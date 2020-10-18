US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;61;47;62;53;Showers around;SSE;7;68%;86%;1

Albuquerque, NM;80;49;80;49;Sunny and very warm;NE;4;18%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;38;30;38;30;Sun and clouds;NE;4;78%;33%;1

Asheville, NC;65;44;72;48;Partly sunny;ESE;5;62%;12%;4

Atlanta, GA;70;53;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;66%;8%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;65;55;67;60;Increasing clouds;SE;6;75%;17%;3

Austin, TX;91;72;86;72;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;65%;44%;3

Baltimore, MD;64;52;69;57;Partly sunny;S;5;73%;26%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;84;68;86;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;71%;30%;5

Billings, MT;29;26;40;36;Rain and snow shower;WSW;6;91%;81%;1

Birmingham, AL;77;59;80;58;Mostly sunny;SE;6;69%;14%;4

Bismarck, ND;34;21;36;28;Cloudy with flurries;ESE;6;63%;87%;1

Boise, ID;69;47;67;43;Mostly cloudy;N;7;52%;0%;3

Boston, MA;60;44;61;51;Partly sunny;SSE;6;68%;10%;3

Bridgeport, CT;62;51;66;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;67%;25%;2

Buffalo, NY;60;48;51;47;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;76%;92%;1

Burlington, VT;60;50;59;52;Rain and drizzle;SSE;10;69%;86%;1

Caribou, ME;56;36;55;44;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;66%;75%;1

Casper, WY;42;30;62;37;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;51%;18%;3

Charleston, SC;76;60;78;67;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;70%;22%;5

Charleston, WV;70;50;70;55;A passing shower;SSE;4;69%;66%;1

Charlotte, NC;67;46;74;54;Partly sunny;ENE;4;63%;6%;4

Cheyenne, WY;40;38;66;44;Turning cloudy;W;14;32%;2%;4

Chicago, IL;53;41;49;43;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;56%;58%;1

Cleveland, OH;57;49;54;50;Rain and drizzle;NNE;9;82%;89%;1

Columbia, SC;72;49;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;61%;8%;4

Columbus, OH;54;47;56;48;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;90%;96%;1

Concord, NH;59;34;62;46;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;71%;36%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;59;72;64;Cooler;ESE;7;71%;6%;2

Denver, CO;53;41;75;49;Warmer with sunshine;SW;6;26%;1%;4

Des Moines, IA;44;34;44;34;Mostly cloudy;E;8;56%;35%;1

Detroit, MI;58;40;48;41;Spotty showers;NNE;5;69%;88%;1

Dodge City, KS;47;34;63;42;Sunshine;SE;9;59%;1%;4

Duluth, MN;35;26;40;27;Partly sunny, chilly;WSW;7;59%;16%;2

El Paso, TX;91;52;89;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;15%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;24;14;24;18;A little snow;NNW;4;96%;83%;0

Fargo, ND;37;22;38;28;Rather cloudy, cold;SE;5;58%;79%;2

Grand Junction, CO;76;44;74;43;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;26%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;53;34;47;32;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;63%;58%;2

Hartford, CT;62;44;67;53;Variable cloudiness;SE;5;67%;23%;3

Helena, MT;32;28;47;38;Showers of rain/snow;S;5;79%;81%;1

Honolulu, HI;85;75;84;76;Showers, mainly late;S;9;68%;87%;2

Houston, TX;86;74;84;70;A stray thunderstorm;SE;6;80%;44%;4

Indianapolis, IN;63;44;50;43;Spotty showers;NE;8;90%;73%;1

Jackson, MS;83;62;84;63;Mostly sunny;SE;5;68%;6%;5

Jacksonville, FL;80;72;82;73;Partly sunny;NE;12;67%;58%;5

Juneau, AK;40;32;41;35;Bit of rain, snow;E;6;81%;85%;0

Kansas City, MO;46;39;48;41;Rather cloudy;E;8;59%;18%;1

Knoxville, TN;69;48;75;52;Partly sunny;SSW;4;71%;23%;4

Las Vegas, NV;92;61;91;63;Sunny and hot;NNW;5;17%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;60;55;66;60;Spotty showers;S;7;85%;77%;1

Little Rock, AR;76;67;80;62;Couple of t-storms;N;8;78%;82%;1

Long Beach, CA;79;63;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;SW;5;73%;1%;4

Los Angeles, CA;82;62;81;61;Some sun;S;5;66%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;62;56;65;57;Rain and drizzle;W;5;91%;94%;1

Madison, WI;46;27;42;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;4;56%;42%;1

Memphis, TN;78;65;80;65;Partly sunny;SSW;11;70%;66%;2

Miami, FL;85;77;85;80;A thunderstorm;ENE;14;77%;82%;3

Milwaukee, WI;45;33;46;36;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;51%;44%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;27;41;30;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;57%;29%;1

Mobile, AL;83;65;85;67;Sunshine, a t-storm;ENE;7;73%;54%;4

Montgomery, AL;79;59;79;59;Mostly sunny;E;6;70%;12%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;30;27;38;34;Increasingly windy;S;26;82%;78%;1

Nashville, TN;64;60;77;62;Warmer;S;9;67%;44%;2

New Orleans, LA;83;71;84;72;A brief thunderstorm;E;9;74%;63%;3

New York, NY;64;53;65;57;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;68%;29%;3

Newark, NJ;64;49;67;55;Rather cloudy;SSE;5;69%;30%;2

Norfolk, VA;70;57;72;60;Partly sunny;ESE;6;69%;7%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;69;44;61;52;Areas of low clouds;ESE;6;76%;4%;3

Olympia, WA;61;51;58;45;A shower;WSW;10;76%;66%;1

Omaha, NE;43;34;48;37;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;8;56%;25%;2

Orlando, FL;86;76;87;76;A t-storm in spots;NE;13;72%;57%;3

Philadelphia, PA;66;51;70;56;Periods of sun;SSE;5;67%;14%;2

Phoenix, AZ;97;65;96;66;Sunny and hot;E;5;17%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;63;49;58;55;Rain and drizzle;SSE;5;80%;97%;1

Portland, ME;57;43;58;50;Mostly cloudy;S;6;70%;66%;2

Portland, OR;65;52;63;47;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;78%;44%;1

Providence, RI;62;42;64;49;Decreasing clouds;SE;4;67%;10%;3

Raleigh, NC;68;51;74;56;Partly sunny;E;5;74%;7%;4

Reno, NV;81;42;79;40;Sunshine and warm;W;5;28%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;65;50;71;55;Mostly sunny;SE;4;72%;14%;4

Roswell, NM;90;46;84;48;Sunny and not as hot;S;7;33%;1%;5

Sacramento, CA;92;52;88;52;Sunny;SW;5;43%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;74;49;72;48;Warm with sunshine;SE;8;35%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;89;72;87;72;Clouds and sun;SE;8;69%;44%;5

San Diego, CA;79;64;78;64;Partly sunny;WNW;6;67%;1%;4

San Francisco, CA;80;55;70;54;Partly sunny;SW;7;67%;1%;4

Savannah, GA;79;61;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;68%;16%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;54;59;49;Spotty showers;SE;9;77%;70%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;42;26;42;32;A couple of showers;SE;7;61%;72%;1

Spokane, WA;52;45;60;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;62%;25%;1

Springfield, IL;59;38;50;38;Cloudy and cooler;NE;10;67%;36%;1

St. Louis, MO;65;41;50;43;Spotty showers;NNE;7;89%;69%;1

Tampa, FL;88;75;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;NE;10;70%;55%;5

Toledo, OH;60;39;47;37;Spotty showers;N;3;82%;87%;1

Tucson, AZ;96;63;94;63;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;16%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;67;46;60;50;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;87%;70%;2

Vero Beach, FL;86;78;86;78;A t-storm in spots;ENE;15;75%;77%;4

Washington, DC;66;51;70;57;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;68%;22%;1

Wichita, KS;48;40;57;44;Turning sunny;ESE;6;62%;3%;4

Wilmington, DE;66;50;68;55;Partly sunny;SE;6;73%;13%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather