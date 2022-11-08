US Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;54;26;54;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;40%;0%;2

Albuquerque, NM;71;45;66;36;Partly sunny;WNW;11;37%;41%;4

Anchorage, AK;33;26;34;24;Snow;NNE;8;77%;88%;0

Asheville, NC;76;39;60;45;Mostly sunny, cooler;ESE;7;47%;2%;3

Atlanta, GA;78;47;68;52;Not as warm;ENE;11;44%;1%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;60;44;58;48;Windy in the morning;ESE;14;53%;1%;3

Austin, TX;79;67;83;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;67%;44%;4

Baltimore, MD;62;40;58;46;Partly sunny;SE;6;48%;2%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;87;65;81;50;Sunshine;ENE;8;47%;7%;4

Billings, MT;19;7;15;8;Snow showers, cold;N;7;96%;100%;1

Birmingham, AL;83;51;71;52;Sunlit, not as warm;E;7;36%;1%;4

Bismarck, ND;45;23;31;18;Cloudy and colder;NNE;11;74%;62%;1

Boise, ID;49;33;37;14;A little snow;NNW;8;91%;80%;1

Boston, MA;53;35;51;42;Mostly sunny;SW;6;42%;0%;2

Bridgeport, CT;57;33;53;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;44%;1%;3

Buffalo, NY;52;29;60;45;Not as cool;S;7;29%;3%;2

Burlington, VT;44;23;52;39;Sunny and milder;S;8;43%;1%;2

Caribou, ME;41;23;42;32;Mostly sunny;S;6;49%;33%;2

Casper, WY;61;19;48;13;Breezy and cooler;N;16;48%;96%;1

Charleston, SC;75;52;69;63;Winds subsiding;NNE;17;60%;60%;2

Charleston, WV;68;36;71;44;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;37%;3%;3

Charlotte, NC;70;43;64;50;Partly sunny;NNE;12;51%;1%;3

Cheyenne, WY;69;30;58;26;Mostly cloudy;NW;11;34%;54%;2

Chicago, IL;54;45;66;57;Partly sunny, mild;S;10;46%;6%;2

Cleveland, OH;53;43;63;48;Partly sunny;SSE;12;38%;4%;3

Columbia, SC;76;46;69;56;Not as warm;NNE;9;51%;1%;3

Columbus, OH;59;39;67;44;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;9;37%;5%;3

Concord, NH;50;22;53;28;Mostly sunny;S;7;38%;0%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;67;82;65;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;63%;5%;4

Denver, CO;75;41;69;35;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;23%;24%;3

Des Moines, IA;60;53;73;63;Breezy;S;16;77%;16%;1

Detroit, MI;53;39;61;48;Partly sunny, mild;S;9;44%;9%;3

Dodge City, KS;73;59;74;45;Rather cloudy, windy;S;27;69%;26%;1

Duluth, MN;47;42;51;43;A couple of showers;NE;7;96%;100%;0

El Paso, TX;81;50;79;48;Mostly cloudy;W;8;32%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;24;13;24;11;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;5;77%;92%;0

Fargo, ND;43;35;39;28;A shower or two;N;15;91%;99%;0

Grand Junction, CO;67;45;59;26;Very windy;WNW;17;42%;84%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;53;39;61;50;Partly sunny, mild;S;8;50%;12%;2

Hartford, CT;57;31;54;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;41%;1%;3

Helena, MT;11;1;11;5;Morning snow, cold;WNW;7;89%;97%;1

Honolulu, HI;85;73;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;12;56%;64%;5

Houston, TX;85;67;84;65;Mostly sunny;SE;8;68%;5%;4

Indianapolis, IN;63;41;72;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;47%;7%;3

Jackson, MS;87;64;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;39%;15%;4

Jacksonville, FL;80;61;70;67;Wind and rain;NNE;23;76%;100%;1

Juneau, AK;29;20;32;29;A little snow;ESE;7;71%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;66;61;78;66;Breezy, warm;S;15;70%;13%;2

Knoxville, TN;81;45;71;43;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;50%;8%;3

Las Vegas, NV;68;48;60;40;A few a.m. showers;NW;11;40%;67%;3

Lexington, KY;65;42;73;46;Sunny and warm;SE;8;50%;9%;3

Little Rock, AR;76;60;81;52;Partly sunny;SE;7;63%;34%;2

Long Beach, CA;69;53;63;47;Turning sunny, cool;ESE;7;53%;25%;3

Los Angeles, CA;65;49;63;46;Turning sunny, cool;NE;6;50%;26%;3

Louisville, KY;66;43;76;48;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;47%;10%;3

Madison, WI;54;44;65;59;Periods of sun, mild;S;11;57%;29%;1

Memphis, TN;82;62;78;52;Plenty of sunshine;SE;9;50%;20%;3

Miami, FL;83;72;79;71;Wind and rain;WSW;28;82%;100%;1

Milwaukee, WI;50;45;63;56;Warmer;SSW;12;63%;20%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;47;64;59;Breezy with showers;S;14;88%;100%;1

Mobile, AL;86;58;75;55;Sunny, not as warm;NE;10;40%;6%;4

Montgomery, AL;87;52;68;53;Sunny and cooler;ENE;10;44%;1%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;18;15;37;31;Sunny and windy;W;27;14%;0%;3

Nashville, TN;75;50;76;47;Sunny and warm;SSE;6;50%;16%;3

New Orleans, LA;83;68;76;59;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;11;48%;6%;4

New York, NY;59;40;53;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;38%;1%;3

Newark, NJ;59;35;55;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;40%;1%;3

Norfolk, VA;60;53;62;57;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;61%;29%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;76;64;78;64;Sunshine and breezy;S;17;70%;10%;3

Olympia, WA;45;26;45;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;5;73%;14%;2

Omaha, NE;60;59;76;55;Windy, warm;S;21;71%;44%;1

Orlando, FL;84;69;76;71;Wind and rain;NNE;20;81%;100%;1

Philadelphia, PA;60;40;60;45;Mostly sunny;S;7;44%;1%;3

Phoenix, AZ;80;57;66;47;A couple of showers;E;8;55%;88%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;57;35;65;40;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;32%;3%;3

Portland, ME;50;28;48;36;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;41%;0%;2

Portland, OR;48;29;46;33;Lots of sun, chilly;SE;4;73%;19%;2

Providence, RI;56;30;55;37;Mostly sunny;SW;6;39%;0%;3

Raleigh, NC;67;45;63;54;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;56%;2%;3

Reno, NV;37;28;42;16;Partly sunny, cold;W;10;60%;23%;2

Richmond, VA;62;41;62;48;Sun, some clouds;NNE;7;54%;1%;3

Roswell, NM;76;56;80;44;Breezy;SW;16;49%;2%;3

Sacramento, CA;55;44;57;40;A morning shower;NE;7;77%;47%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;47;41;46;31;Periods of rain;W;11;66%;99%;1

San Antonio, TX;83;69;83;67;A shower in the a.m.;SE;9;67%;67%;3

San Diego, CA;66;58;64;49;Showers around;NNE;10;60%;63%;2

San Francisco, CA;52;48;58;48;Periods of sun, cool;N;9;64%;34%;2

Savannah, GA;79;52;67;62;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;15;65%;59%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;32;45;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;5;66%;11%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;55;53;58;42;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;85%;96%;1

Spokane, WA;35;13;33;14;Clouds and sun, cold;SSE;5;61%;2%;2

Springfield, IL;65;48;73;57;Partly sunny;S;10;62%;14%;3

St. Louis, MO;63;50;77;56;Periods of sun;SSE;7;58%;13%;3

Tampa, FL;84;68;74;69;Wind and rain;N;16;77%;100%;1

Toledo, OH;53;38;63;45;Periods of sun;S;6;46%;9%;3

Tucson, AZ;83;52;73;45;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;47%;15%;3

Tulsa, OK;74;64;80;65;Mostly cloudy;S;11;69%;14%;2

Vero Beach, FL;85;75;78;73;Tropical storm;NNE;33;82%;100%;1

Washington, DC;63;41;60;47;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;1%;3

Wichita, KS;68;62;78;60;Increasingly windy;S;21;70%;44%;1

Wilmington, DE;61;39;58;43;Mostly sunny;SE;8;50%;1%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather