US Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;94;70;85;61;A t-storm around;WSW;8;60%;66%;7

Albuquerque, NM;87;66;85;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;5;44%;49%;5

Anchorage, AK;71;55;72;57;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;58%;7%;3

Asheville, NC;85;66;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;NW;5;73%;66%;8

Atlanta, GA;78;71;88;72;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;6;68%;53%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;79;74;81;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;16;76%;93%;7

Austin, TX;95;77;99;78;A stray t-shower;SSE;5;54%;46%;12

Baltimore, MD;93;74;89;71;Thunderstorms;W;7;71%;100%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;85;73;87;75;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;80%;85%;5

Billings, MT;86;58;87;62;Partly sunny;NNE;7;49%;49%;10

Birmingham, AL;90;72;88;72;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;72%;88%;6

Bismarck, ND;85;57;86;62;Partly sunny;SE;9;54%;84%;9

Boise, ID;94;62;96;63;Sunshine, very hot;ENE;5;26%;3%;10

Boston, MA;88;71;82;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;10;71%;96%;3

Bridgeport, CT;89;71;82;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;8;73%;96%;3

Buffalo, NY;83;66;78;62;A morning t-storm;W;12;55%;57%;8

Burlington, VT;88;66;84;60;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;57%;29%;8

Caribou, ME;80;61;79;55;A morning shower;W;10;66%;71%;5

Casper, WY;84;49;86;53;A t-storm around;ENE;9;37%;64%;9

Charleston, SC;81;73;83;74;A couple of t-storms;SSW;10;82%;96%;5

Charleston, WV;90;69;85;67;Humid with a t-storm;NW;6;71%;97%;5

Charlotte, NC;82;69;91;72;A t-storm around;SSW;5;66%;48%;10

Cheyenne, WY;80;55;85;59;A t-storm around;S;9;39%;46%;12

Chicago, IL;81;67;82;69;Mostly sunny;E;7;43%;18%;10

Cleveland, OH;92;71;81;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;58%;8%;8

Columbia, SC;82;71;90;73;A t-storm around;S;5;68%;43%;10

Columbus, OH;93;69;88;65;More clouds than sun;NNW;8;45%;9%;9

Concord, NH;92;67;84;57;Showers around;WNW;8;71%;75%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;96;79;A t-storm around;SSE;7;56%;42%;12

Denver, CO;83;60;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;38%;44%;12

Des Moines, IA;81;65;81;66;A passing shower;SSW;9;64%;84%;7

Detroit, MI;88;63;87;63;Sunny intervals;NNW;10;44%;7%;10

Dodge City, KS;96;69;96;70;A t-storm around;ESE;10;49%;64%;12

Duluth, MN;80;53;74;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;48%;6%;9

El Paso, TX;97;74;97;75;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;31%;27%;13

Fairbanks, AK;83;59;84;59;Partly sunny, smoky;NNE;5;45%;33%;5

Fargo, ND;81;54;80;61;Clouds limiting sun;SE;7;53%;31%;7

Grand Junction, CO;89;64;90;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;29%;55%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;84;62;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;11;42%;7%;10

Hartford, CT;91;72;82;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;71%;93%;3

Helena, MT;86;57;84;60;Partly sunny;NNE;6;33%;43%;10

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;19;57%;78%;13

Houston, TX;83;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;72%;47%;8

Indianapolis, IN;94;70;90;70;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;6;48%;19%;10

Jackson, MS;90;74;85;74;A t-storm, humid;SSE;4;79%;92%;6

Jacksonville, FL;93;74;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;73%;67%;7

Juneau, AK;69;52;70;53;Partly sunny, nice;N;9;66%;24%;6

Kansas City, MO;86;71;79;71;A couple of t-storms;ESE;7;86%;91%;3

Knoxville, TN;94;71;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;6;68%;65%;9

Las Vegas, NV;106;82;105;80;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;11;9%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;93;72;90;71;Humid with a t-storm;NE;6;66%;96%;5

Little Rock, AR;91;74;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;S;7;64%;51%;7

Long Beach, CA;79;63;77;62;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;63%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;84;62;80;61;Fog to sun;S;7;55%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;93;73;90;72;A thunderstorm;NE;6;63%;91%;6

Madison, WI;83;61;84;64;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;46%;32%;10

Memphis, TN;95;76;92;76;A shower and t-storm;SSE;6;60%;74%;6

Miami, FL;88;82;89;82;Some sun, a t-storm;E;10;63%;85%;10

Milwaukee, WI;78;65;82;66;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;8;45%;21%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;64;80;64;An afternoon shower;SSE;6;48%;41%;6

Mobile, AL;84;76;85;76;A t-storm or two;S;6;78%;93%;6

Montgomery, AL;93;70;85;71;A thunderstorm;W;5;77%;85%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;62;48;54;41;Windy;W;37;92%;68%;4

Nashville, TN;93;73;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;66%;89%;10

New Orleans, LA;90;78;86;78;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;75%;95%;4

New York, NY;93;75;86;72;Thunderstorms;W;9;73%;98%;4

Newark, NJ;95;74;86;70;Thunderstorms;W;8;72%;99%;3

Norfolk, VA;98;72;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;11;62%;44%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;96;73;94;74;Partly sunny;SE;10;56%;7%;12

Olympia, WA;76;50;73;53;Clouds and sun;SW;4;67%;36%;5

Omaha, NE;83;67;80;67;A shower and t-storm;SSE;10;78%;87%;4

Orlando, FL;92;77;91;78;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;6;73%;90%;7

Philadelphia, PA;93;75;89;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;10;69%;97%;4

Phoenix, AZ;106;86;106;84;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;24%;12%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;90;70;87;66;A morning t-shower;NW;8;52%;58%;9

Portland, ME;80;67;78;63;A t-storm, humid;SW;10;74%;82%;4

Portland, OR;81;56;75;57;Partly sunny;NNW;6;62%;25%;6

Providence, RI;89;70;80;64;Thunderstorms;SW;8;80%;98%;3

Raleigh, NC;91;71;88;73;A t-storm around;S;7;67%;64%;10

Reno, NV;89;56;85;52;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;17%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;92;72;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;63%;55%;11

Roswell, NM;100;72;99;73;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;31%;5%;10

Sacramento, CA;87;55;82;54;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;46%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;96;74;99;77;Breezy and very warm;SSE;14;17%;3%;11

San Antonio, TX;100;78;97;79;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;54%;43%;12

San Diego, CA;74;65;72;63;Fog to sun;WNW;9;67%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;64;56;64;56;Windy in the p.m.;W;21;62%;6%;5

Savannah, GA;83;73;86;73;A t-storm or two;SW;6;86%;97%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;55;73;55;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;6;66%;44%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;87;65;82;66;A t-storm in spots;E;8;66%;45%;5

Spokane, WA;86;57;89;62;Partly sunny;ESE;3;34%;59%;9

Springfield, IL;87;66;84;68;Humid;ENE;5;59%;87%;9

St. Louis, MO;95;72;85;70;A shower and t-storm;E;7;67%;94%;5

Tampa, FL;91;76;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;71%;68%;9

Toledo, OH;91;60;86;61;Partly sunny;NNW;5;48%;6%;10

Tucson, AZ;99;79;97;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;40%;65%;9

Tulsa, OK;96;75;95;76;Partly sunny;SSE;8;55%;5%;11

Vero Beach, FL;91;76;89;75;A t-storm, humid;SSE;9;73%;85%;10

Washington, DC;92;76;88;71;Thunderstorms;SW;8;67%;98%;7

Wichita, KS;96;73;93;72;A t-storm around;ESE;12;58%;98%;10

Wilmington, DE;92;75;86;70;Thunderstorms;SW;10;77%;100%;4

