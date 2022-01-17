US Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;37;20;22;6;Breezy and colder;SSW;14;53%;22%;2

Albuquerque, NM;52;30;55;33;Partly sunny;NNE;7;40%;3%;3

Anchorage, AK;18;15;23;21;Cloudy, snow showers;N;8;70%;98%;0

Asheville, NC;30;14;44;23;Not as cold;SE;6;65%;7%;3

Atlanta, GA;38;29;50;31;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;54%;3%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;41;32;39;31;Winds subsiding;WSW;18;56%;0%;2

Austin, TX;67;46;73;59;Sunny and mild;SSW;8;60%;1%;4

Baltimore, MD;39;28;39;26;Sun and some clouds;W;10;55%;6%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;59;33;66;56;Partly sunny;SSE;8;55%;7%;4

Billings, MT;57;39;39;9;P.M. snow showers;ENE;10;61%;89%;0

Birmingham, AL;41;29;53;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;56%;3%;3

Bismarck, ND;39;23;39;-6;Low clouds and windy;NW;18;44%;3%;1

Boise, ID;36;26;39;29;Partly sunny;NNW;4;60%;5%;2

Boston, MA;46;26;29;19;Colder with sunshine;W;17;40%;4%;2

Bridgeport, CT;45;27;33;19;Colder;W;13;44%;2%;2

Buffalo, NY;26;25;27;24;Morning flurries;S;7;61%;89%;1

Burlington, VT;30;15;16;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;13;58%;13%;2

Caribou, ME;29;23;24;-13;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;15;60%;49%;1

Casper, WY;52;31;40;13;Mostly cloudy;NNE;15;46%;30%;2

Charleston, SC;48;33;51;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;50%;3%;3

Charleston, WV;30;24;38;29;Not as cold;SSE;7;67%;2%;2

Charlotte, NC;40;21;44;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;4;48%;2%;3

Cheyenne, WY;51;41;46;22;Periods of sun;NE;13;34%;27%;2

Chicago, IL;32;21;41;29;Milder in the p.m.;SW;14;73%;14%;1

Cleveland, OH;32;27;32;30;Inc. clouds;S;12;75%;24%;1

Columbia, SC;44;27;49;29;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;4;48%;5%;3

Columbus, OH;29;20;32;29;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;76%;13%;2

Concord, NH;45;22;23;3;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;50%;7%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;64;43;72;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;18;47%;3%;3

Denver, CO;63;35;56;27;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;31%;10%;2

Des Moines, IA;32;25;41;8;Partly sunny;NNW;10;78%;6%;2

Detroit, MI;31;25;33;29;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;69%;24%;1

Dodge City, KS;61;26;60;24;Partly sunny, mild;NNE;6;37%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;29;20;32;-2;A little snow;WNW;15;75%;93%;0

El Paso, TX;64;38;67;44;Breezy in the p.m.;W;11;44%;2%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-4;-8;0;0;Mostly cloudy;NE;3;84%;62%;0

Fargo, ND;30;22;32;-7;Very windy;NW;27;79%;76%;0

Grand Junction, CO;36;22;39;22;Rather cloudy;NE;4;62%;2%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;30;26;34;32;Cloudy;SW;9;86%;42%;1

Hartford, CT;43;25;30;16;Breezy and colder;W;14;45%;2%;2

Helena, MT;46;32;33;11;Some snow, colder;WNW;8;57%;97%;1

Honolulu, HI;79;66;80;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;67%;18%;5

Houston, TX;65;46;73;61;Mild with some sun;S;10;66%;7%;3

Indianapolis, IN;30;22;44;39;Milder;SSW;11;70%;5%;2

Jackson, MS;53;32;63;50;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;50%;27%;3

Jacksonville, FL;56;34;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;51%;1%;4

Juneau, AK;32;18;29;23;Partly sunny, cold;ENE;5;72%;22%;1

Kansas City, MO;43;33;52;23;Partly sunny, mild;NW;8;61%;6%;3

Knoxville, TN;32;23;43;29;Not as cold;ESE;5;64%;7%;3

Las Vegas, NV;61;45;60;42;A morning shower;N;5;50%;55%;2

Lexington, KY;29;21;40;34;Not as cold;SSW;8;73%;15%;3

Little Rock, AR;53;32;60;51;Partly sunny;S;9;53%;14%;3

Long Beach, CA;63;55;64;52;Rather cloudy;SE;4;80%;30%;1

Los Angeles, CA;65;55;66;53;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;85%;33%;1

Louisville, KY;32;25;45;40;Milder;SSW;9;65%;26%;2

Madison, WI;29;17;36;13;Mostly cloudy;W;9;74%;14%;1

Memphis, TN;48;33;56;48;Not as cool;S;13;60%;25%;3

Miami, FL;70;53;67;60;Plenty of sun;ENE;9;51%;4%;4

Milwaukee, WI;29;21;37;18;Cloudy;WSW;12;69%;23%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;28;23;34;-2;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;79%;6%;2

Mobile, AL;54;33;58;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;61%;5%;4

Montgomery, AL;41;30;53;38;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;53%;3%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;21;-3;-2;-11;Very windy, a flurry;NW;55;82%;41%;1

Nashville, TN;36;25;48;41;Partly sunny, milder;S;7;63%;27%;3

New Orleans, LA;57;40;65;55;Partly sunny, milder;SSE;8;56%;6%;4

New York, NY;42;28;34;25;Breezy with some sun;WSW;14;45%;1%;2

Newark, NJ;40;27;34;21;Partly sunny;SW;12;45%;4%;2

Norfolk, VA;43;30;45;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;48%;5%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;58;38;62;36;Partly sunny, mild;NW;12;42%;2%;3

Olympia, WA;51;44;50;40;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;5;87%;91%;0

Omaha, NE;39;23;46;10;Mostly sunny, mild;NNW;8;75%;5%;2

Orlando, FL;63;42;63;46;Plenty of sun;NE;5;51%;1%;4

Philadelphia, PA;39;29;37;25;Mostly sunny;SW;11;51%;2%;2

Phoenix, AZ;72;48;64;46;A morning shower;ENE;5;49%;66%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;28;26;29;23;Cold with low clouds;S;8;66%;23%;1

Portland, ME;43;25;25;10;Breezy and colder;WNW;16;47%;6%;2

Portland, OR;46;38;50;42;Fog in the morning;E;5;84%;96%;1

Providence, RI;45;24;30;16;Mostly sunny, colder;W;13;50%;1%;2

Raleigh, NC;40;26;44;28;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;5;49%;3%;3

Reno, NV;50;29;53;30;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;58%;0%;2

Richmond, VA;39;26;43;29;Plenty of sun;SSW;8;50%;5%;3

Roswell, NM;62;34;71;40;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;24%;3%;3

Sacramento, CA;62;37;59;38;Patchy morning fog;NNW;4;83%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;36;25;41;26;Turning out cloudy;NNW;5;67%;1%;2

San Antonio, TX;73;44;74;55;Mostly sunny, mild;S;9;58%;1%;4

San Diego, CA;63;55;62;52;Mostly cloudy;N;5;93%;32%;1

San Francisco, CA;61;46;54;46;Partly sunny;WSW;6;90%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;53;31;55;36;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;54%;3%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;44;48;42;Fog in the morning;S;7;90%;96%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;43;21;46;-2;Mostly cloudy, windy;NNW;19;64%;5%;2

Spokane, WA;39;31;38;32;Low clouds and fog;N;1;89%;44%;1

Springfield, IL;31;23;47;26;Partly sunny, milder;SW;14;78%;8%;2

St. Louis, MO;35;26;50;34;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;9;69%;7%;3

Tampa, FL;64;42;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;51%;4%;4

Toledo, OH;33;24;36;31;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;69%;15%;1

Tucson, AZ;74;48;66;42;A shower or two;SSW;6;54%;85%;2

Tulsa, OK;59;38;60;38;Partly sunny;SE;10;49%;4%;3

Vero Beach, FL;67;41;64;49;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;65%;1%;4

Washington, DC;38;30;39;27;Mostly sunny;S;8;51%;6%;3

Wichita, KS;57;27;55;27;Clouds and sun, mild;NNE;6;52%;3%;3

Wilmington, DE;38;30;38;25;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;14;51%;1%;2

_____

