US Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;86;58;83;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;5%;10 Albuquerque, NM;94;71;95;71;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;31%;12%;10 Anchorage, AK;65;54;64;55;Rain and drizzle;SSW;9;76%;100%;1 Asheville, NC;81;60;86;63;Clouds and sun;SE;6;60%;16%;12 Atlanta, GA;89;70;91;69;A t-storm around;S;6;50%;45%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;87;71;80;70;Clouds and sun, nice;S;9;59%;37%;8 Austin, TX;102;75;97;76;Mostly sunny, warm;S;3;57%;11%;12 Baltimore, MD;91;70;87;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;20%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;90;74;92;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;71%;88%;12 Billings, MT;99;67;97;67;A strong t-storm;SW;9;42%;60%;9 Birmingham, AL;84;70;95;72;A t-storm around;SE;6;50%;41%;12 Bismarck, ND;89;64;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;63%;29%;9 Boise, ID;102;70;100;68;Sunny and hot;ENE;8;20%;1%;10 Boston, MA;78;64;81;65;Mostly sunny;S;8;53%;6%;10 Bridgeport, CT;87;65;84;65;Mostly sunny;W;7;45%;9%;10 Buffalo, NY;78;60;79;62;Mostly sunny;SE;7;48%;30%;10 Burlington, VT;76;57;81;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;5;53%;6%;9 Caribou, ME;76;56;78;55;Partial sunshine;W;7;56%;12%;8 Casper, WY;94;58;87;59;A strong t-storm;SE;9;42%;55%;11 Charleston, SC;91;73;82;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;84%;92%;4 Charleston, WV;85;62;85;64;Nice with sunshine;E;4;62%;19%;11 Charlotte, NC;89;71;90;70;A t-storm around;S;5;62%;64%;10 Cheyenne, WY;91;63;88;61;A p.m. t-storm;E;11;42%;81%;11 Chicago, IL;78;66;79;72;A t-storm or two;SSE;10;76%;100%;3 Cleveland, OH;76;64;80;69;Mostly sunny;E;6;51%;44%;10 Columbia, SC;86;72;85;72;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;5;74%;89%;8 Columbus, OH;84;62;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;42%;32%;11 Concord, NH;81;55;83;55;Mostly sunny;SE;7;52%;6%;10 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;100;79;Sunny and very warm;S;8;44%;1%;12 Denver, CO;97;64;95;63;A t-storm around;SSE;8;37%;64%;11 Des Moines, IA;92;73;92;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;NNE;13;60%;50%;10 Detroit, MI;81;59;84;66;Partly sunny;S;8;48%;85%;10 Dodge City, KS;106;75;106;76;Hot;S;15;27%;7%;11 Duluth, MN;62;53;70;55;A morning t-storm;NE;9;85%;58%;4 El Paso, TX;100;76;102;76;Mostly cloudy, hot;SE;7;23%;0%;10 Fairbanks, AK;68;47;69;49;A p.m. shower or two;WNW;5;60%;95%;4 Fargo, ND;82;65;86;65;Humid;ESE;8;74%;19%;9 Grand Junction, CO;97;71;92;67;Partly sunny;SSW;9;33%;55%;9 Grand Rapids, MI;81;57;80;66;A t-storm around;SE;8;63%;88%;10 Hartford, CT;87;63;86;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;45%;8%;10 Helena, MT;93;61;91;60;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;39%;55%;9 Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;Breezy with a shower;ENE;16;61%;85%;13 Houston, TX;96;77;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;S;7;65%;48%;9 Indianapolis, IN;86;65;87;71;Abundant sunshine;SSE;6;57%;85%;11 Jackson, MS;91;72;93;74;A couple of t-storms;SSE;3;69%;88%;12 Jacksonville, FL;96;74;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;70%;69%;12 Juneau, AK;64;52;65;53;Cloudy;SE;8;73%;44%;2 Kansas City, MO;97;79;96;77;Partly sunny;SW;13;52%;22%;11 Knoxville, TN;89;65;92;67;Partly sunny;NE;5;54%;2%;11 Las Vegas, NV;107;89;110;90;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;23%;18%;11 Lexington, KY;89;65;89;68;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;55%;8%;11 Little Rock, AR;98;73;96;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;48%;0%;11 Long Beach, CA;79;64;82;66;Fog, then sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;80;62;85;65;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;61%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;88;66;89;71;Sunshine;E;6;57%;81%;11 Madison, WI;82;62;79;67;A couple of t-storms;NNE;9;71%;99%;3 Memphis, TN;97;75;100;77;Mostly sunny;SE;5;44%;0%;11 Miami, FL;90;81;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;11;62%;95%;12 Milwaukee, WI;74;63;74;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;10;76%;78%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;69;83;68;A morning t-storm;E;9;69%;58%;5 Mobile, AL;89;75;86;74;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;5;79%;100%;4 Montgomery, AL;88;71;88;70;A thunderstorm;SSW;5;63%;81%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;51;41;51;43;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;23;79%;29%;9 Nashville, TN;93;70;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;50%;1%;11 New Orleans, LA;90;78;88;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;69%;96%;6 New York, NY;89;70;87;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;38%;7%;10 Newark, NJ;90;69;89;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;36%;8%;10 Norfolk, VA;89;73;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;8;71%;65%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;102;76;101;76;Hot;SSE;12;40%;1%;11 Olympia, WA;79;50;75;57;Sunny and delightful;SSW;6;63%;6%;9 Omaha, NE;95;76;96;72;Very warm and humid;NNE;12;52%;30%;10 Orlando, FL;94;76;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;70%;69%;12 Philadelphia, PA;91;70;88;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;41%;9%;10 Phoenix, AZ;112;91;112;92;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;26%;16%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;84;61;87;63;Mostly sunny;E;6;46%;27%;10 Portland, ME;80;59;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;62%;5%;9 Portland, OR;85;58;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;5;46%;5%;9 Providence, RI;84;63;84;64;Mostly sunny;SW;7;48%;6%;10 Raleigh, NC;90;72;90;70;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;6;61%;65%;8 Reno, NV;97;60;97;64;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;19%;0%;11 Richmond, VA;91;70;86;68;A t-storm around;ESE;6;66%;54%;10 Roswell, NM;100;74;103;74;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;26%;3%;12 Sacramento, CA;97;58;97;60;Sunny and warm;S;7;37%;1%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;101;78;96;77;Breezy with some sun;SE;14;30%;10%;11 San Antonio, TX;104;74;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;52%;28%;12 San Diego, CA;71;63;73;64;Fog, then sun;W;8;74%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;68;57;70;57;Clouds, then sun;SW;14;59%;0%;11 Savannah, GA;91;74;86;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;82%;93%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;55;74;60;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;10;56%;27%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;95;71;93;69;Very warm and humid;ENE;10;58%;13%;10 Spokane, WA;90;60;91;61;Sunny and very warm;S;7;32%;3%;9 Springfield, IL;85;69;86;72;Inc. clouds;S;8;66%;85%;11 St. Louis, MO;94;70;94;77;Clouds and sunshine;S;7;49%;16%;11 Tampa, FL;91;74;91;74;A t-storm around;NE;6;67%;65%;12 Toledo, OH;79;57;82;63;Partly sunny;SSE;3;54%;85%;10 Tucson, AZ;104;81;105;81;Mostly cloudy, hot;W;7;30%;27%;9 Tulsa, OK;102;78;101;78;Sunny and hot;S;10;40%;0%;11 Vero Beach, FL;93;73;89;74;Partial sunshine;ESE;9;72%;85%;11 Washington, DC;90;69;86;70;Partly sunny;SE;6;54%;40%;8 Wichita, KS;101;74;102;77;Breezy and hot;S;14;40%;12%;11 Wilmington, DE;87;70;87;68;Mostly sunny;SW;7;45%;10%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather