US Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;74;61;82;61;Warmer;NNW;6;56%;41%;9 Albuquerque, NM;84;65;85;65;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;46%;94%;10 Anchorage, AK;75;57;73;56;Nice with some sun;WNW;7;50%;15%;6 Asheville, NC;90;63;79;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;69%;78%;9 Atlanta, GA;97;74;90;70;A t-storm around;E;7;57%;68%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;71;63;73;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;72%;0%;11 Austin, TX;103;76;104;75;Near-record heat;S;4;37%;3%;12 Baltimore, MD;72;62;81;66;Fog in the morning;SSW;4;67%;3%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;99;77;100;78;Very hot;S;7;51%;31%;12 Billings, MT;91;57;77;50;Cooler;NW;9;51%;97%;4 Birmingham, AL;96;72;94;75;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;7;47%;4%;12 Bismarck, ND;97;66;89;58;A severe t-storm;N;11;59%;89%;9 Boise, ID;88;54;81;51;Sunny and pleasant;N;11;29%;0%;10 Boston, MA;69;58;74;62;Clouds breaking;SW;8;65%;0%;8 Bridgeport, CT;74;58;76;62;An afternoon shower;SW;7;64%;40%;10 Buffalo, NY;73;60;78;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;52%;5%;10 Burlington, VT;68;59;81;63;Warmer with a shower;S;7;66%;43%;9 Caribou, ME;73;55;73;57;Low clouds may break;SSW;4;68%;34%;3 Casper, WY;86;56;80;45;A t-storm around;NNE;12;41%;55%;9 Charleston, SC;92;76;84;74;A stray thunderstorm;E;11;76%;42%;7 Charleston, WV;85;56;87;62;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;58%;1%;11 Charlotte, NC;91;70;88;69;Humid with some sun;SE;7;61%;58%;8 Cheyenne, WY;88;62;85;54;A p.m. thunderstorm;W;13;38%;63%;11 Chicago, IL;80;69;88;74;High clouds and warm;SSE;8;44%;3%;10 Cleveland, OH;75;64;80;67;Nice with sunshine;SE;5;52%;2%;11 Columbia, SC;98;73;93;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;59%;44%;11 Columbus, OH;86;59;86;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;45%;9%;11 Concord, NH;76;55;78;55;Clouds breaking;NW;4;73%;26%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;81;103;79;Hot with sunshine;SSE;10;34%;4%;12 Denver, CO;91;61;89;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;29%;48%;9 Des Moines, IA;89;69;83;70;A morning t-storm;SE;14;72%;94%;4 Detroit, MI;83;60;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;45%;8%;10 Dodge City, KS;102;75;104;70;Very hot;S;17;29%;9%;12 Duluth, MN;91;63;77;51;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;72%;74%;6 El Paso, TX;93;73;94;73;Sunshine;NNW;7;32%;27%;13 Fairbanks, AK;70;49;74;52;Partly sunny;NW;6;42%;3%;4 Fargo, ND;97;68;94;64;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;15;61%;97%;9 Grand Junction, CO;85;60;88;60;A t-storm around;SSE;10;29%;41%;10 Grand Rapids, MI;85;62;91;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;49%;5%;10 Hartford, CT;77;57;80;62;Decreasing clouds;SW;6;59%;26%;6 Helena, MT;82;51;70;47;Breezy, not as warm;NW;14;32%;69%;10 Honolulu, HI;87;73;86;72;Mostly sunny;NE;12;54%;16%;13 Houston, TX;100;79;100;77;Hot;SSW;7;48%;12%;12 Indianapolis, IN;88;64;89;67;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;6;46%;2%;11 Jackson, MS;99;76;98;74;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;48%;12%;12 Jacksonville, FL;102;80;92;78;Heavy thunderstorms;E;9;68%;98%;11 Juneau, AK;67;52;67;51;Nice with some sun;N;8;68%;23%;4 Kansas City, MO;85;72;90;78;A morning t-storm;SSE;11;68%;57%;11 Knoxville, TN;94;66;92;71;Lots of sun, warm;E;6;52%;19%;11 Las Vegas, NV;100;82;104;84;Sunny;WNW;8;13%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;89;65;89;68;Very warm;NE;7;45%;3%;11 Little Rock, AR;97;74;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;E;7;51%;10%;12 Long Beach, CA;84;63;81;62;Fog, then sun;SSW;7;57%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;85;64;84;64;Plenty of sun;S;8;53%;0%;12 Louisville, KY;88;64;90;67;Mostly sunny;NE;7;44%;2%;11 Madison, WI;89;67;91;68;Mostly cloudy, hot;SSE;8;49%;56%;8 Memphis, TN;96;74;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;6;41%;6%;11 Miami, FL;87;77;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;64%;22%;13 Milwaukee, WI;77;68;90;70;Increasing clouds;S;10;42%;3%;9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;94;72;93;70;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;11;51%;91%;6 Mobile, AL;102;80;100;82;Very hot;SW;6;50%;32%;12 Montgomery, AL;101;74;94;75;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;5;52%;7%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;45;40;52;48;Milder;WNW;16;90%;40%;3 Nashville, TN;93;69;93;72;Sunshine and warm;NE;7;46%;9%;11 New Orleans, LA;98;82;99;83;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;49%;16%;12 New York, NY;75;63;80;68;An afternoon shower;S;7;57%;40%;11 Newark, NJ;73;61;81;65;Warmer;WSW;6;58%;40%;11 Norfolk, VA;75;63;79;61;Partly sunny;SE;8;67%;0%;10 Oklahoma City, OK;96;78;101;78;Hot;SSE;13;41%;6%;12 Olympia, WA;71;47;78;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;50%;3%;9 Omaha, NE;85;70;85;72;A morning t-storm;E;16;73%;91%;5 Orlando, FL;97;80;98;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SSW;9;59%;90%;12 Philadelphia, PA;74;62;83;67;Fog in the morning;SW;6;55%;25%;11 Phoenix, AZ;109;87;108;86;A t-storm around;E;7;23%;48%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;84;60;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;52%;4%;11 Portland, ME;70;55;69;55;Variable clouds;SW;8;77%;4%;7 Portland, OR;76;51;82;59;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;43%;3%;10 Providence, RI;77;57;78;61;A stray p.m. shower;SSW;7;62%;40%;8 Raleigh, NC;87;65;88;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;61%;1%;11 Reno, NV;83;56;90;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;23%;1%;12 Richmond, VA;71;61;83;62;Fog in the morning;SE;5;64%;1%;11 Roswell, NM;95;68;97;68;Sunny and very warm;NW;7;35%;12%;12 Sacramento, CA;101;62;101;60;Sunny and hot;S;8;31%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;93;64;88;63;A stray t-shower;SE;8;35%;43%;11 San Antonio, TX;102;74;103;73;Hot;SSE;8;40%;3%;12 San Diego, CA;74;65;76;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;9;70%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;70;57;72;57;Fog to sun;WSW;13;53%;0%;10 Savannah, GA;101;78;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;12;80%;53%;7 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;50;76;56;Sunny and beautiful;NNE;9;50%;3%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;94;70;92;69;Breezy with some sun;SSE;14;60%;85%;10 Spokane, WA;74;51;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;39%;8%;9 Springfield, IL;88;65;88;67;Clouds and sunshine;E;6;50%;19%;10 St. Louis, MO;92;70;91;73;Some sun;SE;7;50%;18%;11 Tampa, FL;93;82;95;81;A t-storm around;W;9;61%;64%;12 Toledo, OH;83;59;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;2;49%;4%;11 Tucson, AZ;104;81;98;79;A t-storm around;E;7;34%;64%;10 Tulsa, OK;97;77;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;11;48%;10%;11 Vero Beach, FL;93;74;95;74;A stray thunderstorm;SW;9;67%;64%;12 Washington, DC;70;60;82;63;Areas of morning fog;SSE;4;63%;2%;11 Wichita, KS;93;78;100;77;Breezy and very hot;SSE;17;46%;10%;11 Wilmington, DE;72;61;82;64;Areas of morning fog;SSW;6;60%;25%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather