WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, February 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;43;S;23;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;44;SSE;22;73%

Bremerton;Rain;43;S;12;87%

Chehalis;Cloudy;43;SSW;8;93%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;47;SSW;20;45%

Eastsound;Rain;45;S;9;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;40;N;9;62%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;22;35%

Everett;Cloudy;43;S;13;82%

Fort Lewis;Showers;43;SSE;16;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;43;SSE;7;88%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;WSW;26;85%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;45;ESE;6;75%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;W;18;44%

Olympia;Rain;42;S;12;88%

Omak;Clear;50;WSW;10;39%

Pasco;Cloudy;53;W;16;46%

Port Angeles;Showers;40;N;3;89%

Pullman;Mostly clear;47;WSW;24;49%

Puyallup;Showers;45;SSW;11;79%

Quillayute;Cloudy;43;W;17;88%

Renton;Cloudy;44;S;14;73%

Seattle;Showers;44;SSW;14;77%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;S;15;73%

Shelton;Rain;43;SW;16;88%

Spokane;Clear;50;SW;20;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;43;SSW;20;57%

Spokane Felts;Clear;50;SW;20;42%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;W;12;85%

Tacoma;Cloudy;42;SSW;18;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;SSW;18;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;S;5;79%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;50;S;16;47%

Wenatchee;Clear;46;WSW;18;38%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;S;23;65%

Yakima;Clear;45;NNW;6;45%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather