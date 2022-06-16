Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;65;82;53;A t-storm, warmer;W;14;61%;82%;6

Albuquerque, NM;97;70;89;67;A t-storm around;SE;13;27%;44%;10

Anchorage, AK;67;51;63;52;Mostly cloudy;W;9;58%;63%;2

Asheville, NC;89;72;86;68;A gusty thunderstorm;NW;8;73%;80%;12

Atlanta, GA;100;77;97;78;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;8;53%;66%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;73;69;86;69;A t-storm around;NW;13;67%;42%;11

Austin, TX;101;75;99;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;2;47%;25%;12

Baltimore, MD;83;73;94;67;A t-storm around;NW;12;49%;42%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;95;77;96;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;SSW;5;61%;14%;9

Billings, MT;84;54;97;68;Hot;S;7;37%;14%;10

Birmingham, AL;96;76;97;78;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;7;56%;80%;12

Bismarck, ND;80;53;88;71;Sunny and warm;ESE;15;54%;18%;9

Boise, ID;90;57;81;54;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;10;35%;2%;8

Boston, MA;74;64;85;62;A heavy thunderstorm;W;13;60%;59%;5

Bridgeport, CT;69;66;86;63;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;63%;57%;7

Buffalo, NY;82;69;75;53;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;18;57%;26%;6

Burlington, VT;77;66;81;49;A passing shower;NW;13;55%;98%;6

Caribou, ME;77;57;70;55;A p.m. t-storm;S;12;82%;94%;2

Casper, WY;88;52;94;61;Near-record heat;SE;11;30%;20%;11

Charleston, SC;87;76;92;78;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;9;65%;65%;9

Charleston, WV;96;73;89;61;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;66%;58%;8

Charlotte, NC;94;77;101;72;A heavy thunderstorm;W;8;47%;56%;12

Cheyenne, WY;87;60;93;62;Hot;SW;14;32%;25%;12

Chicago, IL;91;71;81;61;Not as warm;NNE;9;47%;0%;10

Cleveland, OH;88;72;78;58;Breezy, not as warm;NNW;16;59%;6%;11

Columbia, SC;100;76;101;75;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;52%;61%;12

Columbus, OH;93;72;85;57;Breezy, not as hot;NW;14;49%;4%;11

Concord, NH;74;61;82;55;A p.m. t-storm;W;11;63%;84%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;77;99;78;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;42%;32%;12

Denver, CO;94;61;96;67;Very warm;SSE;10;28%;34%;12

Des Moines, IA;89;65;89;66;Sunny;ENE;6;50%;12%;11

Detroit, MI;93;70;84;54;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;13;46%;3%;10

Dodge City, KS;103;71;102;72;Hot;SSE;16;27%;6%;12

Duluth, MN;77;56;78;47;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;9;49%;0%;9

El Paso, TX;101;79;99;78;Variable clouds;SE;11;20%;8%;11

Fairbanks, AK;72;52;77;53;Sunny intervals;N;6;44%;44%;4

Fargo, ND;79;56;86;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;51%;18%;9

Grand Junction, CO;97;69;94;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;15;15%;64%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;89;65;80;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;14;49%;0%;10

Hartford, CT;73;66;86;62;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;11;61%;57%;6

Helena, MT;87;54;94;61;Hot;SW;12;30%;1%;10

Honolulu, HI;86;73;86;74;A shower or two;ENE;14;57%;97%;13

Houston, TX;98;78;93;76;A t-storm around;S;6;59%;45%;11

Indianapolis, IN;93;75;90;63;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;9;46%;8%;11

Jackson, MS;96;74;97;76;A t-storm around;SE;2;57%;47%;9

Jacksonville, FL;92;74;94;78;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;46%;12

Juneau, AK;76;51;71;46;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;53%;11%;6

Kansas City, MO;96;74;95;76;Clouds and sun, warm;E;6;61%;32%;11

Knoxville, TN;97;77;95;71;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;62%;80%;11

Las Vegas, NV;108;79;103;75;Windy;WSW;24;6%;1%;12

Lexington, KY;96;75;91;63;Hot in the afternoon;N;9;56%;19%;11

Little Rock, AR;99;77;96;78;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;5;54%;36%;12

Long Beach, CA;75;64;72;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;8;65%;2%;11

Los Angeles, CA;80;63;75;60;Low clouds, then sun;S;8;54%;4%;11

Louisville, KY;97;76;94;65;A heavy thunderstorm;N;11;54%;55%;11

Madison, WI;90;63;81;52;Sunny and nice;NNE;9;50%;0%;10

Memphis, TN;100;78;97;79;A t-storm around;N;5;55%;50%;11

Miami, FL;88;78;87;77;A morning shower;ENE;9;67%;70%;10

Milwaukee, WI;93;66;82;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;12;47%;0%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;62;85;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;43%;1%;10

Mobile, AL;94;78;99;80;Clouds and sun, hot;WSW;6;57%;45%;12

Montgomery, AL;99;74;95;78;Clouds and sun, warm;N;5;59%;55%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;54;49;52;30;Very windy;WNW;36;94%;95%;4

Nashville, TN;99;76;97;73;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;8;57%;60%;10

New Orleans, LA;93;79;94;81;Partly sunny;SW;7;60%;17%;12

New York, NY;73;68;89;64;A t-storm around;NW;14;60%;43%;11

Newark, NJ;74;67;90;64;A t-storm around;NW;12;56%;44%;10

Norfolk, VA;85;76;98;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;50%;55%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;94;74;97;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;50%;5%;12

Olympia, WA;65;49;58;50;Periods of rain;SSW;5;87%;93%;2

Omaha, NE;87;67;90;72;Very warm;E;9;64%;19%;11

Orlando, FL;97;77;95;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;56%;20%;12

Philadelphia, PA;82;70;93;65;A t-storm around;NW;13;54%;42%;11

Phoenix, AZ;112;86;109;84;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;11%;16%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;94;73;84;56;Sunshine, not as hot;WNW;12;52%;11%;11

Portland, ME;67;60;74;59;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;10;78%;85%;6

Portland, OR;69;54;63;50;Periods of rain;N;6;72%;98%;2

Providence, RI;72;65;85;63;A heavy thunderstorm;W;9;67%;58%;5

Raleigh, NC;92;76;99;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;7;52%;57%;11

Reno, NV;86;56;71;42;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;19%;10%;7

Richmond, VA;92;76;98;66;A t-storm around;W;8;48%;40%;11

Roswell, NM;100;75;99;71;Winds subsiding;SSE;17;21%;5%;12

Sacramento, CA;87;54;74;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;43%;14%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;99;73;101;74;Very windy;SSE;23;12%;6%;10

San Antonio, TX;102;74;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;51%;11%;12

San Diego, CA;70;62;68;61;Low clouds breaking;WNW;9;66%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;66;55;65;54;Low clouds breaking;W;18;57%;12%;10

Savannah, GA;91;73;95;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;72%;64%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;53;58;52;Occasional rain;S;8;82%;98%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;84;57;87;68;Plenty of sun;ESE;8;53%;10%;10

Spokane, WA;74;55;77;53;Cloudy;S;7;50%;93%;4

Springfield, IL;96;71;90;63;Sunshine;NNE;7;52%;4%;11

St. Louis, MO;98;76;94;71;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;8;58%;58%;11

Tampa, FL;98;78;95;78;Hot and humid;ESE;6;65%;15%;12

Toledo, OH;91;67;81;53;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;52%;2%;11

Tucson, AZ;108;81;104;82;Partly sunny;SE;7;15%;49%;10

Tulsa, OK;95;74;98;74;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;55%;8%;11

Vero Beach, FL;90;76;89;71;Sunny and humid;ESE;10;71%;14%;12

Washington, DC;88;74;95;67;A t-storm around;NW;10;50%;42%;11

Wichita, KS;101;75;101;73;Sunny and hot;SSE;11;44%;4%;11

Wilmington, DE;81;70;91;67;A t-storm around;NW;13;60%;42%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By