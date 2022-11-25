US Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;48;33;51;33;Breezy in the a.m.;S;11;53%;4%;2

Albuquerque, NM;52;27;54;32;Sunny;N;7;35%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;28;9;18;1;Sunny and colder;SE;3;76%;13%;1

Asheville, NC;57;33;63;46;Increasing clouds;SE;7;65%;97%;3

Atlanta, GA;65;46;62;54;Becoming cloudy;ESE;7;70%;100%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;55;39;57;44;Winds subsiding;WSW;16;51%;3%;2

Austin, TX;59;51;62;46;Clouds, then sun;SW;10;62%;19%;4

Baltimore, MD;61;37;60;42;Plenty of sun;SSW;8;46%;26%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;71;61;71;52;Thunderstorms;SW;11;96%;99%;1

Billings, MT;58;37;41;28;Cooler;SW;11;78%;71%;1

Birmingham, AL;65;49;63;56;Cloudy;SSE;9;84%;93%;1

Bismarck, ND;47;29;39;14;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;13;76%;2%;2

Boise, ID;45;32;43;27;Clouds, then sun;ENE;7;69%;26%;2

Boston, MA;52;37;52;43;Mostly sunny;WSW;15;42%;1%;2

Bridgeport, CT;52;35;52;36;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;50%;4%;2

Buffalo, NY;45;37;49;40;Breezy;SSW;19;54%;5%;2

Burlington, VT;47;32;48;34;Partly sunny;SSE;9;55%;5%;2

Caribou, ME;34;29;36;25;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;69%;5%;1

Casper, WY;46;28;41;23;Rain and snow shower;W;11;65%;74%;2

Charleston, SC;66;48;68;57;Partly sunny;ESE;8;62%;40%;3

Charleston, WV;56;29;56;40;Periods of sun;ESE;4;64%;96%;3

Charlotte, NC;67;38;66;51;Periods of sun;SSE;5;49%;74%;3

Cheyenne, WY;61;33;52;23;Cooler;NNW;17;39%;57%;3

Chicago, IL;53;36;56;42;High clouds;S;12;43%;75%;2

Cleveland, OH;47;38;56;43;Not as cool;S;12;49%;60%;2

Columbia, SC;62;38;65;50;Partly sunny;ESE;5;59%;61%;3

Columbus, OH;53;28;55;41;Partly sunny;SSE;7;54%;100%;2

Concord, NH;49;28;47;28;Breezy in the a.m.;W;12;48%;4%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;50;53;45;Rain in the morning;SW;12;89%;77%;1

Denver, CO;62;33;54;29;Sun, then clouds;N;7;39%;29%;3

Des Moines, IA;53;32;56;34;High clouds;NNE;11;53%;60%;2

Detroit, MI;52;31;56;37;High clouds;SSW;10;46%;57%;2

Dodge City, KS;54;29;49;29;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;8;59%;81%;1

Duluth, MN;46;35;43;29;Mostly sunny;N;10;80%;6%;2

El Paso, TX;46;31;64;39;Breezy and milder;W;15;42%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;13;3;13;1;A little snow;NNE;4;81%;99%;0

Fargo, ND;42;29;37;13;Mostly sunny;NW;10;98%;3%;2

Grand Junction, CO;48;24;48;27;Increasing clouds;ENE;6;49%;7%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;47;36;52;38;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;52%;59%;2

Hartford, CT;51;34;53;34;Mostly sunny;SW;10;48%;4%;2

Helena, MT;41;32;42;24;A snow shower;SSW;10;59%;76%;2

Honolulu, HI;80;67;80;65;Inc. clouds;NNE;10;51%;19%;3

Houston, TX;63;60;68;50;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;14;62%;56%;3

Indianapolis, IN;52;31;58;48;Partly sunny;SE;6;50%;99%;2

Jackson, MS;66;57;67;50;Thunderstorms;SSW;11;96%;93%;1

Jacksonville, FL;78;63;74;68;Low clouds;ESE;9;84%;30%;1

Juneau, AK;38;32;36;20;Morning flurries;NE;5;74%;52%;0

Kansas City, MO;54;32;52;39;Showers around;NE;6;80%;100%;2

Knoxville, TN;63;39;64;50;Becoming cloudy;ENE;5;70%;100%;3

Las Vegas, NV;63;38;63;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;23%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;57;33;60;51;Turning cloudy;SE;7;57%;97%;3

Little Rock, AR;60;46;57;50;Rain, becoming heavy;SW;10;100%;99%;1

Long Beach, CA;77;49;69;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;46%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;78;50;72;49;Sunshine and nice;E;6;40%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;59;33;61;51;Patchy morning fog;ESE;6;57%;97%;3

Madison, WI;53;35;52;36;High clouds and mild;SSW;12;49%;25%;2

Memphis, TN;65;48;60;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;11;83%;99%;1

Miami, FL;85;73;84;76;A shower in spots;E;7;73%;49%;3

Milwaukee, WI;53;37;56;40;High clouds;SSW;14;47%;26%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;35;51;29;Sunny and mild;NNW;10;55%;5%;2

Mobile, AL;68;58;72;57;An afternoon shower;S;9;97%;100%;1

Montgomery, AL;64;52;64;58;Cloudy;SE;9;93%;93%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;26;9;33;29;Very windy;WNW;58;52%;4%;2

Nashville, TN;62;38;64;53;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;64%;100%;2

New Orleans, LA;69;62;73;56;Thunderstorms;SW;12;90%;97%;1

New York, NY;54;42;57;43;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;12;40%;4%;2

Newark, NJ;54;37;56;38;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;10;43%;5%;2

Norfolk, VA;60;40;58;41;High clouds;SSW;7;48%;2%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;53;39;47;39;Chilly with rain;W;9;100%;99%;1

Olympia, WA;46;34;48;38;Low clouds and fog;SW;9;91%;95%;1

Omaha, NE;53;28;56;32;Sunny and breezy;N;13;50%;29%;2

Orlando, FL;84;69;83;71;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;8;78%;37%;1

Philadelphia, PA;55;37;55;39;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;48%;5%;2

Phoenix, AZ;71;43;67;44;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;27%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;50;33;54;39;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;49%;71%;2

Portland, ME;49;32;45;35;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;12;52%;1%;2

Portland, OR;46;38;47;43;Variable cloudiness;SSW;6;84%;74%;1

Providence, RI;53;34;52;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;45%;1%;2

Raleigh, NC;65;37;63;44;Partly sunny;S;5;50%;25%;3

Reno, NV;57;31;53;24;Turning sunny;SW;6;45%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;64;31;60;42;High clouds;SSW;6;49%;3%;3

Roswell, NM;43;32;59;32;Lots of sun, warmer;WNW;11;54%;7%;3

Sacramento, CA;68;40;69;35;Clearing and warm;NW;6;52%;1%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;46;29;43;29;Mostly cloudy;W;7;59%;26%;1

San Antonio, TX;60;52;62;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;56%;8%;4

San Diego, CA;73;46;67;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;60%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;67;45;63;41;Turning sunny;SW;6;59%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;66;53;71;63;Cloudy and humid;ESE;8;72%;60%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;38;48;40;Low clouds and fog;SSW;11;86%;95%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;56;31;54;25;Brilliant sunshine;N;11;49%;5%;2

Spokane, WA;42;33;41;39;Partly sunny;SSW;7;76%;83%;1

Springfield, IL;53;29;57;43;Thickening clouds;E;9;49%;98%;2

St. Louis, MO;52;27;54;47;A few p.m. showers;ESE;6;63%;99%;3

Tampa, FL;83;70;84;71;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;79%;30%;2

Toledo, OH;52;31;57;39;High clouds;S;9;48%;65%;2

Tucson, AZ;65;39;67;39;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;30%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;58;40;50;43;Rain;SSW;8;100%;97%;1

Vero Beach, FL;86;70;84;70;A shower in spots;SE;9;74%;56%;1

Washington, DC;60;35;61;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;48%;25%;2

Wichita, KS;55;34;47;35;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;7;85%;99%;1

Wilmington, DE;57;35;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;50%;4%;2

