US Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;83;60;83;59;Mostly sunny;W;9;50%;5%;9

Albuquerque, NM;92;69;91;68;Mainly cloudy;NW;7;42%;55%;9

Anchorage, AK;64;49;61;48;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;11;58%;15%;5

Asheville, NC;83;69;82;68;A strong t-storm;W;6;78%;66%;3

Atlanta, GA;91;73;88;74;A couple of t-storms;SW;6;72%;90%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;89;74;82;69;Partly sunny;W;8;56%;33%;6

Austin, TX;103;76;103;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;50%;6%;12

Baltimore, MD;92;72;83;71;Not as warm;SW;4;58%;88%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;94;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;68%;45%;11

Billings, MT;91;64;84;64;Showers around;E;8;52%;60%;8

Birmingham, AL;91;76;90;76;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;48%;10

Bismarck, ND;81;63;78;57;Clouds and sun;NNE;11;58%;3%;5

Boise, ID;97;66;101;69;Sunny and hot;N;8;20%;0%;9

Boston, MA;88;67;84;65;Decreasing clouds;W;7;45%;8%;9

Bridgeport, CT;86;65;83;65;Partly sunny;NNW;8;50%;4%;10

Buffalo, NY;78;59;78;63;Sunshine and nice;SSW;9;54%;5%;9

Burlington, VT;86;61;81;60;Partly sunny;S;7;53%;4%;8

Caribou, ME;81;57;77;56;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;9;58%;27%;5

Casper, WY;90;53;84;52;Partly sunny;E;9;44%;8%;8

Charleston, SC;92;79;89;78;Sunshine, a shower;SSW;10;70%;60%;11

Charleston, WV;85;70;77;71;A shower and t-storm;SSW;5;82%;100%;3

Charlotte, NC;90;74;91;75;A strong t-storm;SSW;8;68%;73%;6

Cheyenne, WY;88;59;81;58;A thunderstorm;SE;11;43%;85%;11

Chicago, IL;77;66;78;70;Some sun, pleasant;SSW;8;57%;44%;9

Cleveland, OH;77;67;80;69;Sunshine and nice;ESE;8;59%;23%;10

Columbia, SC;92;75;91;76;A t-storm around;SSW;7;66%;64%;10

Columbus, OH;84;67;73;69;A little rain;ESE;6;71%;99%;4

Concord, NH;84;57;83;55;Some sun, less humid;WNW;7;49%;8%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;103;81;103;82;Hot, becoming breezy;S;13;37%;5%;11

Denver, CO;92;62;86;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;8;39%;45%;11

Des Moines, IA;76;63;81;68;Humid;SSE;7;75%;53%;3

Detroit, MI;82;61;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;48%;27%;9

Dodge City, KS;98;69;96;68;Partly sunny;NE;10;47%;44%;11

Duluth, MN;77;57;69;57;A shower and t-storm;W;10;78%;92%;4

El Paso, TX;94;72;95;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;40%;57%;12

Fairbanks, AK;76;49;61;47;Cloudy and cooler;SW;9;66%;39%;1

Fargo, ND;79;64;75;57;Thunderstorms;NW;10;85%;98%;4

Grand Junction, CO;92;70;92;69;A t-storm around;SSE;8;32%;46%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;75;56;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;60%;41%;9

Hartford, CT;89;67;85;64;Clearing, less humid;NW;8;44%;5%;9

Helena, MT;88;61;87;59;Periods of sun, nice;NW;7;47%;7%;9

Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;76;Breezy with some sun;ENE;16;59%;15%;13

Houston, TX;97;79;94;79;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;59%;29%;12

Indianapolis, IN;82;66;76;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;80%;100%;3

Jackson, MS;94;75;93;75;Mostly sunny, humid;S;7;65%;22%;11

Jacksonville, FL;93;75;92;76;Partly sunny;SSE;8;65%;34%;11

Juneau, AK;57;54;60;53;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;6;91%;74%;1

Kansas City, MO;73;67;84;71;Warmer;NNE;6;81%;60%;6

Knoxville, TN;87;72;87;75;A shower and t-storm;SSW;7;76%;91%;3

Las Vegas, NV;96;82;98;84;A t-shower in spots;SE;7;43%;50%;7

Lexington, KY;82;71;84;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;80%;99%;3

Little Rock, AR;100;79;100;80;Partly sunny and hot;S;10;51%;14%;11

Long Beach, CA;80;65;80;64;Turning sunny;SW;7;62%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;82;63;82;63;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;57%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;85;71;86;76;Thunderstorms;S;8;77%;100%;3

Madison, WI;78;60;81;67;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;60%;51%;9

Memphis, TN;98;80;98;81;Some sun, very hot;S;12;57%;34%;11

Miami, FL;89;82;89;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;14;69%;90%;6

Milwaukee, WI;77;63;79;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;62%;44%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;68;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;61%;74%;6

Mobile, AL;84;77;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;57%;11

Montgomery, AL;96;72;91;71;Mostly sunny;S;5;66%;29%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;56;43;51;45;Increasingly windy;WNW;24;88%;27%;4

Nashville, TN;92;75;95;77;A strong t-storm;SSW;10;68%;66%;3

New Orleans, LA;86;77;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;68%;45%;12

New York, NY;89;72;84;72;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;8;43%;7%;9

Newark, NJ;87;70;87;71;Clearing, less humid;WSW;7;41%;9%;9

Norfolk, VA;97;77;89;76;Thunderstorms;SW;12;75%;94%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;103;80;104;81;Hot;S;16;33%;4%;11

Olympia, WA;90;58;96;59;Hot;WSW;4;50%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;76;63;82;67;Humid and warmer;S;6;77%;51%;3

Orlando, FL;92;78;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;64%;66%;10

Philadelphia, PA;89;74;86;72;Partly sunny;SW;7;44%;35%;8

Phoenix, AZ;97;84;97;84;A p.m. thunderstorm;N;9;43%;60%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;88;64;77;66;Partly sunny;SSE;6;62%;44%;5

Portland, ME;79;63;80;61;Partly sunny;SSW;8;57%;5%;8

Portland, OR;97;68;100;69;Very hot;N;5;37%;3%;8

Providence, RI;88;65;86;64;Decreasing clouds;W;7;45%;7%;9

Raleigh, NC;92;74;91;76;A strong t-storm;SSW;9;72%;74%;6

Reno, NV;99;65;96;66;A t-storm around;W;5;22%;41%;11

Richmond, VA;94;74;84;73;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;6;81%;98%;3

Roswell, NM;99;73;100;73;Lots of sun, warm;SSW;9;33%;8%;12

Sacramento, CA;93;61;94;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;39%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;97;74;99;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;22%;0%;10

San Antonio, TX;103;76;102;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;49%;4%;12

San Diego, CA;74;64;71;63;Clouds, then sun;WNW;8;70%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;66;58;68;57;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;13;63%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;92;76;92;76;Partly sunny;S;8;66%;39%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;86;64;93;65;Hot;NNW;6;49%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;70;63;81;61;A stray thunderstorm;NNW;9;71%;55%;4

Spokane, WA;96;64;98;66;Sunny and hot;ESE;4;33%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;77;64;78;69;A shower and t-storm;NNE;7;88%;79%;3

St. Louis, MO;83;71;91;73;A morning t-storm;N;7;67%;73%;4

Tampa, FL;92;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;72%;71%;11

Toledo, OH;80;56;79;63;Partly sunny;N;2;63%;28%;9

Tucson, AZ;92;74;90;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;SE;7;55%;73%;5

Tulsa, OK;105;83;107;83;Hot;S;11;34%;10%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;77;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;SE;12;74%;67%;11

Washington, DC;91;73;82;73;Thunderstorms;E;5;61%;97%;4

Wichita, KS;95;72;101;73;Partly sunny, warm;NE;9;43%;9%;11

Wilmington, DE;90;72;83;68;Some sun, not as hot;WSW;8;50%;36%;7

