US Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;59;77;55;Partial sunshine;W;7;69%;30%;8
Albuquerque, NM;91;67;93;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;29%;62%;8
Anchorage, AK;70;54;65;53;Spotty showers;S;6;73%;78%;1
Asheville, NC;81;58;83;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;71%;10
Atlanta, GA;86;67;89;68;A t-storm around;E;5;57%;45%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;76;71;82;70;Mostly sunny;SW;8;67%;15%;8
Austin, TX;93;76;102;73;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;40%;11%;11
Baltimore, MD;82;68;87;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;53%;56%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;94;71;96;72;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;56%;52%;11
Billings, MT;104;70;99;69;Periods of sun;W;8;26%;20%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;66;92;69;Partly sunny;N;5;55%;25%;10
Bismarck, ND;92;64;98;60;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;7;43%;6%;7
Boise, ID;102;73;102;70;Very hot;NNW;6;25%;29%;7
Boston, MA;72;65;84;65;Partly sunny;WSW;8;56%;36%;8
Bridgeport, CT;79;64;82;63;Mostly sunny;W;7;63%;15%;8
Buffalo, NY;77;63;75;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;60%;47%;7
Burlington, VT;76;61;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;W;7;63%;44%;7
Caribou, ME;78;55;69;53;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;78%;72%;2
Casper, WY;96;57;95;56;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;19%;21%;8
Charleston, SC;86;73;87;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;71%;64%;8
Charleston, WV;85;64;83;63;Some sun;NNE;4;68%;66%;6
Charlotte, NC;85;65;88;68;Partly sunny;SSE;4;65%;32%;9
Cheyenne, WY;91;61;92;61;Partly sunny;N;8;23%;14%;9
Chicago, IL;81;68;75;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;55%;9%;8
Cleveland, OH;79;66;75;63;Partly sunny;NE;10;61%;48%;8
Columbia, SC;89;71;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;71%;71%;10
Columbus, OH;84;61;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;63%;17%;8
Concord, NH;82;56;82;52;More clouds than sun;W;7;60%;34%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;94;71;Sunny and less humid;NE;10;50%;0%;10
Denver, CO;96;66;98;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;22%;10%;9
Des Moines, IA;82;58;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;51%;3%;8
Detroit, MI;81;61;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;56%;16%;8
Dodge City, KS;91;64;88;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;55%;62%;9
Duluth, MN;75;54;75;59;A thunderstorm;SE;5;70%;63%;7
El Paso, TX;97;74;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;27%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;71;46;72;50;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;54%;26%;3
Fargo, ND;79;58;81;63;Partly sunny;SSE;10;70%;36%;7
Grand Junction, CO;100;65;102;66;Mostly sunny;NE;7;13%;1%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;81;57;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;57%;2%;8
Hartford, CT;82;65;84;62;Mostly sunny;W;6;58%;31%;8
Helena, MT;96;65;93;63;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;28%;32%;7
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;75;Sprinkles;ENE;13;51%;84%;12
Houston, TX;94;76;98;75;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;9%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;65;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;57%;6%;8
Jackson, MS;90;68;92;71;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;4;52%;19%;10
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;90;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;70%;64%;9
Juneau, AK;60;51;61;51;A little p.m. rain;E;6;81%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;62;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;55%;1%;8
Knoxville, TN;87;64;88;67;A t-storm in spots;N;4;66%;55%;9
Las Vegas, NV;115;83;114;86;Very hot;WNW;6;19%;5%;9
Lexington, KY;86;64;79;61;A thunderstorm;NNE;5;80%;64%;6
Little Rock, AR;93;69;90;66;Partial sunshine;NE;7;51%;1%;10
Long Beach, CA;85;70;90;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;56%;21%;10
Los Angeles, CA;89;71;99;73;Mostly sunny;S;5;47%;17%;10
Louisville, KY;88;69;81;60;A thunderstorm;NNE;6;73%;59%;4
Madison, WI;80;54;76;54;Nice with sunshine;SE;5;59%;3%;7
Memphis, TN;92;69;88;68;Partly sunny;NNE;9;57%;9%;7
Miami, FL;91;80;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;78%;10
Milwaukee, WI;82;63;75;60;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;10;56%;3%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;58;79;63;Some sun, pleasant;S;4;57%;5%;7
Mobile, AL;92;75;93;75;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;59%;55%;9
Montgomery, AL;94;68;91;68;A t-storm around;NW;5;57%;45%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;56;44;49;39;Sun and clouds;WNW;18;95%;44%;3
Nashville, TN;90;67;87;65;A t-storm in spots;N;6;64%;50%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;79;93;77;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;57%;54%;11
New York, NY;81;68;84;66;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;57%;28%;8
Newark, NJ;82;65;85;65;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;57%;29%;8
Norfolk, VA;83;69;87;71;Clouds and sun;SE;5;66%;44%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;92;67;88;64;Mostly sunny;E;7;55%;1%;9
Olympia, WA;86;55;78;54;Not as warm;SW;7;60%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;86;61;86;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;58%;10%;8
Orlando, FL;94;76;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;73%;10
Philadelphia, PA;83;67;85;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;57%;43%;8
Phoenix, AZ;115;88;112;88;Very hot;E;5;20%;24%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;82;58;Nice with some sun;NNW;6;55%;33%;8
Portland, ME;72;62;77;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;75%;47%;5
Portland, OR;92;63;84;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;52%;4%;7
Providence, RI;78;66;83;62;Partial sunshine;SW;7;61%;35%;8
Raleigh, NC;84;66;88;68;Partly sunny;S;5;64%;33%;9
Reno, NV;96;66;99;66;A t-storm around;W;7;27%;41%;9
Richmond, VA;83;66;87;67;Partly sunny;ESE;4;66%;54%;9
Roswell, NM;94;67;98;69;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;29%;3%;10
Sacramento, CA;106;74;108;71;Very hot;SSW;5;29%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;102;73;103;73;Partly sunny;ESE;7;18%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;96;75;99;74;Partly sunny;SW;6;48%;27%;11
San Diego, CA;79;71;84;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;64%;16%;10
San Francisco, CA;77;63;77;61;Sunny and warm;WSW;13;55%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;90;73;91;73;A t-storm around;S;5;69%;64%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;61;78;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;61%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;86;58;87;64;Mostly sunny;SE;9;57%;69%;7
Spokane, WA;100;70;98;66;Very hot;SSE;6;31%;56%;6
Springfield, IL;84;61;80;55;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;8;62%;16%;8
St. Louis, MO;88;66;81;59;Partly sunny;NNE;7;57%;6%;8
Tampa, FL;86;77;90;76;A morning t-storm;SW;6;75%;74%;6
Toledo, OH;81;58;76;55;Partly sunny;E;6;59%;10%;8
Tucson, AZ;109;80;107;80;Very hot;SE;6;20%;3%;11
Tulsa, OK;93;67;89;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;56%;0%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;76;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;74%;72%;11
Washington, DC;84;66;85;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;60%;30%;8
Wichita, KS;92;65;89;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;56%;3%;9
Wilmington, DE;82;66;84;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;62%;57%;8
