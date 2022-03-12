US Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;34;17;33;24;Cloudy spells, cold;S;11;47%;32%;2

Albuquerque, NM;56;31;65;37;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;9;22%;2%;6

Anchorage, AK;38;24;32;14;Colder;N;13;59%;4%;2

Asheville, NC;25;11;50;24;Sunny and warmer;WNW;6;40%;4%;5

Atlanta, GA;34;21;52;30;Sunny and cool;SW;5;31%;1%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;48;24;39;35;Winds subsiding;SW;18;41%;0%;5

Austin, TX;59;34;67;52;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;34%;3%;7

Baltimore, MD;37;19;40;30;Partly sunny, cold;SW;10;47%;4%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;53;28;62;43;Warmer with sunshine;SE;7;36%;8%;7

Billings, MT;55;39;49;34;Showers around;W;12;53%;70%;1

Birmingham, AL;38;20;57;32;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;34%;5%;6

Bismarck, ND;53;24;37;23;A little p.m. snow;ENE;8;65%;97%;1

Boise, ID;65;41;50;34;A couple of showers;WNW;8;66%;88%;2

Boston, MA;46;23;37;31;Winds subsiding;SW;25;33%;0%;4

Bridgeport, CT;45;21;36;30;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;14;39%;3%;4

Buffalo, NY;25;18;33;32;A little p.m. snow;WSW;14;57%;77%;1

Burlington, VT;35;16;30;24;Clouds and sun, cold;SSE;12;46%;29%;2

Caribou, ME;35;14;21;-11;Morning flurries;SW;18;53%;51%;3

Casper, WY;41;30;46;25;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;22;50%;8%;3

Charleston, SC;70;29;51;37;Sunny, but cooler;SSW;6;32%;2%;6

Charleston, WV;26;10;47;30;Mostly sunny;SW;9;49%;2%;5

Charlotte, NC;41;20;50;30;Sunny, but cool;SW;7;29%;1%;5

Cheyenne, WY;44;31;49;28;Mostly cloudy;WNW;13;47%;12%;4

Chicago, IL;25;21;50;35;Milder;SSW;13;49%;7%;4

Cleveland, OH;25;20;41;37;A little snow;SW;18;51%;88%;1

Columbia, SC;53;20;51;28;Sunny, but cool;SSW;6;31%;3%;6

Columbus, OH;24;16;45;32;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;53%;11%;3

Concord, NH;38;19;33;20;Winds subsiding;SW;15;37%;11%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;36;67;48;Breezy in the p.m.;S;17;26%;2%;6

Denver, CO;56;31;59;30;Partly sunny;WNW;6;34%;21%;5

Des Moines, IA;32;25;57;36;Sunny and warmer;S;8;57%;4%;4

Detroit, MI;24;16;41;30;Morning snow showers;SW;13;62%;50%;3

Dodge City, KS;61;29;68;37;Breezy in the p.m.;S;15;34%;1%;5

Duluth, MN;19;15;36;20;Not as cold;N;10;65%;31%;2

El Paso, TX;64;35;74;47;Sunny and nice;W;8;17%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;11;-13;10;-18;Sunny, but very cold;N;4;49%;2%;2

Fargo, ND;26;24;29;19;Low clouds;NE;7;61%;52%;1

Grand Junction, CO;48;27;54;30;Clouds and sun;NE;8;41%;55%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;18;16;42;30;A snow shower;SW;15;66%;70%;3

Hartford, CT;43;20;37;27;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;12;35%;7%;4

Helena, MT;60;32;48;33;Rain and snow shower;SSW;12;57%;51%;1

Honolulu, HI;84;71;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;13;56%;12%;9

Houston, TX;57;35;65;53;Warmer;SE;11;53%;11%;7

Indianapolis, IN;26;19;54;36;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;14;50%;4%;5

Jackson, MS;45;24;62;36;Sunny and warmer;S;6;30%;4%;6

Jacksonville, FL;68;31;54;43;Sunny, but cooler;NE;9;52%;0%;7

Juneau, AK;41;31;39;26;Rain and snow shower;ENE;13;72%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;36;31;65;42;Sunny and warmer;SSW;10;39%;5%;5

Knoxville, TN;31;10;49;26;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;46%;4%;5

Las Vegas, NV;69;44;74;50;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;7;16%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;27;13;48;33;Sunny and breezy;SSW;14;53%;6%;5

Little Rock, AR;46;33;63;39;Sunshine and warmer;S;9;38%;6%;5

Long Beach, CA;76;50;68;51;Partly sunny;SSE;8;51%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;77;49;71;50;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;38%;1%;6

Louisville, KY;31;20;54;36;Breezy and warmer;SSW;14;44%;6%;5

Madison, WI;23;19;49;31;Partly sunny, milder;S;9;47%;5%;4

Memphis, TN;36;27;57;39;Breezy and warmer;S;14;43%;8%;5

Miami, FL;87;58;72;69;Breezy and cooler;ENE;15;46%;16%;6

Milwaukee, WI;23;19;49;34;Milder;WSW;13;47%;9%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;25;22;42;29;Not as cold;NE;9;60%;50%;4

Mobile, AL;51;29;58;39;Sunny, but cool;ESE;6;38%;6%;6

Montgomery, AL;43;23;52;32;Sunny, but cool;SE;4;36%;4%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;27;-10;0;-2;Windy and frigid;W;52;97%;55%;1

Nashville, TN;31;18;57;32;Sunny and warmer;S;10;41%;7%;5

New Orleans, LA;52;38;60;51;Sunshine, but cool;ESE;9;44%;6%;7

New York, NY;43;23;36;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;14;41%;3%;4

Newark, NJ;44;22;37;29;Cold;SW;13;38%;5%;4

Norfolk, VA;67;25;46;33;Sunny and cooler;SW;10;32%;2%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;54;34;64;44;Milder;S;18;28%;2%;5

Olympia, WA;55;41;50;42;A little a.m. rain;S;9;86%;93%;1

Omaha, NE;37;30;62;35;Warmer with sunshine;SSE;9;49%;4%;4

Orlando, FL;78;40;66;53;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;49%;6%;7

Philadelphia, PA;42;21;38;28;Inc. clouds;SSW;11;39%;1%;5

Phoenix, AZ;78;49;81;52;Sunny;W;7;17%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;24;13;38;33;Afternoon flurries;SW;12;51%;52%;2

Portland, ME;42;24;33;26;Winds subsiding;SW;18;37%;4%;4

Portland, OR;58;45;52;46;A shower or two;S;12;70%;98%;1

Providence, RI;47;21;37;29;Winds subsiding;SW;17;42%;0%;4

Raleigh, NC;50;22;48;30;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;8;32%;2%;5

Reno, NV;64;39;53;30;Cooler with some sun;W;12;36%;13%;5

Richmond, VA;44;18;45;29;Sunny, but chilly;SW;9;33%;2%;5

Roswell, NM;65;27;73;42;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;16%;1%;6

Sacramento, CA;70;50;66;42;Periods of sun;NW;6;44%;21%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;53;40;48;32;A couple of showers;ESE;9;57%;88%;2

San Antonio, TX;61;29;68;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;57%;3%;7

San Diego, CA;73;49;64;49;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;57;51;60;45;Partly sunny;W;11;63%;9%;4

Savannah, GA;68;26;53;35;Sunny, but cooler;N;6;47%;1%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;42;50;45;A shower or two;SSW;8;80%;96%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;38;26;50;31;Not as cool;E;7;58%;9%;3

Spokane, WA;57;39;51;39;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;9;62%;88%;1

Springfield, IL;27;21;55;37;Sunny and milder;S;14;55%;8%;5

St. Louis, MO;33;25;68;38;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;38%;6%;5

Tampa, FL;76;38;67;52;Sunny, but cool;ENE;9;46%;1%;7

Toledo, OH;25;18;42;32;Morning snow showers;WSW;13;53%;50%;3

Tucson, AZ;78;43;77;45;Sunny and warm;WSW;7;16%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;50;34;65;46;Milder;S;13;32%;2%;5

Vero Beach, FL;83;48;68;60;Breezy and cooler;ENE;15;61%;36%;5

Washington, DC;39;20;42;28;Chilly with some sun;SSW;8;39%;3%;5

Wichita, KS;53;31;65;42;Warmer;S;14;31%;1%;5

Wilmington, DE;42;22;38;30;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;12;38%;0%;5

