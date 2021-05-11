US Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;58;41;60;40;Some sun;WNW;11;51%;27%;8 Albuquerque, NM;77;49;74;50;Mostly sunny;E;9;40%;5%;12 Anchorage, AK;54;42;54;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;53%;38%;2 Asheville, NC;67;47;55;43;A shower in the a.m.;NW;5;69%;67%;4 Atlanta, GA;74;57;59;48;Rain tapering off;ENE;7;83%;78%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;64;49;63;52;Some sun;NW;9;41%;2%;10 Austin, TX;76;60;66;60;A little a.m. rain;NNE;7;76%;66%;3 Baltimore, MD;67;44;67;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;41%;3%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;78;70;77;61;A couple of t-storms;N;7;76%;83%;3 Billings, MT;61;41;64;47;Partly sunny;SE;6;53%;43%;7 Birmingham, AL;73;58;64;52;A little a.m. rain;ENE;8;78%;81%;2 Bismarck, ND;65;39;70;45;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;43%;43%;4 Boise, ID;71;47;82;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;5;29%;0%;9 Boston, MA;63;46;66;50;Partly sunny;WNW;11;38%;30%;6 Bridgeport, CT;63;45;65;47;Partly sunny;NW;10;41%;11%;7 Buffalo, NY;49;40;56;41;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;9;52%;26%;8 Burlington, VT;59;43;61;42;A t-storm around;WSW;10;51%;48%;4 Caribou, ME;62;39;54;37;Spotty showers;NW;10;55%;63%;2 Casper, WY;52;30;62;33;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;11;42%;28%;10 Charleston, SC;80;65;69;52;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;87%;90%;3 Charleston, WV;65;40;64;38;Sunny;NNE;6;43%;2%;10 Charlotte, NC;69;51;56;44;Morning rain, cloudy;N;8;68%;70%;3 Cheyenne, WY;37;32;52;32;Warmer with some sun;WSW;9;62%;21%;10 Chicago, IL;50;39;56;40;Mostly sunny;E;6;47%;13%;9 Cleveland, OH;52;46;56;45;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;59%;2%;9 Columbia, SC;81;58;59;46;Cooler with rain;NNE;7;88%;80%;3 Columbus, OH;56;34;60;35;Sunny and cool;NNE;8;48%;5%;10 Concord, NH;60;40;63;40;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;12;44%;61%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;61;55;66;56;A morning shower;NNE;12;74%;47%;3 Denver, CO;43;34;62;41;Warmer;SSW;5;55%;12%;9 Des Moines, IA;61;39;64;43;Partly sunny;S;6;39%;5%;8 Detroit, MI;53;39;62;41;Sunshine and warmer;E;7;43%;26%;9 Dodge City, KS;51;38;58;42;Cloudy and cool;SE;7;73%;36%;3 Duluth, MN;59;38;65;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSW;7;39%;8%;6 El Paso, TX;88;60;86;59;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;11;33%;1%;12 Fairbanks, AK;63;44;60;38;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;6;47%;61%;1 Fargo, ND;64;39;71;47;Clouds and sun, nice;S;11;34%;17%;6 Grand Junction, CO;64;38;72;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;7;23%;0%;11 Grand Rapids, MI;54;34;62;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;6;42%;6%;9 Hartford, CT;64;43;64;44;Partly sunny;NW;10;44%;21%;9 Helena, MT;57;39;66;46;Partly sunny;SSW;5;43%;57%;8 Honolulu, HI;84;73;84;73;Breezy with a shower;ENE;15;54%;66%;12 Houston, TX;89;71;75;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;73%;75%;3 Indianapolis, IN;58;37;62;39;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;42%;6%;10 Jackson, MS;73;62;66;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;7;85%;69%;3 Jacksonville, FL;87;70;84;66;A couple of t-storms;NNE;7;76%;82%;7 Juneau, AK;51;41;51;41;Cloudy with a shower;E;6;71%;82%;1 Kansas City, MO;62;45;62;43;Inc. clouds;E;8;44%;12%;9 Knoxville, TN;70;48;63;44;Clouds and sun;NE;8;58%;33%;5 Las Vegas, NV;88;68;93;72;Sunny and very warm;N;6;8%;0%;11 Lexington, KY;62;41;60;40;Sunny and cool;NNE;9;49%;18%;10 Little Rock, AR;61;51;67;49;Cool with some sun;NNE;9;54%;37%;6 Long Beach, CA;72;59;71;59;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;67%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;74;60;76;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;56%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;64;43;64;42;Sunshine and cool;NNE;8;42%;13%;10 Madison, WI;58;37;63;42;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;40%;6%;9 Memphis, TN;68;53;67;50;Clouds and sun, cool;NE;13;54%;31%;7 Miami, FL;87;79;86;77;A t-storm around;ESE;9;66%;65%;12 Milwaukee, WI;53;38;57;42;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;48%;11%;9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;42;67;47;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;33%;7%;7 Mobile, AL;79;70;77;65;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;76%;86%;2 Montgomery, AL;83;63;69;53;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;7;80%;75%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;26;19;28;23;Afternoon icy mix;WNW;36;99%;70%;2 Nashville, TN;69;48;65;49;Cool with some sun;NNE;10;45%;24%;10 New Orleans, LA;79;74;79;69;A couple of t-storms;NNE;8;74%;86%;3 New York, NY;66;45;65;48;Breezy;NW;16;40%;4%;9 Newark, NJ;65;44;66;47;Breezy;NW;14;38%;6%;9 Norfolk, VA;69;54;60;47;Partly sunny;WNW;8;47%;34%;8 Oklahoma City, OK;55;49;64;46;Inc. clouds;NE;8;64%;34%;5 Olympia, WA;71;46;71;47;Mainly cloudy;WNW;4;56%;13%;3 Omaha, NE;63;40;65;44;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;8;41%;8%;6 Orlando, FL;92;76;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;66%;75%;6 Philadelphia, PA;66;46;67;48;Partly sunny;NNW;9;36%;2%;10 Phoenix, AZ;95;68;98;70;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;11%;0%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;56;37;61;38;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;44%;4%;10 Portland, ME;58;45;61;46;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;11;45%;60%;7 Portland, OR;76;51;79;52;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;7;46%;6%;7 Providence, RI;64;45;66;46;Partly sunny;NW;10;41%;19%;9 Raleigh, NC;71;49;56;43;A little a.m. rain;NNW;7;61%;62%;3 Reno, NV;74;46;81;50;Warm with sunshine;W;7;19%;0%;10 Richmond, VA;71;47;66;42;Clearing;W;6;45%;13%;10 Roswell, NM;75;50;66;52;Partly sunny;SSE;9;64%;27%;11 Sacramento, CA;92;58;95;54;Sunny and very hot;S;6;27%;1%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;63;45;73;53;Lots of sun, warmer;ESE;7;23%;0%;10 San Antonio, TX;90;65;69;63;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;73%;70%;3 San Diego, CA;66;61;69;62;Clouds break;NW;7;63%;0%;10 San Francisco, CA;65;51;65;50;Partly sunny;WSW;10;58%;1%;9 Savannah, GA;85;67;75;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;89%;84%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;52;70;51;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;7;57%;25%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;61;38;66;45;Becoming cloudy;S;11;36%;8%;8 Spokane, WA;71;44;73;47;Partly sunny;N;5;34%;25%;5 Springfield, IL;59;37;64;39;Partly sunny;ENE;10;41%;3%;10 St. Louis, MO;61;42;65;40;Periods of sun, cool;NE;8;36%;5%;10 Tampa, FL;89;75;89;74;Very warm and humid;NNW;7;64%;35%;12 Toledo, OH;53;36;60;38;Sunny and warmer;SSW;4;44%;26%;9 Tucson, AZ;93;65;94;67;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;10%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;57;52;68;45;Warmer;NE;7;57%;37%;5 Vero Beach, FL;89;72;89;71;Humid with a t-storm;SE;8;68%;76%;10 Washington, DC;68;43;67;46;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;8;43%;2%;10 Wichita, KS;58;45;62;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;ESE;8;60%;32%;3 Wilmington, DE;64;43;67;46;Sun, some clouds;NNW;10;40%;1%;10