US Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;46;28;43;34;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;58%;3%;2 Albuquerque, NM;49;32;52;25;A little p.m. rain;N;12;32%;59%;2 Anchorage, AK;9;-8;6;-7;Sunny, but very cold;ENE;4;69%;2%;1 Asheville, NC;56;34;59;48;Becoming cloudy;SE;9;65%;63%;3 Atlanta, GA;62;41;68;58;Nice with sunshine;SE;7;62%;89%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;56;38;51;42;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;3%;2 Austin, TX;75;61;81;45;A shower or two;WSW;8;68%;66%;2 Baltimore, MD;56;36;51;44;Clouds and sun;SE;5;58%;56%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;76;59;76;63;A strong t-storm;S;11;89%;100%;1 Billings, MT;32;10;19;8;Colder;SE;8;62%;27%;1 Birmingham, AL;63;45;67;59;Periods of sun, nice;S;10;76%;99%;2 Bismarck, ND;31;9;19;4;Winds subsiding;WNW;18;79%;15%;1 Boise, ID;36;17;33;28;A snow shower;ESE;6;64%;62%;2 Boston, MA;53;33;44;38;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;5;52%;3%;2 Bridgeport, CT;53;29;45;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;3%;2 Buffalo, NY;39;34;48;43;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;60%;76%;2 Burlington, VT;41;25;39;31;Cloudy;SE;5;59%;4%;1 Caribou, ME;35;11;28;7;Mostly cloudy;E;6;59%;2%;1 Casper, WY;21;1;12;2;A bit of snow, cold;SW;8;83%;89%;1 Charleston, SC;73;48;74;58;Sunny and nice;SE;8;61%;2%;3 Charleston, WV;49;36;63;52;Warmer;SSE;7;65%;80%;2 Charlotte, NC;66;40;66;52;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;27%;3 Cheyenne, WY;46;11;15;3;Colder with snow;WNW;10;83%;94%;1 Chicago, IL;46;40;57;25;Windy, a p.m. shower;SW;19;71%;90%;1 Cleveland, OH;44;40;57;47;Breezy, not as cool;SSE;16;59%;71%;2 Columbia, SC;67;41;70;52;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;63%;27%;3 Columbus, OH;44;41;57;44;Breezy;SSE;15;63%;77%;2 Concord, NH;48;23;43;25;Mostly sunny;SE;6;52%;3%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;56;80;35;Breezy, warm;NNW;15;61%;15%;3 Denver, CO;60;17;23;9;On-and-off snow;S;8;79%;94%;1 Des Moines, IA;52;36;40;18;Rain and snow shower;WNW;19;89%;67%;1 Detroit, MI;43;37;52;40;Breezy;S;16;71%;92%;2 Dodge City, KS;54;28;33;15;Windy;NW;26;67%;39%;1 Duluth, MN;36;29;30;22;Cloudy, some snow;WNW;6;75%;98%;0 El Paso, TX;67;43;70;39;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;18;23%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;-5;-25;-10;-19;Sunshine, very cold;ESE;4;85%;11%;0 Fargo, ND;35;15;22;10;Breezy and colder;WNW;15;80%;28%;0 Grand Junction, CO;46;28;38;17;A bit of snow;ESE;9;50%;80%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;42;35;54;29;Breezy;S;15;74%;95%;1 Hartford, CT;53;29;46;32;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;51%;3%;2 Helena, MT;18;4;12;7;Colder;SSE;7;68%;7%;1 Honolulu, HI;78;71;84;71;Showers around;N;7;72%;78%;2 Houston, TX;74;62;81;52;A strong t-storm;SW;14;86%;91%;1 Indianapolis, IN;46;40;61;30;Windy, a p.m. shower;S;19;69%;98%;2 Jackson, MS;71;53;74;52;A strong t-storm;S;12;85%;100%;1 Jacksonville, FL;78;55;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;66%;5%;3 Juneau, AK;29;11;23;7;Sunshine and cold;N;1;55%;0%;1 Kansas City, MO;56;45;57;23;Windy, then colder;NW;18;71%;30%;2 Knoxville, TN;59;38;68;53;Increasing clouds;SW;5;60%;97%;3 Las Vegas, NV;64;38;56;35;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;9;31%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;49;40;65;41;Breezy;S;14;61%;90%;2 Little Rock, AR;63;47;67;36;A strong t-storm;WSW;15;86%;90%;1 Long Beach, CA;64;52;66;50;Low clouds, then sun;ESE;6;64%;10%;2 Los Angeles, CA;66;50;67;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;56%;10%;3 Louisville, KY;50;44;68;39;Breezy;S;15;59%;88%;2 Madison, WI;44;36;50;19;A little p.m. rain;WNW;15;69%;82%;1 Memphis, TN;61;49;68;39;A strong t-storm;SSW;15;82%;99%;1 Miami, FL;84;75;84;76;Partly sunny;ENE;12;64%;45%;2 Milwaukee, WI;46;38;56;24;Windy, a p.m. shower;WSW;23;69%;90%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;29;31;18;A little snow;WNW;15;71%;98%;0 Mobile, AL;71;58;74;67;Becoming cloudy;SSE;11;89%;93%;1 Montgomery, AL;70;46;70;62;Partly sunny;S;7;78%;91%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;21;11;22;16;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;21;36%;2%;2 Nashville, TN;58;42;68;42;A strong t-storm;S;14;66%;100%;2 New Orleans, LA;74;63;77;66;Breezy and humid;S;14;89%;99%;1 New York, NY;54;36;47;42;Mostly sunny;S;5;44%;3%;2 Newark, NJ;54;31;48;38;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;47%;3%;2 Norfolk, VA;64;41;58;47;Partly sunny;SSE;7;56%;26%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;62;51;63;26;Mostly sunny, windy;NNW;22;49%;28%;3 Olympia, WA;43;25;38;35;Rain and snow;S;9;91%;100%;0 Omaha, NE;54;31;34;16;A little snow, windy;NW;19;81%;91%;1 Orlando, FL;78;60;82;65;Mostly sunny;E;8;55%;2%;4 Philadelphia, PA;55;31;49;40;Clouds and sun;SE;4;54%;4%;2 Phoenix, AZ;70;46;68;47;Mostly sunny;NE;5;49%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;45;41;56;48;Not as cool;SE;6;57%;86%;2 Portland, ME;50;29;39;35;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;51%;2%;2 Portland, OR;46;31;41;39;A little p.m. rain;S;9;83%;97%;0 Providence, RI;55;29;46;33;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;51%;3%;2 Raleigh, NC;64;39;63;47;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;59%;3 Reno, NV;48;23;43;27;Sunshine and cold;S;6;46%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;60;35;57;43;Partly sunny;SSE;6;59%;55%;3 Roswell, NM;57;39;71;28;Breezy in the p.m.;N;14;27%;2%;3 Sacramento, CA;64;38;59;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;55%;1%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;45;24;33;20;Morning snow showers;SE;9;49%;49%;2 San Antonio, TX;76;63;80;46;A morning shower;WNW;7;72%;66%;3 San Diego, CA;64;57;65;49;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;8;60%;12%;2 San Francisco, CA;59;42;58;38;Mostly sunny;S;6;58%;3%;3 Savannah, GA;73;47;74;60;Sunny and nice;SE;7;63%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;40;30;38;34;Bit of rain, snow;SSE;9;77%;100%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;47;24;26;12;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;19;64%;80%;1 Spokane, WA;29;16;29;26;Very cold;E;6;64%;85%;1 Springfield, IL;46;41;61;24;Windy, a p.m. shower;W;22;77%;74%;1 St. Louis, MO;51;43;63;26;Windy, a p.m. shower;W;18;75%;77%;1 Tampa, FL;80;60;84;66;Mostly sunny;E;8;55%;4%;4 Toledo, OH;43;35;55;37;Breezy with some sun;S;15;70%;92%;2 Tucson, AZ;73;47;68;46;Mostly sunny;E;7;35%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;64;54;68;27;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;18;55%;27%;3 Vero Beach, FL;75;59;83;67;Mostly sunny;E;10;56%;2%;4 Washington, DC;55;34;52;44;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;60%;55%;2 Wichita, KS;56;39;44;20;Windy and cooler;NW;23;69%;30%;3 Wilmington, DE;54;32;49;40;Clouds and sun;SE;5;57%;5%;2