US Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;36;33;38;27;A little snow;NW;7;89%;97%;0 Albuquerque, NM;40;24;40;23;A bit of p.m. snow;WSW;10;54%;98%;2 Anchorage, AK;28;24;32;25;Cloudy;NE;8;80%;90%;0 Asheville, NC;69;35;47;27;Breezy and cooler;NW;14;57%;3%;3 Atlanta, GA;71;41;55;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;11;52%;6%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;48;44;49;36;Windy;WNW;25;62%;1%;2 Austin, TX;69;47;59;45;Cooler;E;7;47%;44%;1 Baltimore, MD;46;38;51;34;Windy;WNW;19;56%;5%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;75;44;61;49;Cooler;NE;7;57%;98%;2 Billings, MT;46;26;42;27;Periods of sun;WSW;10;55%;2%;2 Birmingham, AL;68;39;55;37;Partly sunny, cooler;N;8;55%;18%;3 Bismarck, ND;30;21;25;13;Colder;WSW;10;75%;4%;1 Boise, ID;36;18;35;18;Partly sunny;NE;7;69%;0%;2 Boston, MA;40;36;39;28;Snow and rain;NNW;11;90%;97%;0 Bridgeport, CT;41;35;46;33;Rain and snow shower;WNW;11;76%;84%;1 Buffalo, NY;44;36;37;30;A little snow;WNW;18;85%;95%;0 Burlington, VT;34;30;35;19;A little snow;NNW;7;87%;97%;0 Caribou, ME;28;15;24;6;Cloudy and colder;N;11;81%;11%;0 Casper, WY;24;10;25;8;Cold;WSW;6;83%;7%;2 Charleston, SC;71;52;68;45;Mostly sunny, mild;WNW;10;44%;1%;3 Charleston, WV;66;37;38;30;Much colder;W;10;77%;30%;1 Charlotte, NC;68;43;60;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;46%;1%;3 Cheyenne, WY;34;13;23;16;Colder;NW;8;84%;28%;1 Chicago, IL;41;31;34;25;Colder;WNW;14;76%;8%;1 Cleveland, OH;57;36;38;32;Snow showers, windy;W;23;79%;88%;1 Columbia, SC;73;47;63;38;Cooler with sunshine;WNW;10;46%;2%;3 Columbus, OH;60;32;36;30;Breezy, much colder;W;15;79%;27%;1 Concord, NH;38;30;33;19;A little snow;NW;10;82%;99%;0 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;38;59;43;Partly sunny;SE;8;45%;6%;2 Denver, CO;41;13;22;17;Colder;NNW;7;94%;88%;1 Des Moines, IA;32;20;28;19;Low clouds;WNW;10;79%;1%;1 Detroit, MI;48;36;38;29;Snow showers, colder;WNW;14;74%;87%;1 Dodge City, KS;51;23;49;29;Cloudy;ESE;12;53%;84%;2 Duluth, MN;33;17;26;22;Low clouds;WSW;8;69%;0%;1 El Paso, TX;53;33;63;29;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;28%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;-3;-5;6;-1;Partly sunny;SSW;3;69%;94%;0 Fargo, ND;24;10;22;13;Low clouds;WSW;7;88%;1%;1 Grand Junction, CO;34;22;33;18;A bit of snow;NNW;6;83%;73%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;41;32;33;32;Morning snow showers;WNW;12;79%;74%;1 Hartford, CT;41;36;40;33;Bit of rain, snow;NW;7;86%;93%;0 Helena, MT;33;18;31;15;Partly sunny;WSW;6;62%;0%;2 Honolulu, HI;82;68;81;68;A couple of showers;S;10;68%;88%;5 Houston, TX;69;54;55;52;Cooler;E;9;55%;91%;1 Indianapolis, IN;55;31;35;26;Breezy, much colder;WNW;15;79%;27%;1 Jackson, MS;67;41;56;44;Cooler;NE;7;58%;75%;2 Jacksonville, FL;82;59;73;49;Partly sunny;NW;8;45%;14%;4 Juneau, AK;41;36;44;37;Rain;SSE;16;89%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;37;24;43;27;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;67%;3%;3 Knoxville, TN;69;38;50;29;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;9;59%;5%;3 Las Vegas, NV;53;39;53;35;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;35%;1%;3 Lexington, KY;64;35;38;29;Much colder;W;12;69%;7%;2 Little Rock, AR;55;34;53;33;Partly sunny;ENE;6;60%;8%;3 Long Beach, CA;62;44;63;39;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;50%;1%;3 Los Angeles, CA;60;42;61;41;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;6;48%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;63;34;40;28;Cooler with some sun;W;12;68%;3%;2 Madison, WI;35;29;30;24;Low clouds;WNW;10;76%;7%;1 Memphis, TN;57;36;49;34;Sun and some clouds;NE;7;60%;8%;3 Miami, FL;79;64;79;67;Variable cloudiness;S;8;72%;9%;4 Milwaukee, WI;43;30;33;23;Cloudy and colder;WNW;12;69%;13%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;20;26;18;Low clouds;WSW;9;80%;0%;1 Mobile, AL;77;45;62;47;Cooler;NNE;9;49%;90%;3 Montgomery, AL;76;43;56;43;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;7;43%;27%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;29;14;17;7;A little snow;N;17;98%;99%;0 Nashville, TN;63;36;48;29;Partly sunny, cooler;N;7;62%;4%;3 New Orleans, LA;73;49;59;51;Cooler;NE;9;55%;80%;2 New York, NY;43;41;49;37;Windy, a p.m. shower;WNW;18;64%;42%;1 Newark, NJ;43;40;48;35;Windy, a p.m. shower;WNW;19;63%;42%;1 Norfolk, VA;70;50;57;36;Cooler;WNW;13;44%;2%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;52;33;57;38;Partly sunny;ESE;9;51%;26%;3 Olympia, WA;46;34;47;29;Low clouds;ENE;5;81%;15%;1 Omaha, NE;30;14;29;19;Partly sunny;WSW;8;82%;1%;2 Orlando, FL;82;66;77;58;A morning shower;N;8;67%;55%;2 Philadelphia, PA;44;44;50;35;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;19;54%;4%;1 Phoenix, AZ;61;41;58;37;Periods of sun, cool;ESE;6;53%;18%;2 Pittsburgh, PA;59;35;38;32;Morning snow showers;W;18;81%;93%;1 Portland, ME;38;31;33;21;Breezy with snow;NNW;17;82%;99%;0 Portland, OR;44;33;47;31;Some brightening;ENE;5;76%;7%;2 Providence, RI;42;36;38;29;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;8;95%;93%;1 Raleigh, NC;71;48;59;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;10;43%;1%;3 Reno, NV;34;14;31;15;Very cold;SW;6;64%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;61;45;52;31;Cooler;WNW;13;48%;1%;3 Roswell, NM;54;25;62;29;Breezy in the p.m.;W;11;30%;3%;4 Sacramento, CA;53;35;55;31;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;60%;3%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;38;26;35;20;Morning flurries;WNW;8;74%;58%;1 San Antonio, TX;70;49;58;47;Cooler with a shower;ENE;9;48%;93%;1 San Diego, CA;59;48;61;42;Mostly sunny;NE;7;60%;6%;3 San Francisco, CA;55;42;56;39;Sunshine;ENE;10;52%;1%;3 Savannah, GA;77;51;68;46;Not as warm;WNW;11;43%;2%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;38;47;36;Low clouds;E;6;73%;16%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;28;11;26;18;Low clouds;W;8;69%;1%;1 Spokane, WA;40;24;38;21;Mainly cloudy;S;5;79%;5%;1 Springfield, IL;44;29;36;24;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;75%;3%;2 St. Louis, MO;41;31;40;26;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;68%;3%;3 Tampa, FL;78;64;73;57;Partly sunny;NNW;6;80%;44%;2 Toledo, OH;49;34;37;27;Snow showers, colder;WNW;14;77%;70%;1 Tucson, AZ;60;35;55;30;Partly sunny, cold;E;7;48%;4%;3 Tulsa, OK;49;29;53;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;60%;41%;3 Vero Beach, FL;83;61;80;64;An afternoon shower;N;8;76%;69%;2 Washington, DC;48;42;48;36;Breezy with some sun;W;15;53%;2%;2 Wichita, KS;45;23;49;32;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;63%;22%;3 Wilmington, DE;47;41;51;34;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;18;55%;2%;1