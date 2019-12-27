WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;38;SSW;9;79%

Bellingham;Cloudy;42;SE;14;59%

Bremerton;Cloudy;38;NNE;7;92%

Chehalis;Showers;41;S;10;80%

Deer Park;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;ESE;15;65%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;81%

Ephrata;Cloudy;31;NNE;5;88%

Everett;Cloudy;38;S;8;88%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;34;NE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;SSE;18;78%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;39;E;8;93%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;40;SSE;9;79%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%

Olympia;Showers;38;S;12;89%

Omak;Cloudy;30;NNW;6;74%

Pasco;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;38;SW;6;92%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;27;E;16;81%

Puyallup;Showers;37;SE;3;97%

Quillayute;Rain;39;N;3;92%

Renton;Showers;36;SSE;10;89%

Seattle;Showers;40;S;7;76%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;37;ESE;7;86%

Shelton;Showers;36;N;5;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;32;N;3;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;28;SSE;7;99%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;32;N;3;75%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;24;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;37;E;3;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;37;E;3;92%

Vancouver;Showers;38;ESE;7;83%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;31;ENE;5;85%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;29;W;5;81%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;SE;22;57%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather