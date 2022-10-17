US Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;43;55;34;Sun and some clouds;S;6;60%;8%;3

Albuquerque, NM;54;42;64;47;Sunshine and warmer;S;7;56%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;47;37;44;35;Cloudy;NE;7;77%;70%;1

Asheville, NC;68;32;46;28;Breezy and colder;NW;15;48%;2%;4

Atlanta, GA;74;38;56;34;Sunny, but cooler;NNW;12;36%;2%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;66;48;56;41;Cooler;W;12;46%;8%;4

Austin, TX;71;51;68;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;30%;2%;5

Baltimore, MD;71;43;57;39;Cooler with sunshine;W;9;44%;18%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;76;47;64;34;Mostly sunny;N;10;35%;4%;5

Billings, MT;71;44;77;46;Sunny and very warm;WSW;8;41%;2%;3

Birmingham, AL;72;35;56;31;Sunny, but cooler;NNW;10;37%;1%;5

Bismarck, ND;43;16;49;25;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;37%;0%;3

Boise, ID;76;45;78;44;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;7;26%;0%;3

Boston, MA;59;56;62;43;Occasional a.m. rain;SW;9;67%;60%;1

Bridgeport, CT;64;47;57;38;Sun and some clouds;W;9;47%;11%;4

Buffalo, NY;53;39;46;38;Rain/snow showers;SSW;16;72%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;58;45;55;37;Sun and some clouds;SE;9;69%;36%;3

Caribou, ME;62;50;62;56;Showers;SE;13;85%;100%;1

Casper, WY;66;34;72;37;Sunny and warm;SSW;7;31%;0%;4

Charleston, SC;82;56;67;42;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;10;42%;12%;5

Charleston, WV;57;34;46;34;Colder with a shower;WSW;8;71%;72%;2

Charlotte, NC;78;40;58;32;Sunny, but cooler;NW;8;37%;4%;4

Cheyenne, WY;62;32;66;38;Sunny and pleasant;W;10;31%;0%;4

Chicago, IL;43;33;45;34;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;20;58%;28%;1

Cleveland, OH;48;41;46;40;Afternoon showers;WSW;21;72%;100%;1

Columbia, SC;82;48;62;36;Sunny, but cooler;NNW;8;39%;10%;4

Columbus, OH;48;36;46;36;Rain and snow shower;WSW;12;65%;89%;1

Concord, NH;54;50;60;32;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;7;70%;60%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;45;64;40;Sunshine;NNE;11;28%;2%;5

Denver, CO;65;40;69;43;Plenty of sun;SW;6;32%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;43;20;42;22;Sunny, but chilly;NW;12;39%;2%;4

Detroit, MI;46;38;45;38;Rain/snow showers;WNW;19;73%;98%;1

Dodge City, KS;61;25;57;30;Sunny, but cool;ESE;7;29%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;36;25;42;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNW;12;57%;2%;3

El Paso, TX;62;49;66;47;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;65%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;39;22;39;27;Partly sunny;NNE;4;79%;9%;1

Fargo, ND;36;15;39;18;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;8;47%;2%;3

Grand Junction, CO;70;42;73;43;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;33%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;46;37;44;40;Rain/snow showers;NW;20;80%;97%;1

Hartford, CT;58;50;59;36;Sun and some clouds;WSW;7;55%;15%;3

Helena, MT;70;35;70;39;Sunny and mild;WSW;4;40%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;71;87;71;Nice with some sun;ENE;7;57%;16%;7

Houston, TX;73;54;70;45;Sunshine and nice;N;11;35%;7%;5

Indianapolis, IN;46;32;46;32;Mainly cloudy, cold;WNW;14;59%;17%;2

Jackson, MS;71;40;59;31;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;31%;1%;5

Jacksonville, FL;83;63;76;46;Partly sunny;NNW;9;41%;24%;5

Juneau, AK;55;46;52;48;Breezy with rain;SSE;14;93%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;51;26;47;25;Sunny, but chilly;NW;9;33%;1%;4

Knoxville, TN;67;33;51;30;Sunshine and cooler;WSW;7;48%;3%;4

Las Vegas, NV;85;61;88;61;Sunny and warm;NNW;5;25%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;55;33;50;31;Partly sunny, cold;W;15;56%;9%;3

Little Rock, AR;66;36;56;30;Sunny, but cooler;NNW;9;31%;0%;4

Long Beach, CA;78;63;84;66;Partly sunny;WNW;6;58%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;78;63;86;67;Partly sunny;ENE;6;55%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;53;36;51;34;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;53%;5%;4

Madison, WI;40;30;45;28;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;15;55%;3%;3

Memphis, TN;60;35;54;33;Cool with sunshine;NW;10;36%;0%;4

Miami, FL;85;75;86;70;Some sun, a t-storm;W;7;77%;90%;4

Milwaukee, WI;45;34;45;35;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;19;58%;32%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;23;43;26;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;13;42%;2%;3

Mobile, AL;82;48;65;37;Partly sunny;N;12;37%;3%;5

Montgomery, AL;79;41;58;32;Sunny and cooler;N;10;39%;4%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;36;33;39;24;Windy;S;34;96%;85%;2

Nashville, TN;59;30;53;29;Mostly sunny, cool;WNW;10;43%;1%;4

New Orleans, LA;80;57;66;46;Breezy;N;15;37%;5%;5

New York, NY;68;47;57;40;Sun and some clouds;W;9;41%;9%;4

Newark, NJ;67;44;56;37;Partly sunny;W;8;44%;10%;4

Norfolk, VA;76;48;60;40;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;42%;19%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;61;34;57;31;Sunny and cool;NNE;10;29%;1%;4

Olympia, WA;68;45;71;43;Low clouds breaking;NNE;5;74%;4%;3

Omaha, NE;46;19;44;18;Sunny, but chilly;NW;10;37%;2%;4

Orlando, FL;86;70;82;57;Partly sunny;NNW;9;61%;29%;5

Philadelphia, PA;69;45;56;38;Partly sunny, cooler;W;8;43%;8%;4

Phoenix, AZ;84;67;88;68;Sunshine;E;8;33%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;53;35;44;36;Rain and snow shower;SW;10;68%;89%;1

Portland, ME;55;54;61;42;A couple of showers;SSW;11;82%;87%;1

Portland, OR;73;51;75;49;Low clouds breaking;N;5;60%;4%;3

Providence, RI;65;54;61;37;A bit of a.m. rain;SW;7;61%;59%;2

Raleigh, NC;78;43;58;35;Sunshine, but cooler;NW;8;42%;14%;4

Reno, NV;77;42;78;40;Clouds and sun, warm;W;4;30%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;70;40;59;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;8;42%;18%;4

Roswell, NM;55;48;63;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;64%;10%;4

Sacramento, CA;78;54;84;55;Partly sunny;NNW;6;50%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;74;48;75;48;Sunny and warm;ESE;7;34%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;69;56;69;45;Nice with some sun;N;10;32%;11%;5

San Diego, CA;74;63;80;65;Partly sunny;NNE;7;66%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;69;55;72;57;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;67%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;83;54;68;41;Cooler but pleasant;NW;10;35%;10%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;52;70;51;Low clouds breaking;NNE;6;63%;4%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;43;13;42;15;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;8;34%;2%;3

Spokane, WA;76;41;75;41;Plenty of sun;E;4;45%;1%;3

Springfield, IL;47;28;47;26;Sunny and cold;WNW;15;49%;1%;4

St. Louis, MO;48;30;50;28;Sunny, but cold;WNW;13;44%;1%;4

Tampa, FL;87;72;82;54;Partly sunny;NNW;8;69%;37%;5

Toledo, OH;45;37;45;40;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;19;71%;97%;1

Tucson, AZ;80;61;82;61;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;13;42%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;63;32;53;26;Sunny, but cooler;NNE;9;33%;2%;4

Vero Beach, FL;86;70;85;63;A p.m. t-storm;N;9;78%;88%;4

Washington, DC;69;43;57;39;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;44%;16%;4

Wichita, KS;57;28;53;26;Sunny and cool;N;10;29%;1%;4

Wilmington, DE;67;42;57;36;Some sun and cooler;W;9;48%;6%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather