US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;61;84;62;Partial sunshine;N;5;58%;8%;9
Albuquerque, NM;99;68;91;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;38%;36%;12
Anchorage, AK;71;53;70;54;A shower in the p.m.;E;6;61%;82%;2
Asheville, NC;82;67;86;68;Couple of t-storms;WSW;6;72%;76%;6
Atlanta, GA;86;73;89;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;75%;67%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;89;75;79;74;A shower or t-storm;NNE;8;80%;88%;3
Austin, TX;96;76;98;75;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;4;56%;51%;11
Baltimore, MD;97;75;83;73;Heavy thunderstorms;NNE;6;78%;89%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;90;76;92;75;Partly sunny;SSW;8;69%;17%;11
Billings, MT;97;65;96;67;Mostly sunny, warm;E;7;36%;9%;9
Birmingham, AL;87;75;90;73;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;71%;63%;8
Bismarck, ND;89;64;91;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;56%;63%;8
Boise, ID;104;71;104;68;Very hot;NE;6;19%;0%;9
Boston, MA;88;71;83;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;55%;7%;9
Bridgeport, CT;89;70;81;68;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;76%;69%;6
Buffalo, NY;81;63;82;63;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;24%;9
Burlington, VT;85;65;84;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;56%;28%;8
Caribou, ME;82;62;76;59;A shower or two;NNW;6;72%;62%;4
Casper, WY;84;52;88;53;Nice with sunshine;E;8;33%;3%;10
Charleston, SC;88;78;92;80;Partly sunny;SSW;10;68%;55%;11
Charleston, WV;87;70;81;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;80%;80%;3
Charlotte, NC;85;73;93;74;Mainly cloudy, humid;SW;8;67%;44%;8
Cheyenne, WY;71;51;82;55;Sunny and warmer;SE;8;43%;7%;10
Chicago, IL;79;70;78;67;Sun and clouds;N;10;59%;26%;9
Cleveland, OH;80;69;79;70;Partly sunny;NE;12;64%;18%;9
Columbia, SC;89;75;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;65%;55%;11
Columbus, OH;81;67;83;64;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;67%;23%;5
Concord, NH;89;61;86;59;Partly sunny;WSW;4;53%;4%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;75;89;73;A t-storm in spots;N;12;70%;42%;8
Denver, CO;81;58;87;62;Mostly sunny;SE;7;41%;25%;10
Des Moines, IA;86;66;82;63;Periods of sun;SSE;6;58%;27%;5
Detroit, MI;82;64;83;64;Nice with some sun;NNE;7;57%;16%;8
Dodge City, KS;81;62;81;60;Clouds breaking;ESE;11;71%;12%;10
Duluth, MN;77;58;80;63;Sunny and warm;S;5;65%;30%;8
El Paso, TX;106;77;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;E;9;34%;32%;12
Fairbanks, AK;78;54;75;55;Partly sunny;N;3;58%;28%;3
Fargo, ND;84;62;87;64;Partly sunny, humid;NE;8;64%;69%;8
Grand Junction, CO;95;63;100;67;Sunny and very warm;ESE;10;16%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;83;62;82;62;Sunshine and nice;NE;6;60%;20%;9
Hartford, CT;91;69;86;67;Some sun, a shower;SW;5;59%;42%;7
Helena, MT;92;62;93;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;6;38%;24%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;76;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;51%;32%;12
Houston, TX;93;77;93;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;68%;66%;11
Indianapolis, IN;77;67;81;65;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;7;71%;66%;5
Jackson, MS;88;76;92;76;Partly sunny, nice;SW;10;63%;51%;11
Jacksonville, FL;88;75;95;75;Clouds and sun, hot;S;7;62%;41%;11
Juneau, AK;77;53;78;58;Cloudy and warm;ESE;7;56%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;78;70;80;65;Clouds breaking;N;9;68%;31%;6
Knoxville, TN;87;72;86;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;83%;85%;8
Las Vegas, NV;113;83;114;84;Sunny and hot;WNW;9;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;80;70;79;69;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;6;85%;80%;3
Little Rock, AR;92;74;86;69;Thunderstorms;NW;7;78%;92%;5
Long Beach, CA;85;64;88;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;49%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;84;66;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;40%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;77;71;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;80%;83%;2
Madison, WI;82;58;80;59;Nice with some sun;E;6;62%;17%;7
Memphis, TN;88;76;85;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;80%;89%;5
Miami, FL;90;82;90;79;Partly sunny;NE;13;64%;70%;12
Milwaukee, WI;77;67;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;N;11;60%;19%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;63;83;64;Sunny and pleasant;SW;4;52%;14%;8
Mobile, AL;91;77;92;75;Sunny intervals;SSW;6;67%;15%;11
Montgomery, AL;92;74;89;71;A couple of t-storms;SW;6;73%;65%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;57;44;57;46;Clouds and sun;NNW;21;84%;22%;4
Nashville, TN;87;73;88;72;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;80%;85%;3
New Orleans, LA;93;78;93;77;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;7;62%;11%;11
New York, NY;92;74;80;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;78%;74%;4
Newark, NJ;93;72;83;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;70%;70%;5
Norfolk, VA;95;77;91;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;76%;81%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;91;70;82;67;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;78%;49%;2
Olympia, WA;92;54;80;53;Not as warm;SW;9;55%;5%;6
Omaha, NE;84;63;83;63;Partly sunny;NNE;8;60%;24%;5
Orlando, FL;95;78;93;78;Partly sunny;SE;4;64%;42%;12
Philadelphia, PA;96;74;80;72;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;78%;70%;3
Phoenix, AZ;115;89;115;88;Very hot;WSW;6;17%;2%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;87;68;83;66;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;62%;33%;6
Portland, ME;83;66;81;66;Nice with sunshine;WSW;6;63%;8%;9
Portland, OR;94;62;87;59;Clouds and sunshine;N;5;47%;3%;8
Providence, RI;91;69;84;66;Partly sunny;SW;6;59%;14%;9
Raleigh, NC;88;75;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;71%;78%;5
Reno, NV;96;59;95;59;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;18%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;95;73;88;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;6;80%;89%;3
Roswell, NM;104;70;95;69;Not as hot;ESE;9;41%;36%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;57;95;56;Sunny and warm;S;6;40%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;100;71;102;71;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;97;77;98;76;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;59%;63%;11
San Diego, CA;76;69;83;69;Some sun;NW;8;53%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;68;56;69;57;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;12;64%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;90;75;96;77;Hot with some sun;SW;10;64%;44%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;90;62;82;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;51%;7%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;82;60;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;SW;3;60%;25%;8
Spokane, WA;102;64;103;68;Very hot;S;7;26%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;76;64;81;62;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;66%;24%;7
St. Louis, MO;82;69;81;65;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;73%;45%;5
Tampa, FL;91;76;93;75;A t-storm around;NE;5;71%;51%;12
Toledo, OH;80;60;81;61;Partly sunny;NE;5;62%;12%;9
Tucson, AZ;109;82;110;83;Very hot;ESE;7;23%;4%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;72;81;68;A thunderstorm;N;7;82%;68%;5
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;91;78;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;8;70%;38%;12
Washington, DC;96;73;81;73;Heavy thunderstorms;N;5;82%;91%;2
Wichita, KS;85;69;83;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;67%;43%;8
Wilmington, DE;93;73;79;71;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;80%;88%;3
_____
