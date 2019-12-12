WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, December 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;46;S;10;87%
Bellingham;Rain;51;SSE;18;65%
Bremerton;Showers;48;S;6;91%
Chehalis;Cloudy;48;S;10;100%
Deer Park;Showers;33;Calm;0;91%
Eastsound;Showers;50;SSE;15;81%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;N;3;85%
Ephrata;Cloudy;31;SW;6;96%
Everett;Cloudy;48;S;9;88%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;SSE;12;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;48;SSE;17;86%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;50;SW;17;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;10;93%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;34;SW;5;88%
Olympia;Cloudy;48;SW;10;89%
Omak;Cloudy;30;S;3;86%
Pasco;Cloudy;36;NW;6;100%
Port Angeles;Showers;42;SSW;5;100%
Pullman;Showers;36;E;9;92%
Puyallup;Cloudy;48;S;7;97%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;10;93%
Renton;Showers;46;SE;3;85%
Seattle;Showers;48;SSE;8;80%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;47;SE;8;86%
Shelton;Cloudy;48;WSW;15;93%
Spokane;Showers;36;NNE;3;93%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;32;E;3;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;36;NNE;3;93%
Stampede Pass;Snow;27;Calm;0;92%
Tacoma;Showers;46;S;9;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;S;9;92%
Vancouver;Cloudy;48;E;8;86%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%
Whidbey Island;Showers;51;SE;22;68%
Yakima;Cloudy;33;WNW;3;91%
_____
