US Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;40;32;55;29;Occasional rain;W;21;59%;97%;0 Albuquerque, NM;55;24;51;31;Mostly sunny;S;6;28%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;6;-8;9;1;Very cold;NNE;4;71%;85%;1 Asheville, NC;59;48;56;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;6;63%;86%;2 Atlanta, GA;69;58;65;32;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;55%;86%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;48;40;62;36;Rain at times, windy;WNW;20;75%;98%;1 Austin, TX;83;43;59;40;Cooler;NE;12;44%;2%;3 Baltimore, MD;51;44;60;33;Rain, windy;WNW;20;77%;91%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;82;60;67;39;Breezy;NNE;15;51%;12%;3 Billings, MT;20;7;30;24;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;57%;7%;1 Birmingham, AL;71;54;60;33;Breezy and cooler;NNE;15;53%;19%;3 Bismarck, ND;20;5;16;4;Cold;ESE;11;76%;0%;1 Boise, ID;35;28;41;38;A little a.m. snow;SE;13;64%;83%;1 Boston, MA;43;39;55;34;Afternoon rain;W;22;72%;96%;1 Bridgeport, CT;45;32;54;32;Periods of rain;WNW;21;80%;98%;0 Buffalo, NY;47;44;51;31;Morning rain;W;25;74%;98%;1 Burlington, VT;35;31;48;32;Afternoon rain;WSW;21;64%;93%;0 Caribou, ME;27;3;40;27;Breezy, p.m. rain;SSE;14;75%;100%;0 Casper, WY;16;5;33;27;Breezy, not as cold;SW;20;43%;1%;2 Charleston, SC;69;57;73;45;Rain, warm;NNW;10;77%;92%;1 Charleston, WV;65;54;59;27;Rain and a t-storm;W;20;53%;75%;2 Charlotte, NC;66;52;66;30;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;70%;85%;1 Cheyenne, WY;18;4;26;17;Partly sunny;W;12;62%;0%;2 Chicago, IL;58;23;33;20;Windy, much colder;W;21;51%;1%;2 Cleveland, OH;55;45;51;30;Windy, morning rain;W;23;70%;85%;1 Columbia, SC;70;54;71;32;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;74%;89%;1 Columbus, OH;57;39;46;23;Windy and cooler;W;20;50%;25%;2 Concord, NH;37;26;50;28;Afternoon rain;W;19;78%;97%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;32;54;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;11;39%;1%;3 Denver, CO;26;11;36;24;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;6;52%;0%;3 Des Moines, IA;43;18;29;18;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;19;52%;1%;2 Detroit, MI;52;37;46;27;Windy;W;22;48%;56%;1 Dodge City, KS;32;16;44;28;Sunny, not as cold;S;11;47%;0%;3 Duluth, MN;28;22;23;10;Windy and colder;W;20;58%;6%;1 El Paso, TX;70;38;67;39;Partly sunny;E;9;32%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;-10;-19;3;-3;Afternoon snow;W;5;76%;99%;0 Fargo, ND;22;8;14;6;Clouds and sun, cold;S;17;79%;2%;1 Grand Junction, CO;36;16;42;21;Mostly sunny;NE;6;44%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;54;27;32;27;Snow showers, windy;W;21;67%;92%;1 Hartford, CT;44;31;55;33;Afternoon rain;W;20;81%;98%;1 Helena, MT;13;5;27;21;Cloudy, not as cold;SSE;9;62%;27%;1 Honolulu, HI;86;71;84;72;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;67%;30%;2 Houston, TX;81;50;65;41;Breezy and cooler;NE;15;47%;9%;4 Indianapolis, IN;60;27;36;21;Windy, much colder;W;21;55%;2%;2 Jackson, MS;76;47;57;34;Breezy and cooler;NNE;15;46%;11%;3 Jacksonville, FL;77;62;82;50;A t-storm around;N;7;73%;48%;3 Juneau, AK;21;8;21;6;Sunshine, very cold;ESE;1;41%;69%;1 Kansas City, MO;60;22;40;27;Much colder;SSE;9;42%;2%;2 Knoxville, TN;66;52;58;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;9;51%;60%;3 Las Vegas, NV;57;34;57;39;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;6;37%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;63;36;45;22;Windy and cooler;W;21;55%;18%;3 Little Rock, AR;65;35;51;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;38%;5%;3 Long Beach, CA;66;51;64;52;Mostly sunny;SE;5;65%;69%;2 Los Angeles, CA;67;49;63;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;72%;47%;2 Louisville, KY;63;34;43;24;Windy;W;21;51%;9%;2 Madison, WI;50;20;28;16;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;59%;1%;2 Memphis, TN;66;36;48;32;Breezy and cooler;NNE;15;42%;9%;3 Miami, FL;82;76;85;74;An afternoon shower;NE;9;71%;93%;3 Milwaukee, WI;55;24;32;20;Windy, much colder;W;22;47%;1%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;28;17;24;10;Breezy;W;17;60%;2%;1 Mobile, AL;73;67;70;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;12;63%;86%;3 Montgomery, AL;78;62;65;34;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;11;60%;86%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;25;15;33;4;Afternoon snow;W;23;81%;96%;1 Nashville, TN;66;38;48;26;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;45%;8%;3 New Orleans, LA;79;66;70;45;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;14;62%;55%;3 New York, NY;44;40;55;34;Periods of rain;W;21;72%;98%;1 Newark, NJ;43;37;57;33;Occasional rain;W;20;75%;98%;0 Norfolk, VA;58;47;65;37;Periods of rain;WNW;17;74%;93%;0 Oklahoma City, OK;64;26;48;30;Sunny and cooler;SE;7;41%;1%;3 Olympia, WA;38;35;42;29;Occasional rain;SSE;7;82%;91%;1 Omaha, NE;32;17;32;19;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;13;52%;1%;2 Orlando, FL;80;65;84;64;Partly sunny;S;7;65%;10%;4 Philadelphia, PA;49;38;59;34;Periods of rain;W;21;73%;97%;0 Phoenix, AZ;67;46;72;47;Some sun, pleasant;NE;6;43%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;55;48;53;27;Rain and a t-storm;W;21;65%;96%;1 Portland, ME;39;34;54;33;Windy, p.m. rain;W;19;65%;96%;1 Portland, OR;42;41;45;35;Periods of rain;S;8;82%;98%;0 Providence, RI;45;34;59;34;Afternoon rain;WNW;20;73%;98%;1 Raleigh, NC;64;49;66;32;Rain and a t-storm;NW;14;78%;98%;1 Reno, NV;45;26;51;36;Partly sunny;SW;9;36%;66%;2 Richmond, VA;56;44;64;32;Periods of rain;WNW;17;72%;97%;1 Roswell, NM;70;29;48;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSE;10;55%;0%;3 Sacramento, CA;60;33;60;45;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;60%;61%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;34;22;44;35;Not as cold;SSE;8;39%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;82;43;63;44;Breezy and cooler;NE;15;41%;2%;4 San Diego, CA;64;52;64;52;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;29%;2 San Francisco, CA;58;42;58;48;Inc. clouds;S;8;63%;72%;2 Savannah, GA;73;59;73;44;A shower and t-storm;NW;9;88%;86%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;36;34;41;31;A bit of rain;SSW;11;74%;91%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;25;12;27;15;Breezy, blowing snow;SE;16;50%;1%;2 Spokane, WA;42;27;38;32;Snow tapering off;E;11;57%;96%;0 Springfield, IL;61;23;37;18;Windy, much colder;WNW;21;50%;1%;2 St. Louis, MO;61;25;41;23;Breezy and cooler;WNW;14;47%;0%;2 Tampa, FL;84;64;83;66;Humid;N;6;77%;9%;4 Toledo, OH;54;34;42;24;Windy and cooler;W;20;59%;55%;1 Tucson, AZ;68;47;75;47;Warm with some sun;ESE;8;36%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;71;27;48;31;Sunny and cooler;ESE;5;41%;0%;3 Vero Beach, FL;81;66;86;68;Very warm;ESE;7;64%;44%;4 Washington, DC;52;44;60;35;Rain, windy;WNW;20;77%;91%;1 Wichita, KS;43;20;46;28;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;46%;1%;3 Wilmington, DE;49;38;59;33;Periods of rain;W;18;81%;97%;0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather