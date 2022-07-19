Skip to main content
US Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;94;72;96;76;Very hot and humid;SSE;7;53%;23%;8

Albuquerque, NM;101;74;101;72;Hot;E;7;23%;28%;10

Anchorage, AK;56;50;59;52;A couple of showers;SSE;8;75%;97%;1

Asheville, NC;83;65;84;69;A t-storm around;SW;7;72%;99%;10

Atlanta, GA;85;71;90;74;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;72%;93%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;89;77;89;78;Very warm and humid;S;11;63%;6%;10

Austin, TX;105;78;105;78;Hot;S;7;48%;2%;12

Baltimore, MD;93;73;93;77;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;52%;12%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;95;77;97;78;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;63%;15%;12

Billings, MT;91;64;95;63;Very warm;NW;13;23%;5%;9

Birmingham, AL;89;76;95;78;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;63%;43%;11

Bismarck, ND;78;64;92;58;Warmer;N;11;44%;4%;9

Boise, ID;97;67;100;67;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;7;18%;0%;10

Boston, MA;90;74;91;73;Hot and humid;SSW;8;51%;30%;9

Bridgeport, CT;90;72;93;73;Hot and humid;SSW;8;56%;8%;10

Buffalo, NY;81;73;87;72;Very warm;S;12;62%;83%;8

Burlington, VT;91;66;91;74;Humid;SSE;5;62%;50%;8

Caribou, ME;79;59;80;60;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;52%;5%;9

Casper, WY;91;52;94;53;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;12;18%;3%;10

Charleston, SC;89;76;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;70%;51%;10

Charleston, WV;84;68;91;74;Humid;SSW;6;66%;57%;11

Charlotte, NC;92;72;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;61%;36%;11

Cheyenne, WY;93;60;91;61;Very warm;NNW;12;24%;6%;11

Chicago, IL;91;78;89;74;Breezy and humid;WNW;15;53%;12%;10

Cleveland, OH;86;75;91;74;A t-storm around;SSW;15;56%;73%;10

Columbia, SC;92;73;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;65%;51%;11

Columbus, OH;89;71;91;73;A t-storm around;SW;14;61%;55%;10

Concord, NH;90;65;93;68;Hot and humid;SSE;6;57%;24%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;109;83;108;83;Record-tying heat;S;14;38%;13%;11

Denver, CO;96;65;95;65;Rather cloudy;SSW;7;29%;31%;8

Des Moines, IA;94;70;91;68;Winds subsiding;WNW;15;47%;1%;10

Detroit, MI;95;74;93;69;A strong t-storm;W;14;61%;64%;10

Dodge City, KS;107;71;100;69;Partly sunny, warm;SE;14;33%;41%;11

Duluth, MN;72;61;82;63;A shower in the a.m.;W;13;67%;64%;3

El Paso, TX;105;79;104;76;Record-tying heat;NW;8;24%;29%;11

Fairbanks, AK;57;44;68;49;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;5;60%;67%;1

Fargo, ND;81;65;87;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;64%;15%;9

Grand Junction, CO;100;69;100;70;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;24%;8%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;89;74;87;68;A morning t-storm;W;15;64%;66%;9

Hartford, CT;91;73;96;75;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;8;51%;10%;10

Helena, MT;90;55;93;56;Very warm;WSW;10;20%;0%;9

Honolulu, HI;86;75;85;75;A shower;ENE;15;64%;87%;11

Houston, TX;100;80;100;81;Record-tying heat;S;10;54%;3%;12

Indianapolis, IN;91;73;94;73;Hot and humid;WNW;10;59%;16%;10

Jackson, MS;96;78;97;79;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;60%;8%;11

Jacksonville, FL;89;76;93;77;A t-storm around;SW;8;67%;49%;11

Juneau, AK;58;52;54;49;Rain;ESE;12;88%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;99;76;95;72;Sunny;NNW;10;46%;1%;10

Knoxville, TN;86;72;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;73%;65%;11

Las Vegas, NV;111;90;112;90;Hot;WNW;8;13%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;88;71;93;73;A t-storm around;SW;12;69%;53%;11

Little Rock, AR;101;82;103;79;Very hot;SW;12;49%;52%;11

Long Beach, CA;85;66;82;66;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;86;65;87;65;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;89;74;95;74;A t-storm around;W;11;63%;48%;11

Madison, WI;87;72;85;67;A t-storm around;WNW;11;59%;41%;3

Memphis, TN;97;81;101;81;Hot;SSW;15;53%;18%;11

Miami, FL;90;82;90;83;Mostly sunny;E;10;61%;33%;12

Milwaukee, WI;88;75;87;70;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;51%;16%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;72;88;70;Windy;WNW;19;48%;57%;6

Mobile, AL;90;79;92;80;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;69%;46%;12

Montgomery, AL;94;73;94;74;Partly sunny;SW;6;66%;25%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;56;52;63;56;Winds subsiding;WSW;25;85%;33%;3

Nashville, TN;90;74;97;76;A t-storm around;SW;10;61%;73%;11

New Orleans, LA;94;79;94;79;Partly sunny;SSW;8;64%;30%;12

New York, NY;91;78;94;78;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;8;48%;5%;10

Newark, NJ;93;75;97;78;Very hot and humid;SSW;7;46%;30%;10

Norfolk, VA;94;75;93;76;A t-storm around;S;7;61%;42%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;110;83;106;77;Hot;ENE;14;30%;31%;10

Olympia, WA;83;53;83;53;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;4;59%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;96;71;93;69;Breezy and very warm;NW;14;46%;0%;10

Orlando, FL;95;79;95;79;A t-storm around;SE;6;62%;48%;12

Philadelphia, PA;94;77;96;79;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;8;46%;10%;10

Phoenix, AZ;112;89;112;89;Hot with some sun;W;9;27%;4%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;89;69;90;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;60%;81%;10

Portland, ME;90;66;85;65;Humid;S;8;61%;21%;9

Portland, OR;90;61;90;60;Mostly sunny;N;6;45%;3%;9

Providence, RI;92;72;95;72;Hot and humid;SSW;8;52%;28%;10

Raleigh, NC;94;74;94;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;57%;30%;11

Reno, NV;92;63;97;62;Breezy in the p.m.;W;9;19%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;88;73;94;77;Humid with sunshine;S;7;57%;10%;11

Roswell, NM;106;77;105;76;Variable clouds, hot;ESE;7;24%;23%;10

Sacramento, CA;100;63;101;62;Sunny and hot;S;7;29%;2%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;96;74;98;75;Mostly sunny;SE;8;26%;1%;11

San Antonio, TX;105;78;105;77;Hot;SE;9;51%;3%;12

San Diego, CA;74;64;74;63;Partly sunny;WSW;8;73%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;66;55;66;55;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;14;61%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;93;75;93;76;Humid with some sun;SW;8;69%;33%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;58;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;55%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;87;71;90;68;Winds subsiding;SW;16;50%;2%;9

Spokane, WA;88;60;93;61;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;29%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;89;74;90;66;Mostly sunny, humid;W;10;60%;7%;10

St. Louis, MO;93;75;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;9;46%;8%;11

Tampa, FL;90;79;92;78;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;7;71%;33%;12

Toledo, OH;89;71;90;69;A strong t-storm;WSW;10;69%;50%;9

Tucson, AZ;104;82;102;80;Partly sunny;NW;10;38%;28%;12

Tulsa, OK;109;85;104;77;Clouds and sun, hot;NNE;8;34%;24%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;74;93;74;Humid;SSE;9;70%;8%;12

Washington, DC;91;73;94;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;10%;10

Wichita, KS;105;75;100;71;Very warm;ENE;12;39%;12%;10

Wilmington, DE;92;74;94;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;55%;10%;10

