US Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;74;50;76;53;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;80%;3 Albuquerque, NM;68;43;73;46;Mostly sunny;N;4;24%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;42;35;44;32;Showers around;NNE;3;79%;66%;1 Asheville, NC;73;45;71;53;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;71%;68%;3 Atlanta, GA;77;56;73;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;76%;68%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;76;62;71;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;11;60%;24%;4 Austin, TX;82;67;87;66;Sun and clouds;ESE;1;64%;5%;5 Baltimore, MD;78;53;77;59;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;5;53%;33%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;84;69;86;64;A thunderstorm;S;4;75%;54%;4 Billings, MT;55;44;67;43;Partly sunny;SW;10;49%;3%;3 Birmingham, AL;79;65;77;53;A shower and t-storm;W;7;78%;80%;1 Bismarck, ND;41;23;50;29;Partly sunny;ESE;5;56%;20%;3 Boise, ID;67;52;75;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;38%;5%;3 Boston, MA;73;55;75;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;59%;28%;3 Bridgeport, CT;76;53;73;59;Sun, some clouds;SSW;8;59%;27%;3 Buffalo, NY;65;59;67;49;Cloudy with showers;WSW;11;66%;93%;1 Burlington, VT;69;53;67;54;Showers around;S;8;73%;93%;1 Caribou, ME;53;42;56;49;A couple of showers;SE;3;74%;86%;1 Casper, WY;51;37;58;38;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;12;53%;1%;3 Charleston, SC;78;60;79;69;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;59%;16%;4 Charleston, WV;73;52;74;48;A couple of showers;W;8;67%;86%;3 Charlotte, NC;80;52;78;62;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;50%;40%;4 Cheyenne, WY;56;40;61;41;Mostly sunny;W;10;30%;0%;4 Chicago, IL;70;54;60;46;Cooler with a shower;NNW;15;65%;46%;1 Cleveland, OH;71;58;67;51;Showery;W;17;73%;89%;1 Columbia, SC;82;52;80;63;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;56%;29%;4 Columbus, OH;74;56;68;51;A couple of showers;WNW;10;70%;79%;2 Concord, NH;73;47;72;52;Clouds and sun, mild;S;4;62%;76%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;64;82;61;A t-storm around;E;7;46%;64%;4 Denver, CO;64;39;68;40;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;24%;0%;4 Des Moines, IA;70;44;54;35;Breezy and cooler;NNW;14;70%;6%;1 Detroit, MI;72;57;65;41;A couple of showers;NNW;10;75%;86%;1 Dodge City, KS;65;41;71;44;Sunny;S;7;49%;0%;4 Duluth, MN;50;35;50;34;Partly sunny;NNW;8;60%;4%;3 El Paso, TX;82;56;87;62;Sunny and very warm;NE;5;24%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;36;26;32;23;Partly sunny;NNE;4;71%;13%;1 Fargo, ND;47;28;46;28;Partly sunny;N;8;64%;4%;3 Grand Junction, CO;58;37;62;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;50%;0%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;70;57;59;39;Cooler;NNW;11;71%;58%;1 Hartford, CT;75;49;74;58;Sun, some clouds;S;7;61%;42%;3 Helena, MT;64;41;64;40;Partly sunny;SSW;6;51%;0%;3 Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;74;Partly sunny, nice;NE;10;57%;44%;5 Houston, TX;86;71;88;70;Warm with some sun;SSE;5;66%;13%;5 Indianapolis, IN;72;60;63;50;Becoming cloudy;WNW;10;62%;29%;3 Jackson, MS;81;66;85;55;Humid with a t-storm;NNW;5;73%;71%;3 Jacksonville, FL;82;64;84;65;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;61%;34%;2 Juneau, AK;52;42;49;43;A little p.m. rain;E;9;79%;83%;1 Kansas City, MO;69;45;61;44;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;57%;4%;4 Knoxville, TN;74;53;71;50;A couple of showers;SW;7;78%;88%;1 Las Vegas, NV;73;53;78;55;Partly sunny;NNW;4;24%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;72;58;68;48;A