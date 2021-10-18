US Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;52;41;60;53;Sunshine and breezy;W;13;58%;1%;3 Albuquerque, NM;76;48;69;42;Sunny;N;11;33%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;41;33;41;36;A little p.m. rain;W;12;75%;90%;0 Asheville, NC;66;39;72;41;Mostly sunny;N;4;54%;3%;4 Atlanta, GA;72;46;74;48;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;50%;1%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;63;51;67;60;Breezy in the p.m.;W;14;50%;0%;4 Austin, TX;77;57;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;63%;2%;4 Baltimore, MD;66;46;71;54;Sunny and nice;WNW;8;50%;0%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;76;52;82;66;Sun and clouds;E;7;66%;27%;5 Billings, MT;73;42;45;33;Rather cloudy;ENE;9;71%;6%;1 Birmingham, AL;72;47;75;54;Sunshine and nice;SSE;5;48%;0%;4 Bismarck, ND;71;42;47;34;Breezy and cooler;NNE;15;75%;23%;1 Boise, ID;65;42;67;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;46%;25%;3 Boston, MA;61;45;61;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;16;47%;3%;3 Bridgeport, CT;59;44;65;55;Sunny and breezy;W;15;49%;2%;3 Buffalo, NY;56;47;65;60;Breezy and warmer;WSW;13;58%;9%;3 Burlington, VT;51;42;55;49;Breezy;SSE;14;63%;55%;2 Caribou, ME;52;40;48;40;An afternoon shower;WNW;9;71%;74%;1 Casper, WY;68;37;37;30;Snow and rain;WSW;11;91%;95%;1 Charleston, SC;72;54;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;47%;0%;5 Charleston, WV;69;41;71;45;Mostly sunny;S;4;63%;1%;4 Charlotte, NC;73;44;75;48;Plenty of sun;SW;5;46%;2%;4 Cheyenne, WY;70;39;45;33;A little p.m. snow;NW;16;65%;64%;1 Chicago, IL;70;53;71;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;53%;5%;3 Cleveland, OH;61;50;70;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;12;58%;8%;3 Columbia, SC;74;46;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;SW;4;48%;3%;4 Columbus, OH;69;41;72;46;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;62%;0%;4 Concord, NH;59;41;58;45;Breezy;W;14;52%;11%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;59;80;64;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;56%;6%;5 Denver, CO;78;46;61;33;Cooler;E;7;29%;20%;3 Des Moines, IA;76;53;75;57;An afternoon shower;S;13;53%;73%;3 Detroit, MI;65;44;72;49;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;67%;28%;3 Dodge City, KS;76;54;83;43;Sunny and breezy;NW;18;46%;3%;4 Duluth, MN;58;50;68;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;63%;27%;3 El Paso, TX;84;61;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;NW;9;34%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;34;22;36;31;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;57%;14%;1 Fargo, ND;77;45;54;42;Cooler;NNE;14;84%;27%;2 Grand Junction, CO;72;42;54;35;Cooler with some sun;ENE;7;54%;11%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;67;49;70;53;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;66%;57%;3 Hartford, CT;58;42;64;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;49%;2%;3 Helena, MT;65;40;54;34;Partly sunny;WSW;5;58%;0%;3 Honolulu, HI;87;74;85;71;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;12;50%;16%;7 Houston, TX;78;59;82;67;More humid;E;6;67%;4%;5 Indianapolis, IN;71;46;70;50;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;0%;4 Jackson, MS;75;47;78;57;Partly sunny;SE;5;54%;7%;5 Jacksonville, FL;76;59;80;63;Sunny and beautiful;E;8;55%;1%;5 Juneau, AK;43;38;49;41;A thick cloud cover;E;3;51%;37%;1 Kansas City, MO;74;55;76;60;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;50%;58%;4 Knoxville, TN;71;41;72;44;Partly sunny;SSE;4;59%;3%;4 Las Vegas, NV;66;46;69;49;Mostly sunny;N;5;26%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;68;44;70;48;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;3%;4 Little Rock, AR;74;46;75;51;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;56%;5%;4 Long Beach, CA;67;52;70;53;Mostly sunny, cool;WNW;5;53%;0%;4 Los Angeles, CA;67;50;70;52;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;5;56%;2%;4 Louisville, KY;72;46;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;61%;3%;4 Madison, WI;72;49;71;53;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;56%;9%;3 Memphis, TN;72;49;74;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;52%;1%;4 Miami, FL;83;76;84;78;Partly sunny;ENE;11;50%;23%;3 Milwaukee, WI;71;52;72;54;Mostly sunny;SW;10;55%;41%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;53;72;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;42%;3 Mobile, AL;75;54;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;60%;30%;5 Montgomery, AL;72;47;74;54;Sunshine and nice;SE;5;52%;0%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;28;19;27;26;Very windy, flurries;WNW;38;91%;77%;1 Nashville, TN;72;44;74;50;Partly sunny;S;5;55%;3%;4 New Orleans, LA;74;66;80;75;Partly sunny;E;9;60%;64%;5 New York, NY;60;49;67;57;Sunny and breezy;WSW;15;45%;1%;4 Newark, NJ;60;47;67;54;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;47%;1%;4 Norfolk, VA;70;52;71;49;Sunny and nice;SW;7;43%;0%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;74;55;79;62;Sunny, breezy, nice;S;16;56%;10%;4 Olympia, WA;53;39;61;45;Mostly sunny;NE;4;72%;67%;3 Omaha, NE;78;54;77;51;Sunny and breezy;S;14;51%;30%;3 Orlando, FL;82;65;84;67;Nice with sunshine;ENE;10;56%;2%;5 Philadelphia, PA;62;47;67;55;Sunny and breezy;WSW;15;46%;1%;4 Phoenix, AZ;83;59;79;60;Sunny;NE;5;36%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;63;43;71;49;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;0%;4 Portland, ME;58;44;55;46;Breezy;W;14;53%;28%;2 Portland, OR;58;39;67;52;Mostly sunny;E;5;66%;70%;3 Providence, RI;60;42;61;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;47%;1%;3 Raleigh, NC;71;46;74;48;Plenty of sun;SW;4;47%;0%;4 Reno, NV;49;26;62;41;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;5;51%;30%;4 Richmond, VA;68;41;71;46;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;0%;4 Roswell, NM;84;50;85;47;Plenty of sun;WSW;8;32%;2%;5 Sacramento, CA;64;43;68;52;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;5;56%;93%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;63;42;53;39;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;8;68%;57%;2 San Antonio, TX;78;59;83;64;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;1%;4 San Diego, CA;67;53;69;55;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;6;59%;4%;5 San Francisco, CA;61;49;64;57;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSE;9;60%;77%;3 Savannah, GA;75;49;78;53;Nice with sunshine;S;3;53%;0%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;44;62;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;68%;62%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;76;51;72;50;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;10;54%;68%;3 Spokane, WA;64;39;65;44;Sunny and pleasant;E;4;60%;16%;3 Springfield, IL;75;46;72;52;Mostly sunny;S;9;54%;6%;4 St. Louis, MO;76;46;74;51;Turning sunny;S;7;51%;3%;4 Tampa, FL;85;67;87;68;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;54%;1%;5 Toledo, OH;66;43;71;48;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;64%;7%;3 Tucson, AZ;84;57;81;54;Plenty of sun;SE;6;34%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;77;55;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;11;51%;25%;4 Vero Beach, FL;85;70;85;72;Partly sunny;E;12;55%;7%;5 Washington, DC;66;46;72;53;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;7;49%;0%;4 Wichita, KS;73;55;77;55;Sunny and breezy;S;18;56%;17%;4 Wilmington, DE;61;45;68;54;Sunny and delightful;WSW;9;52%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather