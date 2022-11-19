US Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;39;25;37;22;Very windy;W;21;40%;53%;2

Albuquerque, NM;45;22;48;25;Sunny, but chilly;N;5;40%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;30;26;34;29;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;7;83%;89%;0

Asheville, NC;50;26;41;21;Colder;NNW;12;36%;2%;3

Atlanta, GA;54;34;49;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;N;8;31%;3%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;45;36;40;27;Very windy, cold;WNW;24;33%;1%;3

Austin, TX;41;37;47;37;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;6;60%;97%;1

Baltimore, MD;46;31;38;25;Winds subsiding;W;15;27%;2%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;51;40;57;36;Partly sunny, cool;NE;8;51%;18%;4

Billings, MT;36;23;42;22;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;46%;0%;2

Birmingham, AL;49;31;48;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;8;36%;5%;3

Bismarck, ND;23;10;30;14;Not as cold;WNW;10;78%;0%;2

Boise, ID;37;16;37;18;Sunny, but chilly;E;6;51%;0%;2

Boston, MA;44;31;41;27;Windy;W;23;31%;41%;2

Bridgeport, CT;41;30;39;24;Very windy, cold;W;22;33%;1%;2

Buffalo, NY;30;24;30;24;Snow squalls, windy;WSW;22;75%;100%;1

Burlington, VT;38;28;33;17;Cold with flurries;W;15;49%;47%;1

Caribou, ME;26;16;29;9;A bit of a.m. snow;W;7;74%;88%;0

Casper, WY;29;18;40;21;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;20;40%;0%;2

Charleston, SC;62;46;54;38;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;46%;7%;3

Charleston, WV;43;23;34;22;Sunny, but cold;S;8;41%;2%;3

Charlotte, NC;56;34;50;25;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;6;30%;1%;3

Cheyenne, WY;34;18;48;21;Mostly sunny, milder;W;13;26%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;28;15;34;31;Cold;SW;15;41%;1%;2

Cleveland, OH;33;23;30;28;Lake-effect snow;SW;21;50%;91%;1

Columbia, SC;61;42;52;26;Partly sunny, cool;NE;6;38%;5%;3

Columbus, OH;35;16;29;23;Sunny, but very cold;SSW;10;43%;3%;3

Concord, NH;42;22;38;16;Very windy;W;23;37%;11%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;45;31;50;39;Sunny, but cool;S;6;40%;59%;3

Denver, CO;46;23;49;23;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;26%;0%;3

Des Moines, IA;28;15;44;26;Breezy, not as cold;SW;14;46%;1%;2

Detroit, MI;31;18;29;26;A snow shower;SW;13;51%;51%;2

Dodge City, KS;43;18;50;18;Plenty of sunshine;SW;16;37%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;19;10;31;21;Breezy, not as cold;WSW;15;63%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;49;34;45;29;An a.m. snow shower;SE;8;67%;49%;1

Fairbanks, AK;14;7;21;7;Periods of sun;N;6;72%;10%;0

Fargo, ND;12;7;24;13;Partly sunny;W;10;89%;1%;2

Grand Junction, CO;41;19;44;20;Plenty of sun;E;6;34%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;25;18;29;24;Cloudy and very cold;SSW;12;59%;2%;1

Hartford, CT;43;29;40;24;Very windy;W;22;31%;5%;2

Helena, MT;22;5;30;14;Partly sunny;SSE;6;61%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;74;85;73;Breezy;ENE;14;56%;67%;5

Houston, TX;47;42;51;42;An afternoon shower;NNE;8;63%;55%;1

Indianapolis, IN;35;15;35;24;Sunny, but cold;SSW;9;42%;2%;3

Jackson, MS;49;33;53;31;Sunny, but cool;NE;7;42%;7%;3

Jacksonville, FL;64;50;56;50;A little a.m. rain;NNE;9;65%;63%;1

Juneau, AK;40;37;43;40;Rain;SE;9;92%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;35;20;48;30;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;43%;2%;3

Knoxville, TN;49;24;41;22;Sunny, but cold;NE;6;41%;4%;3

Las Vegas, NV;59;35;59;35;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;5;19%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;39;17;34;22;Sunny, but cold;SSW;6;40%;4%;3

Little Rock, AR;48;25;45;24;Sunny, but cold;SSE;6;39%;5%;3

Long Beach, CA;77;47;79;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;19%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;75;47;77;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;21%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;39;20;38;24;Sunny, but cold;SSW;6;35%;4%;3

Madison, WI;24;11;34;27;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;10;45%;2%;2

Memphis, TN;41;25;44;26;Sunny, but cold;ESE;6;36%;5%;3

Miami, FL;80;74;80;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;15;75%;97%;1

Milwaukee, WI;28;14;33;29;Cold;SW;15;45%;2%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;19;8;29;22;Not as cold;WSW;9;68%;1%;2

Mobile, AL;56;43;55;35;Periods of sun, cool;NNE;11;46%;14%;4

Montgomery, AL;57;37;51;28;Partly sunny, cool;NE;7;39%;6%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;11;3;7;-9;Windy and frigid;WNW;47;88%;52%;1

Nashville, TN;46;19;39;19;Sunny, but cold;SE;5;35%;5%;3

New Orleans, LA;53;44;56;43;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;12;57%;15%;2

New York, NY;42;33;41;29;Partly sunny, windy;W;18;27%;0%;2

Newark, NJ;41;30;38;25;Partly sunny, windy;W;18;30%;2%;2

Norfolk, VA;52;40;45;31;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;12;36%;2%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;47;24;51;29;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;9;39%;0%;3

Olympia, WA;47;25;48;37;Cloudy;ESE;6;66%;4%;1

Omaha, NE;30;17;49;25;Breezy and milder;SW;14;43%;1%;2

Orlando, FL;73;56;64;59;Periods of rain;NNE;12;76%;100%;1

Philadelphia, PA;44;34;38;26;Windy and colder;W;16;30%;2%;2

Phoenix, AZ;74;51;73;47;Sunny and nice;ENE;8;25%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;34;21;30;24;Very cold;SW;14;44%;4%;2

Portland, ME;43;30;40;23;Very windy;W;24;36%;31%;2

Portland, OR;48;28;50;37;Rather cloudy;E;6;57%;2%;2

Providence, RI;44;27;40;23;Very windy, cold;W;23;34%;0%;2

Raleigh, NC;56;38;47;22;Partly sunny, chilly;N;7;35%;3%;3

Reno, NV;41;14;47;19;Clouds and sun, cold;WSW;5;50%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;52;33;42;22;Sunny, but colder;NE;9;33%;0%;3

Roswell, NM;42;28;49;25;Sunny, but chilly;S;9;53%;3%;4

Sacramento, CA;64;32;63;32;Partly sunny;N;6;53%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;36;21;40;23;Sunny;ESE;6;46%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;43;39;48;39;Cold with a shower;NNE;9;59%;87%;1

San Diego, CA;72;46;73;48;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;38%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;65;40;65;41;Partly sunny;NE;8;45%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;63;46;54;40;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;48%;9%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;32;49;40;Cloudy;ESE;5;53%;5%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;26;15;42;23;Not as cold;W;10;50%;1%;2

Spokane, WA;44;20;38;24;Partly sunny, colder;ESE;4;53%;1%;2

Springfield, IL;32;14;39;27;Sunny, but cold;SSW;10;44%;3%;3

St. Louis, MO;39;16;41;25;Sunny, but chilly;S;7;42%;3%;3

Tampa, FL;75;55;59;56;Cooler with rain;NNE;11;79%;100%;1

Toledo, OH;31;20;29;25;A snow shower;SW;11;54%;51%;2

Tucson, AZ;70;46;68;44;Sunny, but cool;E;11;39%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;48;23;51;29;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;40%;1%;3

Vero Beach, FL;78;68;74;67;Periods of rain;NE;17;78%;100%;1

Washington, DC;47;32;38;23;Sunny and colder;WNW;14;31%;1%;3

Wichita, KS;41;19;51;24;Warmer;SSW;14;43%;1%;3

Wilmington, DE;44;32;37;24;Windy;W;17;32%;0%;2

