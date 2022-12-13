US Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;34;19;33;21;Breezy;N;15;48%;0%;2 Albuquerque, NM;38;22;41;21;Cold;NNW;13;44%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;21;14;22;19;Afternoon snow;N;6;98%;100%;0 Asheville, NC;44;35;45;40;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;89%;100%;1 Atlanta, GA;50;44;51;48;A shower and t-storm;SE;8;84%;100%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;43;30;45;33;Breezy;N;15;44%;13%;2 Austin, TX;75;51;69;41;Clouds, then sun;W;8;35%;11%;3 Baltimore, MD;44;26;44;33;Increasing clouds;NNE;6;42%;70%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;77;67;74;48;Severe thunderstorms;NW;15;83%;99%;1 Billings, MT;22;9;30;16;Cloudy;NW;13;67%;62%;1 Birmingham, AL;57;56;65;45;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;15;91%;100%;1 Bismarck, ND;30;25;27;16;Windy with snow;NW;18;87%;100%;0 Boise, ID;37;17;28;14;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;5;73%;62%;1 Boston, MA;41;25;39;33;Sunny and breezy;NNW;19;41%;6%;2 Bridgeport, CT;40;23;36;26;Breezy;N;14;47%;0%;2 Buffalo, NY;35;23;33;26;Partly sunny;E;9;57%;0%;2 Burlington, VT;29;19;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;N;16;52%;2%;1 Caribou, ME;24;16;38;34;A little snow;N;17;70%;91%;0 Casper, WY;13;10;24;9;A little snow, cold;WNW;10;76%;96%;1 Charleston, SC;57;43;61;59;Cloudy;SE;9;79%;88%;1 Charleston, WV;51;34;52;45;Occasional rain;SE;6;77%;100%;1 Charlotte, NC;48;34;47;42;Showers around;E;5;75%;100%;1 Cheyenne, WY;17;16;26;15;Windy;NW;30;63%;99%;1 Chicago, IL;39;37;45;35;Periods of rain;SE;19;92%;100%;0 Cleveland, OH;39;31;43;39;Cloudy;ESE;11;55%;97%;1 Columbia, SC;53;38;48;45;Cloudy and chilly;E;5;83%;100%;1 Columbus, OH;41;35;42;41;A bit of rain;ESE;9;62%;100%;1 Concord, NH;36;18;34;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;50%;2%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;47;60;37;Cooler;NNW;9;44%;8%;3 Denver, CO;29;21;37;17;Not as cold;W;10;45%;19%;1 Des Moines, IA;41;29;39;28;Low clouds;SSW;12;69%;51%;1 Detroit, MI;35;33;38;37;A thick cloud cover;E;14;58%;99%;1 Dodge City, KS;40;22;38;21;Windy;NW;25;53%;8%;2 Duluth, MN;34;32;34;32;Occasional wet snow;ENE;17;98%;100%;0 El Paso, TX;51;30;50;28;Breezy in the a.m.;W;13;41%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;9;3;14;-2;Partly cloudy;NE;5;55%;85%;0 Fargo, ND;34;30;34;28;A bit of snow;NNE;10;100%;97%;0 Grand Junction, CO;31;17;32;17;Partly sunny;ENE;7;79%;33%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;36;32;37;36;A little rain;E;18;63%;98%;1 Hartford, CT;42;23;37;24;Breezy;NNW;15;47%;1%;2 Helena, MT;24;6;27;9;Snow;WNW;6;78%;74%;1 Honolulu, HI;84;70;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;9;64%;20%;4 Houston, TX;80;60;66;44;Cooler;WNW;8;52%;42%;2 Indianapolis, IN;44;39;49;37;Rain and drizzle;SSE;13;94%;99%;1 Jackson, MS;71;65;70;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;10;94%;100%;1 Jacksonville, FL;69;60;76;65;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;8;75%;55%;1 Juneau, AK;36;33;41;37;Rain;S;12;90%;99%;0 Kansas City, MO;56;29;39;27;Partly sunny, colder;WSW;11;62%;17%;2 Knoxville, TN;59;44;50;47;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;6;92%;100%;1 Las Vegas, NV;52;30;51;33;Mostly sunny, cool;N;6;45%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;50;43;53;43;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;13;93%;100%;1 Little Rock, AR;64;48;54;34;A morning shower;W;6;81%;72%;2 Long Beach, CA;61;41;64;43;Mostly sunny;N;5;56%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;58;41;62;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;53%;1%;3 Louisville, KY;50;47;57;44;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;85%;100%;1 Madison, WI;36;34;43;31;Occasional rain;ESE;14;84%;99%;1 Memphis, TN;64;55;60;38;Rain and a t-storm;W;8;79%;98%;1 Miami, FL;80;71;81;73;A passing shower;SE;13;65%;85%;3 Milwaukee, WI;41;36;44;36;Occasional rain;ESE;22;81%;100%;0 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;33;37;31;Rain and snow shower;E;14;90%;91%;0 Mobile, AL;71;66;75;50;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;84%;100%;1 Montgomery, AL;64;56;67;48;A p.m. t-storm;S;10;86%;100%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;8;-5;17;12;Very windy, flurries;NE;58;85%;70%;1 Nashville, TN;59;50;58;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;11;92%;100%;1 New Orleans, LA;77;70;78;53;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;19;78%;98%;1 New York, NY;42;32;43;32;Breezy;N;14;33%;0%;2 Newark, NJ;41;27;41;29;Breezy;N;15;38%;0%;2 Norfolk, VA;44;28;46;40;Clouding up;NE;7;55%;90%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;62;31;49;30;Sunny and cooler;WNW;10;50%;3%;3 Olympia, WA;43;34;45;28;Partly sunny;NE;7;80%;11%;1 Omaha, NE;47;27;37;27;Breezy and colder;WSW;15;68%;62%;1 Orlando, FL;75;65;81;67;Turning cloudy;SSE;8;64%;28%;2 Philadelphia, PA;42;28;41;31;Partly sunny;N;8;39%;16%;2 Phoenix, AZ;55;36;55;37;Sunny, but cool;ESE;5;59%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;41;27;42;34;Becoming cloudy;E;7;37%;70%;2 Portland, ME;37;22;40;36;Very windy;N;26;45%;16%;2 Portland, OR;43;33;45;30;Fog in the morning;ENE;7;72%;10%;1 Providence, RI;41;23;38;27;Sunshine and breezy;NNW;14;41%;1%;2 Raleigh, NC;49;29;49;41;An afternoon shower;E;4;69%;99%;1 Reno, NV;34;16;42;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;5;66%;0%;2 Richmond, VA;46;24;45;35;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;5;64%;99%;2 Roswell, NM;53;29;55;25;Winds subsiding;WNW;14;31%;1%;3 Sacramento, CA;52;32;51;31;Partly sunny;NNW;5;84%;4%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;32;25;33;24;A little a.m. snow;SW;6;74%;83%;1 San Antonio, TX;80;54;70;38;Not as warm;WNW;10;30%;8%;3 San Diego, CA;58;42;61;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;59%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;54;41;53;39;Sun and some clouds;NNE;7;66%;1%;2 Savannah, GA;58;50;68;63;Cloudy and milder;SSE;9;83%;44%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;42;36;43;31;Partly sunny;NE;9;71%;11%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;37;26;29;23;A little snow;NNE;8;90%;99%;0 Spokane, WA;33;25;35;19;A little a.m. snow;SE;5;80%;71%;0 Springfield, IL;46;44;56;31;Showers around;W;11;80%;88%;1 St. Louis, MO;50;48;57;34;Rain and drizzle;W;7;73%;64%;1 Tampa, FL;82;63;81;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;8;72%;10%;3 Toledo, OH;37;31;41;36;Rain and drizzle;E;11;63%;100%;1 Tucson, AZ;53;29;52;30;Sunny, but cold;ESE;5;67%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;68;34;48;31;Sunny and cooler;W;8;51%;4%;3 Vero Beach, FL;74;67;80;65;A passing shower;SSE;11;66%;85%;3 Washington, DC;44;24;43;33;Increasing clouds;NE;5;49%;70%;2 Wichita, KS;55;26;40;25;Breezy and cooler;WNW;17;56%;5%;2 Wilmington, DE;42;25;42;29;Partly sunny;N;9;41%;25%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather