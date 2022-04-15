US Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;68;50;56;34;Cooler with showers;W;7;55%;99%;2

Albuquerque, NM;76;46;78;49;Breezy in the p.m.;W;9;11%;0%;10

Anchorage, AK;44;32;45;32;Mainly cloudy;SE;5;52%;3%;2

Asheville, NC;70;49;70;49;A shower;NW;7;64%;87%;3

Atlanta, GA;75;57;75;58;A shower and t-storm;WNW;8;70%;93%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;62;54;58;47;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;15;60%;84%;3

Austin, TX;83;70;93;66;Very warm;SSE;4;60%;39%;9

Baltimore, MD;70;54;70;44;A passing shower;NNW;11;44%;93%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;79;72;84;69;Partly sunny;S;9;68%;44%;5

Billings, MT;28;12;37;27;Periods of sun, cold;NW;8;82%;62%;3

Birmingham, AL;81;62;75;61;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;73%;98%;2

Bismarck, ND;24;7;27;18;Clouds and sun, cold;ESE;5;68%;80%;6

Boise, ID;50;38;51;30;A couple of showers;NW;11;62%;86%;2

Boston, MA;64;53;66;41;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;18;44%;99%;2

Bridgeport, CT;64;52;63;40;Showers around;NW;14;54%;97%;3

Buffalo, NY;55;37;42;31;A shower in the a.m.;NW;11;70%;97%;4

Burlington, VT;63;42;47;33;Showers around;E;7;69%;94%;3

Caribou, ME;53;38;48;32;Cooler;N;11;54%;92%;2

Casper, WY;31;19;52;32;Warmer;SSW;8;61%;31%;4

Charleston, SC;73;62;79;64;A shower and t-storm;SSW;9;77%;93%;2

Charleston, WV;75;52;67;35;Not as warm;WNW;7;58%;36%;4

Charlotte, NC;74;54;70;55;A morning t-storm;WSW;6;67%;87%;2

Cheyenne, WY;49;24;52;38;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;15;52%;85%;5

Chicago, IL;51;36;48;36;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;15;41%;8%;7

Cleveland, OH;61;41;46;34;Cooler;NW;12;72%;78%;7

Columbia, SC;78;53;76;58;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;76%;97%;2

Columbus, OH;70;48;57;29;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;10;57%;30%;5

Concord, NH;65;46;60;35;Showers;NW;8;56%;100%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;71;81;61;Mostly cloudy;NNE;12;63%;31%;3

Denver, CO;63;33;62;41;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;43%;16%;8

Des Moines, IA;48;28;49;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNE;13;43%;14%;7

Detroit, MI;51;37;49;28;Clouds and sun;NW;12;42%;15%;5

Dodge City, KS;67;32;59;40;Cooler;ESE;17;35%;7%;7

Duluth, MN;28;22;37;22;Cold with low clouds;NNE;11;56%;27%;2

El Paso, TX;87;60;86;58;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;8;8%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;34;10;31;6;Sunny and very cold;NNE;9;49%;3%;3

Fargo, ND;24;21;30;21;Mostly sunny, cold;ENE;12;57%;27%;6

Grand Junction, CO;69;43;71;41;Increasingly windy;WSW;15;23%;16%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;43;29;38;25;Partly sunny, cold;NW;13;52%;7%;5

Hartford, CT;67;54;66;39;Showers around;NW;9;49%;99%;2

Helena, MT;36;19;38;27;A little snow, cold;SW;6;63%;97%;2

Honolulu, HI;84;71;82;71;A shower or two;ENE;15;62%;87%;3

Houston, TX;82;74;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;67%;28%;6

Indianapolis, IN;71;45;58;32;Cooler;NNW;11;46%;17%;7

Jackson, MS;80;67;77;65;A shower and t-storm;SSE;7;80%;100%;2

Jacksonville, FL;79;66;86;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;66%;85%;8

Juneau, AK;47;30;45;32;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;5;54%;21%;2

Kansas City, MO;62;37;58;41;Partly sunny;ENE;10;35%;25%;8

Knoxville, TN;75;52;72;46;A shower;N;7;64%;87%;2

Las Vegas, NV;81;59;79;54;Increasingly windy;SSW;20;19%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;70;51;63;36;Clouds breaking;NNW;8;67%;28%;4

Little Rock, AR;80;64;65;50;A shower and t-storm;ENE;8;79%;98%;2

Long Beach, CA;70;55;68;55;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;63%;6%;8

Los Angeles, CA;70;54;68;52;Clouds breaking;SSW;8;63%;6%;8

Louisville, KY;71;53;66;37;Clouds breaking;NNW;8;59%;24%;6

Madison, WI;44;26;42;25;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;11;47%;9%;5

Memphis, TN;79;63;70;51;A morning t-storm;NE;9;73%;90%;3

Miami, FL;80;75;82;76;Partly sunny;E;11;67%;44%;11

Milwaukee, WI;47;31;45;31;Breezy in the p.m.;N;13;40%;12%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;26;40;27;Cold;NW;15;44%;10%;5

Mobile, AL;80;68;81;68;Cloudy;S;7;75%;55%;5

Montgomery, AL;82;63;77;64;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;76%;100%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;32;21;25;13;Windy;NW;34;98%;98%;2

Nashville, TN;73;56;71;47;Inc. clouds;NNE;6;60%;44%;4

New Orleans, LA;80;72;84;71;Humid;S;10;69%;44%;6

New York, NY;68;52;66;42;A shower in the p.m.;NW;9;51%;89%;3

Newark, NJ;69;55;71;41;A shower in the p.m.;NW;9;40%;92%;3

Norfolk, VA;68;50;70;56;Sunny intervals;WSW;9;54%;42%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;88;51;58;53;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;16;59%;88%;2

Olympia, WA;49;32;48;32;A morning shower;SSW;7;73%;72%;1

Omaha, NE;52;28;54;36;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;13;36%;40%;7

Orlando, FL;88;70;89;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;60%;39%;10

Philadelphia, PA;70;52;70;43;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;10;48%;89%;3

Phoenix, AZ;89;61;90;61;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;13%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;69;50;55;34;A couple of showers;WNW;8;66%;92%;2

Portland, ME;59;49;56;37;A couple of showers;S;9;55%;100%;2

Portland, OR;54;36;52;35;A couple of showers;SSW;6;74%;90%;2

Providence, RI;65;54;64;40;A shower in the p.m.;SW;15;45%;99%;3

Raleigh, NC;74;52;68;56;A morning t-storm;WSW;5;67%;83%;2

Reno, NV;59;45;54;35;Rain and drizzle;WSW;15;42%;61%;4

Richmond, VA;73;55;69;50;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;9;51%;63%;5

Roswell, NM;91;53;86;53;Partly sunny, warm;SW;9;10%;6%;10

Sacramento, CA;67;50;68;41;A little a.m. rain;S;15;53%;66%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;56;42;63;42;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;12;42%;85%;3

San Antonio, TX;87;72;97;72;Hot;SE;7;60%;30%;9

San Diego, CA;67;55;65;55;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;11;67%;2%;8

San Francisco, CA;58;52;62;45;A little a.m. rain;W;23;57%;50%;7

Savannah, GA;76;62;83;65;A t-storm, warmer;S;8;81%;98%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;36;48;36;Showers around;SSW;8;68%;88%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;44;21;47;30;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;12;43%;25%;7

Spokane, WA;45;26;46;31;Bit of rain, snow;SSW;6;52%;85%;1

Springfield, IL;63;37;54;33;Decreasing clouds;N;12;43%;5%;8

St. Louis, MO;63;44;59;40;Partly sunny;NNE;9;45%;9%;8

Tampa, FL;87;70;86;70;Partly sunny, humid;N;7;70%;34%;11

Toledo, OH;58;36;50;26;Partial sunshine;NW;10;57%;9%;7

Tucson, AZ;88;59;89;55;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;9%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;82;51;62;53;Cooler;ENE;11;64%;79%;2

Vero Beach, FL;79;68;84;67;A t-storm around;S;10;73%;88%;11

Washington, DC;72;57;71;45;A passing shower;NW;9;46%;92%;3

Wichita, KS;75;41;62;47;Cloudy and cooler;E;15;36%;41%;4

Wilmington, DE;69;55;68;44;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;11;44%;84%;3

