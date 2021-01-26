US Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;28;23;33;18;A snow shower;NW;5;73%;81%;1

Albuquerque, NM;35;17;40;24;Sunny, but cold;NE;4;43%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;15;4;14;12;Very cold;NNE;3;75%;73%;1

Asheville, NC;65;45;54;30;Rain and drizzle;NW;15;65%;89%;1

Atlanta, GA;69;49;57;34;Rain, breezy, cooler;NW;16;77%;71%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;42;40;46;30;Partly sunny;NNW;11;57%;12%;3

Austin, TX;73;47;65;36;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;14;34%;3%;4

Baltimore, MD;39;33;44;29;Partly sunny;N;9;55%;28%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;73;57;67;39;Breezy;N;13;61%;25%;3

Billings, MT;25;12;36;22;Not as cold;WSW;6;55%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;66;49;60;31;Cooler, p.m. mist;NNW;15;67%;46%;1

Bismarck, ND;8;0;17;7;Breezy;SE;15;71%;11%;1

Boise, ID;38;35;43;39;Windy;ESE;20;57%;78%;1

Boston, MA;35;29;37;31;A little wintry mix;NNE;6;82%;81%;1

Bridgeport, CT;34;29;39;25;Bit of rain, snow;N;5;72%;67%;1

Buffalo, NY;32;24;28;15;Rather cloudy;NW;6;73%;37%;1

Burlington, VT;31;23;29;19;A flurry;NNE;5;81%;73%;1

Caribou, ME;29;22;32;19;Mostly cloudy;NNW;2;77%;41%;1

Casper, WY;19;9;32;25;Windy with sunshine;SW;26;57%;1%;3

Charleston, SC;68;59;60;45;Cooler with rain;WNW;8;90%;84%;1

Charleston, WV;61;36;40;24;A little p.m. rain;NNW;15;74%;89%;1

Charlotte, NC;69;50;57;35;Rain and drizzle;NNW;5;69%;91%;1

Cheyenne, WY;20;10;34;20;Not as cold;SW;9;45%;1%;3

Chicago, IL;33;21;27;10;A little snow;NW;16;65%;61%;1

Cleveland, OH;39;30;31;22;Colder with a flurry;N;17;76%;79%;1

Columbia, SC;72;54;62;42;Cooler with rain;WNW;5;74%;87%;1

Columbus, OH;41;21;31;14;Breezy and colder;NNW;15;65%;85%;1

Concord, NH;32;24;36;25;A little snow;NNW;4;75%;82%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;39;51;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;56%;1%;4

Denver, CO;25;14;40;27;Not as cold;S;6;40%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;22;12;22;2;A little snow;NE;7;74%;56%;1

Detroit, MI;34;20;26;13;Inc. clouds;NNW;9;74%;13%;1

Dodge City, KS;21;9;30;15;Sunshine and cold;SSE;7;77%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;16;-3;9;-3;Plenty of sun;NW;6;61%;2%;2

El Paso, TX;45;23;50;28;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;45%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-14;-25;-10;-25;Very cold;N;3;71%;7%;1

Fargo, ND;7;-13;5;1;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;78%;8%;2

Grand Junction, CO;33;15;37;22;Partly sunny;NNE;8;51%;6%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;29;15;26;11;Cloudy;NNW;8;71%;15%;1

Hartford, CT;33;29;38;27;A little snow;N;5;76%;63%;1

Helena, MT;30;11;36;23;Cloudy;E;5;55%;2%;1

Honolulu, HI;81;73;81;71;Windy with a shower;ENE;19;62%;74%;3

Houston, TX;73;53;66;43;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;44%;8%;4

Indianapolis, IN;39;23;31;19;A little p.m. snow;N;13;72%;84%;1

Jackson, MS;68;52;57;33;Partly sunny, cooler;N;10;67%;23%;2

Jacksonville, FL;80;62;78;50;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;10;76%;79%;1

Juneau, AK;26;13;22;6;Mostly sunny, cold;E;10;48%;0%;1

Kansas City, MO;27;22;30;19;Cloudy;NNE;7;74%;25%;1

Knoxville, TN;64;42;52;30;Rain and drizzle;NW;15;75%;84%;2

Las Vegas, NV;44;33;47;39;Mostly cloudy, cold;ENE;8;61%;11%;1

Lexington, KY;52;30;39;19;A little p.m. rain;NNW;15;67%;86%;1

Little Rock, AR;59;36;48;29;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;58%;67%;1

Long Beach, CA;57;46;59;48;Cloudy and cool;E;10;56%;39%;1

Los Angeles, CA;59;45;61;53;Cloudy and cool;E;8;53%;44%;1

Louisville, KY;50;32;37;23;Rain and snow shower;NNW;15;69%;88%;1

Madison, WI;24;8;19;0;Cloudy with a flurry;NW;8;62%;42%;1

Memphis, TN;60;39;41;28;Spotty showers;NNE;12;74%;66%;1

Miami, FL;82;70;84;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;68%;22%;4

Milwaukee, WI;32;18;25;9;Dull and dreary;NW;11;65%;16%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;21;1;13;2;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;67%;4%;2

Mobile, AL;73;62;70;38;A morning t-storm;N;11;77%;52%;2

Montgomery, AL;69;57;66;35;Rain in the morning;NNW;15;72%;81%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;18;8;14;5;Snow showers;NW;23;92%;88%;1

Nashville, TN;62;35;42;24;Snow and rain;NNW;15;75%;69%;1

New Orleans, LA;70;64;68;43;A little a.m. rain;N;15;73%;58%;3

New York, NY;36;33;39;30;A few flurries;N;8;60%;60%;2

Newark, NJ;36;32;40;26;A few flurries;NNW;6;58%;59%;2

Norfolk, VA;50;40;49;32;Periods of sun;N;5;68%;63%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;40;28;40;23;Partly sunny;NE;11;63%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;41;32;45;36;Cloudy;NNE;3;85%;69%;1

Omaha, NE;22;12;22;11;A morning flurry;SE;5;81%;42%;2

Orlando, FL;79;64;82;56;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;71%;27%;4

Philadelphia, PA;40;34;42;27;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;48%;4%;2

Phoenix, AZ;53;39;60;43;Sunshine and cool;ENE;7;45%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;44;31;34;20;Colder with a flurry;NNW;15;63%;74%;1

Portland, ME;35;25;34;26;Cloudy, snow showers;NNE;8;81%;82%;1

Portland, OR;40;34;43;37;Cloudy with a shower;E;6;84%;85%;1

Providence, RI;37;28;39;28;A little snow;N;6;80%;78%;1

Raleigh, NC;54;43;53;33;A little rain;NNE;4;76%;86%;1

Reno, NV;36;31;38;33;A little snow;SE;13;75%;99%;1

Richmond, VA;45;35;50;29;Partly sunny;N;6;58%;59%;2

Roswell, NM;51;23;54;27;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;29%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;50;43;53;47;A touch of rain;SSE;18;64%;92%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;30;26;40;33;Bit of rain, snow;SE;17;54%;81%;1

San Antonio, TX;75;44;68;35;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;33%;4%;4

San Diego, CA;58;44;65;49;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;54%;11%;4

San Francisco, CA;53;48;54;50;A little rain;SSE;16;76%;90%;1

Savannah, GA;75;62;66;44;Periods of rain;W;8;85%;77%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;44;36;46;37;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;73%;69%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;19;7;19;12;Partly sunny;SSE;7;72%;10%;1

Spokane, WA;34;25;39;29;A bit of snow;E;4;73%;86%;1

Springfield, IL;32;23;29;12;A bit of snow;NNW;14;77%;63%;1

St. Louis, MO;40;26;31;16;A bit of snow;NNW;13;77%;62%;1

Tampa, FL;71;62;78;54;Periods of sun;WNW;7;85%;66%;3

Toledo, OH;33;21;28;14;Mostly cloudy;N;6;71%;14%;1

Tucson, AZ;46;29;55;45;Plenty of sunshine;E;10;63%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;40;26;40;20;A morning flurry;NE;8;64%;42%;3

Vero Beach, FL;83;63;82;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;71%;17%;4

Washington, DC;44;35;46;31;Periods of sun;NNW;9;50%;27%;2

Wichita, KS;28;19;28;16;A morning flurry;ESE;8;72%;42%;2

Wilmington, DE;41;34;42;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;51%;3%;2

