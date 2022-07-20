US Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;98;76;93;70;Thunderstorms;W;15;71%;98%;6

Albuquerque, NM;97;72;97;71;Partly sunny;ESE;6;30%;15%;12

Anchorage, AK;59;52;59;50;Cloudy with a shower;SE;10;77%;97%;1

Asheville, NC;86;70;88;64;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;69%;62%;7

Atlanta, GA;92;74;89;72;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;73%;82%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;88;78;87;78;A t-storm around;SW;14;71%;44%;10

Austin, TX;105;78;103;76;Hot;S;6;51%;3%;12

Baltimore, MD;96;78;96;75;A t-storm around;WSW;14;53%;42%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;96;79;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;65%;51%;11

Billings, MT;95;63;96;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;11;22%;6%;9

Birmingham, AL;94;79;92;76;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;66%;94%;11

Bismarck, ND;93;59;91;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;47%;27%;9

Boise, ID;100;66;101;67;Hot with sunshine;ENE;7;17%;0%;10

Boston, MA;92;75;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;15;55%;66%;8

Bridgeport, CT;93;74;89;72;A heavy thunderstorm;W;14;66%;58%;10

Buffalo, NY;88;73;80;71;Very windy;SW;24;73%;48%;7

Burlington, VT;92;75;86;69;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;70%;100%;7

Caribou, ME;79;59;88;67;Thunderstorms;ESE;14;68%;99%;7

Casper, WY;94;51;94;53;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;11;18%;5%;10

Charleston, SC;89;77;91;77;A t-storm around;SSW;12;69%;88%;9

Charleston, WV;91;74;89;68;Humid in the morning;SW;8;62%;27%;11

Charlotte, NC;90;74;92;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;9;68%;81%;10

Cheyenne, WY;92;60;91;61;Partly sunny, warm;W;9;21%;26%;11

Chicago, IL;89;73;91;72;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;10;46%;34%;10

Cleveland, OH;91;75;84;73;Windy in the morning;SW;15;63%;30%;10

Columbia, SC;88;75;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;64%;80%;11

Columbus, OH;92;72;87;70;Humid in the morning;WSW;10;55%;3%;10

Concord, NH;93;68;93;65;Thunderstorms;WSW;14;73%;96%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;108;83;98;84;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;10;47%;45%;7

Denver, CO;92;64;96;65;Sun and some clouds;SSW;7;26%;12%;11

Des Moines, IA;88;68;93;68;Sunny, breezy, warm;SSW;13;45%;70%;10

Detroit, MI;91;69;93;68;Breezy and hot;WSW;15;49%;28%;10

Dodge City, KS;100;71;98;71;A t-storm around;SSE;10;38%;47%;11

Duluth, MN;82;62;83;62;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;53%;5%;9

El Paso, TX;106;77;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;E;8;29%;30%;12

Fairbanks, AK;67;50;67;48;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;58%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;87;60;83;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;56%;9%;9

Grand Junction, CO;98;69;101;70;Lots of sun, warm;S;8;21%;6%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;87;70;88;67;Breezy in the p.m.;N;13;57%;55%;9

Hartford, CT;97;76;92;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;14;63%;66%;9

Helena, MT;93;57;94;59;Very warm;SW;10;20%;0%;9

Honolulu, HI;85;74;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;15;61%;78%;11

Houston, TX;100;80;99;78;Record-tying heat;S;8;55%;29%;12

Indianapolis, IN;94;72;91;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;49%;7%;10

Jackson, MS;97;79;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;66%;73%;8

Jacksonville, FL;90;76;93;76;A t-storm around;SW;8;66%;50%;12

Juneau, AK;53;49;59;51;A touch of rain;ESE;9;83%;97%;1

Kansas City, MO;94;72;99;77;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;45%;0%;10

Knoxville, TN;90;75;89;72;A morning t-storm;SSW;8;69%;58%;6

Las Vegas, NV;113;89;113;88;Record-tying heat;W;8;11%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;93;73;91;70;Humid in the morning;WSW;8;57%;4%;11

Little Rock, AR;98;81;101;76;Hot with some sun;SSW;7;47%;14%;11

Long Beach, CA;81;66;81;66;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;85;64;85;64;Partly sunny;SSW;7;54%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;96;73;92;72;Mostly sunny;W;8;53%;3%;11

Madison, WI;86;67;89;64;Mostly sunny;NW;9;53%;13%;9

Memphis, TN;99;80;101;76;Record-tying heat;NE;7;49%;3%;11

Miami, FL;90;82;90;81;Partly sunny;ESE;10;61%;60%;12

Milwaukee, WI;84;70;90;69;Mostly sunny;NW;13;48%;26%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;70;87;69;Breezy in the a.m.;W;12;41%;7%;9

Mobile, AL;90;80;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;71%;57%;10

Montgomery, AL;96;76;90;72;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;72%;97%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;61;57;63;51;Thunderstorms;WSW;25;89%;96%;5

Nashville, TN;97;76;96;71;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;8;52%;4%;11

New Orleans, LA;99;78;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;69%;47%;10

New York, NY;94;79;95;76;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;14;60%;58%;10

Newark, NJ;98;78;98;75;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;14;53%;58%;10

Norfolk, VA;99;76;95;76;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;15;63%;62%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;103;76;102;78;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;SE;10;48%;66%;11

Olympia, WA;84;53;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;SW;5;62%;5%;8

Omaha, NE;93;71;94;70;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;9;45%;80%;10

Orlando, FL;96;77;96;78;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;5;59%;12%;12

Philadelphia, PA;96;79;98;77;A t-storm around;W;15;50%;44%;10

Phoenix, AZ;110;91;115;90;Variable clouds, hot;WSW;8;23%;10%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;91;73;86;69;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;59%;32%;10

Portland, ME;86;66;83;67;A heavy thunderstorm;S;15;70%;66%;8

Portland, OR;91;62;86;61;Some sun;N;5;46%;26%;9

Providence, RI;96;73;90;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;14;61%;66%;10

Raleigh, NC;94;75;93;73;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;10;64%;80%;10

Reno, NV;97;62;97;62;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;14%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;94;76;95;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;14;60%;56%;10

Roswell, NM;106;75;101;74;Very warm;SSE;9;31%;33%;12

Sacramento, CA;101;62;102;63;Sunny and hot;S;7;29%;2%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;98;75;101;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;23%;1%;11

San Antonio, TX;105;79;103;76;Record-breaking heat;SSE;10;49%;3%;12

San Diego, CA;75;64;73;63;Partly sunny;WNW;8;75%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;66;54;67;55;Turning sunny;WSW;15;60%;1%;11

Savannah, GA;89;75;93;75;A t-storm around;SW;10;69%;64%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;58;81;56;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;2%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;91;67;89;69;Plenty of sun;S;7;46%;42%;9

Spokane, WA;93;61;94;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;27%;2%;8

Springfield, IL;89;66;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;57%;8%;10

St. Louis, MO;98;71;97;73;Sunny and hot;S;6;44%;7%;11

Tampa, FL;93;78;93;77;Humid with a shower;NNW;6;67%;85%;12

Toledo, OH;90;69;88;68;Sunshine and breezy;W;14;60%;42%;10

Tucson, AZ;102;83;105;84;Sun and clouds;ESE;8;35%;26%;12

Tulsa, OK;107;78;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;45%;14%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;75;92;75;A t-storm around;SSE;9;71%;43%;12

Washington, DC;92;78;96;75;A t-storm around;WNW;15;53%;42%;9

Wichita, KS;100;70;103;74;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;46%;27%;11

Wilmington, DE;93;77;95;76;A t-storm around;W;14;55%;43%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather