Walla;Flurries;30;Calm;0;81%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;30;N;3;48%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;36;N;6;40%

Yakima;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;53%

_____