couple of showers;WNW;11;81%;68%;2 Little Rock, AR;81;63;76;49;Sunny and nice;N;7;52%;15%;4 Long Beach, CA;74;53;73;56;Partly sunny;WSW;5;57%;2%;4 Los Angeles, CA;72;53;77;54;Partly sunny;SSE;5;47%;2%;4 Louisville, KY;74;62;70;51;A shower in the a.m.;NW;10;63%;67%;3 Madison, WI;71;50;52;35;Cooler;NNW;7;74%;56%;1 Memphis, TN;80;65;76;51;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;9;59%;26%;4 Miami, FL;84;79;86;78;A t-storm around;E;10;58%;64%;3 Milwaukee, WI;70;53;56;40;Cooler;NW;13;72%;58%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;60;42;51;33;Partly sunny;NNW;10;60%;8%;3 Mobile, AL;80;72;80;67;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;82%;74%;2 Montgomery, AL;80;64;77;61;A shower and t-storm;WSW;5;80%;80%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;35;32;44;38;Very windy, a shower;S;34;91%;66%;1 Nashville, TN;76;63;75;47;A couple of showers;NNW;8;61%;61%;1 New Orleans, LA;84;72;83;70;A shower and t-storm;SSW;5;79%;66%;3 New York, NY;75;58;74;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;50%;57%;3 Newark, NJ;78;52;74;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;55%;57%;3 Norfolk, VA;78;52;80;64;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;49%;26%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;74;48;73;54;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;46%;4%;4 Olympia, WA;60;46;63;51;Cloudy, p.m. showers;S;6;79%;99%;1 Omaha, NE;63;42;58;36;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;12;62%;6%;3 Orlando, FL;84;67;86;70;Warm with sunshine;ESE;7;58%;8%;5 Philadelphia, PA;78;55;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;49%;57%;4 Phoenix, AZ;85;60;89;63;Partly sunny;NNW;5;27%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;72;54;73;50;Heavy showers;W;9;68%;84%;1 Portland, ME;63;48;65;56;Partly sunny;S;5;76%;44%;2 Portland, OR;61;54;68;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;SSE;8;66%;100%;1 Providence, RI;73;51;74;62;Sun, some clouds;SSW;6;60%;13%;3 Raleigh, NC;78;49;79;63;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;52%;25%;4 Reno, NV;62;44;68;50;A couple of showers;SW;6;50%;74%;2 Richmond, VA;76;51;78;62;Partly sunny;SSW;8;46%;26%;4 Roswell, NM;81;46;84;50;Sunny and pleasant;W;5;30%;0%;5 Sacramento, CA;68;57;70;58;Showers;SSW;5;76%;100%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;61;44;67;45;Partly sunny;ESE;6;44%;0%;4 San Antonio, TX;85;67;87;67;Partly sunny;E;6;66%;4%;5 San Diego, CA;67;53;71;57;Patchy fog, then sun;NW;7;62%;2%;4 San Francisco, CA;62;60;67;58;A couple of showers;S;12;83%;93%;1 Savannah, GA;81;57;82;65;Partly sunny;SSW;4;68%;36%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;50;64;52;Showers around;SE;11;62%;93%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;53;38;52;32;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;65%;8%;3 Spokane, WA;56;42;65;51;Partly sunny;E;4;64%;65%;2 Springfield, IL;78;48;58;46;Cooler;WNW;13;66%;44%;2 St. Louis, MO;80;51;63;49;Cooler;NW;12;59%;5%;4 Tampa, FL;87;68;89;72;Mostly sunny;E;6;58%;7%;5 Toledo, OH;72;56;65;40;A couple of showers;W;10;75%;80%;1 Tucson, AZ;87;57;91;60;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;25%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;75;49;72;49;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;47%;1%;4 Vero Beach, FL;86;73;87;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;57%;7%;5 Washington, DC;76;50;77;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;56%;32%;4 Wichita, KS;68;41;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;54%;0%;4 Wilmington, DE;77;51;75;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;57%;21%;4